Dr. Weber, an otologist and neurotologist who led the clinical development of the first FDA-approved gene therapy for genetic hearing loss, joins as SENS-601 advances into the clinic

Regulatory News:

Sensorion (FR001401A9Z0 ALSEN) ("the Company"), a pioneering clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops novel therapies to restore hearing and to treat and prevent hearing loss disorders, today announced the appointment of Peter Weber, MD, MBA, as Chief Medical Officer, effective November 2, 2026.

Dr. Weber is an otologist and neurotologist with more than two decades of clinical and industry leadership in hearing loss. Dr. Weber possesses deep expertise in rare genetic ear disorders and is one of the few physicians to have led the clinical development of gene therapies for genetic hearing loss.

Earlier, as Chief Medical Officer of Decibel Therapeutics, and later as Senior Medical Consultant to Regeneron, Dr. Weber guided several monogenic gene therapy programs for the inner ear. These included the otoferlin gene therapy that became the first FDA-approved gene therapy for genetic hearing loss. At Decibel, he also led a small molecule program to prevent hearing loss caused by cisplatin chemotherapy.

Most recently, Dr. Weber was Chief Medical Officer of Auregen BioTherapeutics. There he led a Phase I/II trial under an FDA-cleared IND of an autologous, 3D-printed cartilage implant to repair microtia in children, and the regulatory strategy that secured Orphan Drug Designation and Breakthrough Designation.

His other industry leadership roles include Chief Medical Officer of Frequency Therapeutics, where he led the IND and Phase I studies of a small molecule program to regenerate cochlear hair cells. He was also Global Chief Medical Officer and Vice President of Reimbursement at Cochlear Limited, where he led several successful PMA and 510(k) submissions worldwide.

Alongside his industry experience, Dr. Weber is Professor and Head of Otology, Neurotology and Skull Base Surgery at Boston University Medical Center, having previously held professorships at Mount Sinai Health System, the University of Massachusetts Medical Center, the Cleveland Clinic and the Medical University of South Carolina. He is board certified in Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery and in Neurotology, has served as Editor-in-Chief of the American Journal of Otolaryngology since 2002, and has authored more than 125 publications and three books. Dr. Weber holds an MD from Albany Medical College, an MBA from Duke University, and a BS/MS in chemical and biomedical engineering from Washington University in St. Louis.

Peter Weber, MD, MBA, said: "Having worked on some of the first gene therapies for genetic forms of hearing loss, including otoferlin-related hearing loss, I have seen what these treatments can mean for children and their families. I have also seen how quickly the field has matured. SENS-601 targets one of the most common genetic causes of hearing loss, so it has the potential to reach a much larger patient population. I am delighted to join Sensorion at this pivotal time and look forward to working with the team to advance SENS-601 through the clinic."

Frédéric Chereau, Chief Executive Officer of Sensorion, said: "We are delighted to welcome Peter to Sensorion as we advance SENS-601 into the clinic. Peter combines decades of hands-on clinical practice in otology and neurotology with direct experience leading gene therapy programs for hearing loss, including otoferlin-related hearing loss. Few people have taken inner-ear gene therapy from the clinic toward approval. His regulatory track record across drugs, biologics and devices, together with his understanding of patients and treating physicians, will be a strong asset as we build Sensorion's clinical and medical capabilities."

About Sensorion

Sensorion is a pioneering clinical-stage biotech company, which specializes in the development of novel therapies to restore hearing and to treat and prevent hearing loss disorders, a significant global unmet medical need. Sensorion has built a unique R&D technology platform to expand its understanding of the pathophysiology and etiology of inner ear related diseases, enabling it to select the best targets and mechanisms of action for drug candidates. SENS-601 (GJB2-GT) is the Company's lead gene therapy program, targeting hearing loss related to mutations in the GJB2 gene to address important hearing loss segments in adults and children developed in the framework of its broad strategic collaboration focused on the genetics of hearing with the Institut Pasteur. Sensorion's pipeline also consists of a clinical-stage small molecule program, SENS-401 (Arazasetron), for the treatment and prevention of hearing loss disorders. Sensorion's small molecule progressed in three Phase II proof of concept clinical studies: firstly, in Cisplatin-Induced Ototoxicity (CIO) for the preservation of residual hearing, with analysis completed in Q1 2026. Secondly, with partner Cochlear Limited, a study of SENS-401 for the residual hearing preservation in patients scheduled for cochlear implantation, completed in 2024. Thirdly, a Phase II study of SENS-401 was also completed in Sudden Sensorineural Hearing Loss (SSNHL) in 2022.

www.sensorion.com

Label: SENSORION

ISIN: FR001401A9Z0

Mnemonic: ALSEN

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Sensorion, its business and its financial position. Such forward looking statements are based on assumptions that Sensorion considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will be verified, which statements are subject to numerous risks, including the risks set forth in the 2025 full year report published on March 18, 2026 and in the 2026 half-year report published on September 23, 2026, both available on our website and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Sensorion operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Sensorion or not currently considered material by Sensorion. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Sensorion to be materially different from such forward-looking statements. This press release and the information that it contains do not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe for, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for, Sensorion shares in any country. The communication of this press release in certain countries may constitute a violation of local laws and regulations. Any recipient of this press release must inform oneself of any such local restrictions and comply therewith.

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