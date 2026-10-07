Sodium-ion battery cells are manufactured on largely the same equipment and process steps as lithium cells, which has helped scale production faster than alternative chemistries like flow batteries or nickel-hydrogen. As cell capacity increases, projects are now validating the applicability and value of the non-lithium chemistry. But, while capacity was built, American project requirements changed. Domestic content thresholds and foreign-entity-of-concern restrictions now heavily influence what a developer can use, while optimizing project economics. Duration and dispatch requirements have long ...

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