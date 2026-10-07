Syncron Inc: Syncron Launches Service Contract Performance to Help OEMs Grow Profitable Service Revenue

New solution helps manufacturers predict cost, optimize pricing, and protect profitability across service contracts and extended warranties

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syncron , a global leader in intelligent aftermarket solutions, today announced the launch of Syncron Service Contract Performance , a new solution designed to help manufacturers grow service contract and extended warranty business while optimizing revenue, cost, and margins over the life of the contract. Service contracts give OEMs a way to secure future aftermarket revenue, strengthen customer relationships, and extend the commercial relationship beyond the warranty period. But as manufacturers shift toward contracted, recurring, and outcome-based service models, every agreement commits them to service costs and performance obligations that can stretch years into the future.

That makes it increasingly important to understand what those agreements are likely to cost, how they should be priced, and whether they are performing as expected once they are live.

Yet many manufacturers still rely heavily on broad cost estimates, spreadsheets, manual analysis, and static pricing assumptions to manage service contracts. As the number and variety of agreements grow, so does the financial exposure created by those limitations. Syncron Service Contract Performance connects the decisions that drive service contract profitability, helping manufacturers:

Predict expected service costs using historical service and claims data, asset and usage information, planned maintenance requirements, and parts and labor costs

Set and optimize contract prices based on expected cost, margin targets, and market pricing strategy

Monitor and manage revenue, cost, margin, and performance across live contracts

Use performance insights to improve future pricing, renewals, and contract decisions

"Service contracts are becoming an increasingly important part of the aftermarket growth equation, but recurring revenue only creates value when manufacturers understand the risk they are taking on," said Josh Weiss, CEO at Syncron. "Our Service Contract Performance solution gives OEMs a clearer view of the economics behind every agreement, so they can make better decisions about what to sell, what to charge, and how to protect profitability as the business grows."



The opportunity is already visible in Syncron's work with manufacturers. In a proof of concept with a major manufacturer, predictive models created using data from tens of thousands of vehicles showed cost-prediction accuracy of up to 95% when back-tested against more than 1,000 historical contract policies - a significant improvement on the manufacturer's current estimates.

In a separate manufacturer analysis, Syncron Service Contract Performance helped uncover that 28% of agreements sold were generating negative profit due to poor understanding of the cost to serve, with a potential $13.6 million opportunity in bringing those contracts back to break-even.

"The value comes from connecting decisions that have traditionally been made separately," said Daniel Shearly, Chief Product Officer at Syncron. "Historical service and asset data gives manufacturers a stronger basis for predicting future cost and setting prices. Once agreements are live, actual performance shows how those assumptions are holding up and can inform the decisions that follow. Bringing that together gives OEMs a more systematic way to manage cost, risk, and profitability as their service contract business grows."

Syncron Service Contract Performance expands Syncron's Service Lifecycle Management offering , supporting manufacturers as they advance their servitization strategies and helping them manage profitability, strengthen customer relationships, and grow aftermarket revenue.

About Syncron

Syncron is the aftermarket growth platform for the world's leading manufacturers and distributors. Trusted by customers across more than 80 countries, Syncron offers connected solutions across parts and service pricing , service supply chain management , warranty management , and service contract performance . Global heavy equipment and automotive brands use Syncron to protect revenue, grow margins, and strengthen customer relationships across the asset lifecycle. For more, visit www.syncron.com .

Media Contact KC Crabtree karen.crabtree@syncron.com +1 206.949.2551