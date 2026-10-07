In Part 2 of the special Austin-debrief series of articles this week in pv magazine, I look today at the forecasted c-Si cell production by quarter in the United States through the end of 2027 and outline the most important metric to track for the U.S. solar cell industry now - the building of high-quality, performance-leading factories. Part1 addressed domestic U.S. module production forecasting, capturing themes covered at the recent Solar Manufacturing USA 2026 event in Austin, Texas on 22-23 September. The analysis outlined in this article is also adapted from the new Solar Manufacturing USA ...

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