Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V.: Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Reports a Passenger Traffic Decrease in September 2026 of 7.3% Compared to 2025

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V., (NYSE: PAC; BMV: GAP) ("the Company" or "GAP") announces preliminary terminal passenger traffic figures for September 2026, compared with September 2025.

During September 2026, GAP's 12 Mexican airports recorded a 6.7% decrease in total passenger traffic compared to the same period of the previous year. Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta and Los Cabos airports recorded decreases of 12.1%, 10.4% and 7.5%, respectively.

The passenger traffic decrease during September was mainly due to a decline in seat capacity offered by the airlines, particularly in the domestic market. During the final days of the month, adverse weather conditions associated with Hurricane Polo affected the Mexican Pacific region and Baja California Sur, partially affected operations at Puerto Vallarta and Los Cabos airports. In the domestic market, the main routes that recorded declines were Puerto Vallarta-Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta-Monterrey, Los Cabos-Guadalajara, and Tijuana-Guadalajara. In the international market, the largest declines were recorded on routes from Los Cabos to Dallas-Fort Worth, Los Angeles and Phoenix, as well as on routes from Puerto Vallarta to San Francisco and Phoenix.

In Jamaica, passenger traffic at Montego Bay Airport decreased by 16.6%, while passenger traffic at Kingston Airport decreased by 3.8%, both compared to September 2025.





Domestic Terminal Passengers (in thousands): Airport Sep-25 Sep-26 % Change Jan - Sep 25 Jan - Sep 26 % Change Guadalajara 990.3 935.4 (5.6%) 9,295.2 9,583.0 3.1% Tijuana* 675.4 559.4 (17.2%) 6,434.0 6,087.8 (5.4%) Los Cabos 208.4 206.9 (0.7%) 2,170.7 2,145.5 (1.2%) Puerto Vallarta 235.2 212.7 (9.6%) 2,354.6 2,267.6 (3.7%) Montego Bay 0.0 0.0 0.0% 0.0 0.0 0.0% Guanajuato 180.6 158.4 (12.3%) 1,668.3 1,617.9 (3.0%) Hermosillo 164.3 153.8 (6.4%) 1,591.3 1,494.6 (6.1%) Kingston 0.3 0.3 1.8% 1.0 1.3 27.9% Morelia 61.1 46.9 (23.2%) 567.7 556.3 (2.0%) La Paz 99.1 93.5 (5.6%) 955.9 1,044.1 9.2% Mexicali 94.6 71.8 (24.1%) 929.2 808.4 (13.0%) Aguascalientes 49.4 53.9 9.2% 483.2 487.7 0.9% Los Mochis 53.7 48.6 (9.4%) 522.9 516.7 (1.2%) Manzanillo 8.6 10.5 21.7% 97.6 98.6 1.0% Total 2,821.1 2,552.1 (9.5%) 27,071.6 26,709.5 (1.3%)

International Terminal Passengers (in thousands): Airport Sep-25 Sep-26 % Change Jan - Sep 25 Jan - Sep 26 % Change Guadalajara 421.9 463.9 10.0% 4,396.2 4,689.8 6.7% Tijuana* 268.7 270.7 0.8% 3,041.2 2,896.8 (4.7%) Los Cabos 197.0 168.0 (14.7%) 3,500.5 3,205.7 (8.4%) Puerto Vallarta 107.4 94.5 (12.0%) 2,819.9 2,272.6 (19.4%) Montego Bay 285.6 238.3 (16.6%) 3,847.2 2,866.9 (25.5%) Guanajuato 68.9 71.7 4.1% 782.1 741.2 (5.2%) Hermosillo 6.0 6.6 10.1% 59.3 64.4 8.6% Kingston 137.3 132.1 (3.8%) 1,409.7 1,384.8 (1.8%) Morelia 55.8 52.3 (6.3%) 525.7 604.2 14.9% La Paz 2.4 2.6 9.9% 25.5 34.0 33.5% Mexicali 0.6 0.6 2.6% 5.5 5.8 4.0% Aguascalientes 26.4 25.8 (2.5%) 245.7 248.1 1.0% Los Mochis 0.6 0.7 19.3% 6.1 6.7 11.5% Manzanillo 2.5 2.2 (12.4%) 72.4 62.1 (14.2%) Total 1,581.0 1,529.8 (3.2%) 20,736.9 19,083.0 (8.0%)

Total Terminal Passengers (in thousands): Airport Sep-25 Sep-26 % Change Jan - Sep 25 Jan - Sep 26 % Change Guadalajara 1,412.2 1,399.3 (0.9%) 13,691.4 14,272.9 4.2% Tijuana* 944.1 830.1 (12.1%) 9,475.2 8,984.6 (5.2%) Los Cabos 405.5 374.9 (7.5%) 5,671.1 5,351.2 (5.6%) Puerto Vallarta 342.6 307.1 (10.4%) 5,174.5 4,540.2 (12.3%) Montego Bay 285.7 238.3 (16.6%) 3,847.2 2,866.9 (25.5%) Guanajuato 249.4 230.1 (7.7%) 2,450.4 2,359.1 (3.7%) Hermosillo 170.3 160.3 (5.8%) 1,650.5 1,559.0 (5.5%) Kingston 137.6 132.4 (3.8%) 1,410.7 1,386.0 (1.8%) Morelia 116.9 99.2 (15.1%) 1,093.4 1,160.5 6.1% La Paz 101.5 96.1 (5.3%) 981.4 1,078.2 9.9% Mexicali 95.1 72.4 (23.9%) 934.7 814.1 (12.9%) Aguascalientes 75.8 79.7 5.1% 728.9 735.8 1.0% Los Mochis 54.3 49.3 (9.1%) 529.0 523.5 (1.0%) Manzanillo 11.1 12.7 14.0% 170.0 160.7 (5.4%) Total 4,402.0 4,081.9 (7.3%) 47,808.5 45,792.6 (4.2%)

*Passengers in Tijuana who use CBX in both directions are classified as international.





CBX users (in thousands): Airport Sep-25 Sep-26 % Change Jan - Sep 25 Jan - Sep 26 % Change Tijuana 262.7 266.2 1.4% 2,984.0 2,856.4 (4.3%)



Highlights for the month:

Seats and load factors

The seats available during September 2026 decreased by 7.2%, compared to September 2025. The load factors for the month went from 80.7% in September 2025 to 81.0% in September 2026.





Company Description

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GAP) operates 12 airports throughout Mexico's Pacific region, including the major cities of Guadalajara and Tijuana, the four tourist destinations of Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, La Paz and Manzanillo, and six other mid-sized cities: Hermosillo, Guanajuato, Morelia, Aguascalientes, Mexicali, and Los Mochis. In February 2006, GAP's shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "PAC" and on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "GAP". In April 2015, GAP acquired 100% of Desarrollo de Concesiones Aeroportuarias, S.L., which owns a majority stake in MBJ Airports Limited, a company operating Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the Norman Manley International Airport operation in Kingston, Jamaica, and took control of the operation in October 2019.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are statements that are not historical facts and are based on management's current view and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, company performance, and financial results. The words "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "expects", "plans" and similar expressions, as they relate to the company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the declaration or payment of dividends, the implementation of principal operating and financing strategies and capital expenditure plans, the direction of future operations, and the factors or trends affecting financial condition, liquidity, or results of operations are examples of forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends, or results will occur. The statements are based on many assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, and operating factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

In accordance with Section 806 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and Article 42 of the "Ley del Mercado de Valores", GAP has implemented a "whistleblower" program, which allows complainants to anonymously and confidentially report suspected activities that involve criminal conduct or violations. The telephone number in Mexico, facilitated by a third party responsible for collecting these complaints, is 800 04 ETICA (38422) or WhatsApp +52 55 6538 5504. The website is www.lineadedenunciagap.com or by email at denuncia@lineadedenunciagap.com. GAP's Audit Committee will be notified of all complaints for immediate investigation.