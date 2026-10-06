SCWorx Corp.: SCWorx Announces Nasdaq Trading to Resume October 7, 2026

NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCWorx Corp. ("SCWorx" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: WORX), a provider of data management solutions for the healthcare industry, today announced that the Company has been notified by Nasdaq that its common stock will be reinstated for trading on The Nasdaq Stock Market effective at the open of trading on Wednesday, October 7, 2026.

"We are pleased to resume trading on Nasdaq and bring this process to a successful conclusion," said Tim Hannibal, President and Chief Executive Officer of SCWorx. "We appreciate the patience and continued support of our shareholders throughout this process. Our focus remains on executing our business strategy, expanding our customer relationships and creating long-term value for our shareholders."

About SCWorx Corp.

SCWorx Corp. provides healthcare data management solutions designed to help healthcare organizations improve the accuracy, standardization and usability of their supply chain data. SCWorx combines healthcare-specific data expertise, proprietary data assets and technology-enabled workflows to enrich, normalize and manage healthcare product information used across supply chain, financial and clinical systems.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company's business strategy, growth opportunities, customer relationships and efforts to create long-term shareholder value. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Additional information concerning risks and uncertainties affecting SCWorx is contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. SCWorx undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by applicable law.

Investor Contact

SCWorx Investor Relations

ir@scworx.com