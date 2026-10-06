Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc.: Halozyme Announces Expansion of Global Collaboration and License Agreement with argenx to Support the Development of Subcutaneous Formulations for Two Additional Exclusive Targets Using its ENHANZE Technology

Expanded agreement increases argenx's exclusive access to ENHANZE® from six to eight targets

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HALO) ("Halozyme" or the "Company") today announced that it has expanded its global collaboration and license agreement with argenx to develop and commercialize ENHANZE® with two additional exclusive targets.

"We are pleased to expand our collaboration with argenx, a recognized leader in immunology, building on the successful development of VYVGART Hytrulo," said Dr. Helen Torley, President and Chief Executive Officer of Halozyme. "The addition of two new exclusive targets further validates the value and versatility of ENHANZE as the leading platform for rapid, large-volume subcutaneous delivery. As more companies seek to focus on patient convenience, reducing treatment burden and expanding access to important therapies, ENHANZE continues to be the technology of choice. This expanded agreement strengthens our growing portfolio of partnered programs and reinforces the significant long-term opportunity for ENHANZE across a broad range of therapeutic areas."

"Our partnership with Halozyme shows what co-creation can do for patients," said Arjen Lemmen, Vice President of Corporate Development and Strategy, argenx. "Together, we brought VYVGART Hytrulo to people living with MG and CIDP, which gave patients a subcutaneous option that fits more easily into their lives. Expanding to two more targets lets us bring that same focus on patient experience to more of our pipeline as we build a broader immunology portfolio. We're proud to keep building on a partnership, rooted in shared ambition and scientific rigor."

Halozyme is eligible to receive payments upon achievement of agreed upon milestones and will receive royalties on net sales of products using ENHANZE®.

About Halozyme

Halozyme is a biopharmaceutical company advancing disruptive solutions to improve patient experiences and outcomes for emerging and established therapies. As the innovators of ENHANZE® drug delivery technology with the proprietary enzyme rHuPH20, Halozyme's commercially-validated solution facilitates the subcutaneous delivery of injected drugs and fluids, reducing treatment burden and improving convenience. ENHANZE® has touched more than one million patient lives through ten commercialized products across over 100 global markets and is licensed to leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies including Roche, Takeda, Pfizer, Janssen, AbbVie, Eli Lilly, Bristol-Myers Squibb, argenx, ViiV Healthcare, Chugai Pharmaceutical, Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Merus N.V., GSK, and Incyte.

Halozyme expanded its drug delivery technology portfolio to develop partner products using Hypercon and Surf Bio's hyperconcentration technology, recently renamed as Aerocon. Hypercon is an innovative microparticle technology expected to set a new standard in hyperconcentration of drugs and biologics by reducing injection volume for the same dosage and enabling administration in at-home and healthcare-provider settings. Aerocon's polymer-based hyperconcentration technology further broadens the range of biologics that can be delivered subcutaneously, meaningfully expanding the scope of opportunities across therapeutic modalities. Together, Hypercon and Aerocon complement ENHANZE® by enabling creation and delivery of highly concentrated biologics. The Hypercon technology has been licensed to leading biopharmaceutical partners, including Janssen, Eli Lilly, argenx, Vertex Pharmaceuticals and Oruka Therapeutics.

Halozyme also develops, manufactures and commercializes drug-device combination products using advanced auto-injector technologies designed to improve convenience, reliability and tolerability, enhancing patient comfort and adherence. The Company has two proprietary commercial products, Hylenex® and XYOSTED®, partnered commercial products and ongoing development programs with Teva Pharmaceuticals and McDermott Laboratories Limited, an affiliate of Viatris Inc.

Halozyme is headquartered in San Diego, CA, with offices in Ewing, NJ; Minnetonka, MN; and Boston, MA. Minnetonka is also the site of its operations facility.

For more information, visit www.halozyme.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

Safe Harbor Statement

In addition to historical information, the statements set forth above include forward-looking statements including, without limitation, statements concerning royalty revenue growth, margins and durability, potential new partnerships and innovations, the possible activity, benefits and attributes of ENHANZE®, the possible method of action of ENHANZE®, its potential application to aid in the dispersion and absorption of other injected therapeutic drugs and statements concerning certain other potential benefits of ENHANZE® including facilitating more convenient administration and dosing regimens of injectable medications through subcutaneous delivery and potentially lowering the treatment burden, easing treatment access and improving the treatment experience for patients. These forward-looking statements may also include statements regarding the product development and commercialization efforts of Halozyme's collaboration partner (including the potential advancement, regulatory approval and launch of products as a result of such efforts) and Halozyme's potential future receipt of payments associated with achievement of certain milestones, and royalties on sales of commercialized products. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified through use of the words "expect," "believe," "enable," "may," "will," "could," "intends," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "predict," "probable," "potential," "possible," "should," "continue" and other words of similar meaning. Actual results could differ materially from the expectations contained in forward-looking statements as a result of several factors, including risks and uncertainties concerning whether development, regulatory and sales-based milestones will be achieved, uncertainties concerning whether collaborative products for the two additional targets referred to in this press release are ultimately developed, approved or commercialized and the potential future market for such products, unexpected levels of revenue growth, expenditures and costs, unexpected results or delays in development and regulatory review, unexpected regulatory approval requirements, unexpected adverse events or patient outcomes and competitive conditions. These and other factors that may result in differences are discussed in greater detail in Halozyme's most recent Annual and Quarterly Reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, Halozyme undertakes no duty to update forward-looking statements to reflect events after the date of this release.

Contact:

Tram Bui

VP, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

609-333-7668

[email protected]

SOURCE Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc.