Australia's power grid is changing quickly. Coal-fired power stations are gradually shutting down as renewables such as solar and wind grow. But as coal plants retire, they take something useful with them - their giant spinning turbines. As these turbines spin, they help keep the grid stable. Grid-scale batteries can do some of this stabilisation, but not all. This is why authorities are installing more synchronous condensers ("syncons" for short) - large spinning electrical machines that can keep voltage normal and absorb shocks. Our recent research found synchronous condensers work well. But ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...