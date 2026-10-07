Researchers from the Guangdong University of Technology in China have developed a silver paste for solar cell metallization based on biomass lignin in an effort to reduce production costs and improve the sustainability of PV cell manufacturing by replacing conventional paste components with renewable, biomass-derived materials. "The key novelty of this work is a dual lignin engineering strategy - solvent fractionation followed by epoxidation grafting - that converts renewable lignin into a functional binder for low-temperature curable silver pastes used in silicon heterojunction (HJT) solar cells," ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...