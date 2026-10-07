Engineers from the University of New South Wales Sydney (UNSW) have teamed up with Chinese perovskite module manufacturer UtmoLight to set a world efficiency record for large-area perovskite solar submodules. The UNSW team, led by Scientia Professor Xiaojing Hao from the university's School of Photovoltaic and Renewable Energy Engineering, achieved a certified stabilized power conversion efficiency of 23.5% for a perovskite submodule, surpassing the previous benchmark by 0.6 percentage points. The name of the entity that certified the result was not disclosed. The researchers said the result ...

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