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NN

WKN: A14MS1 | ISIN: DK0060580512 | Ticker-Symbol: 5NN
Frankfurt
07.10.26 | 08:02
4,365 Euro
+1,04 % +0,045
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NNIT A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NNIT A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,8855,16010:45
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.10.2026 08:50 Uhr
120 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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NNIT A/S: Process for potential divestment of SCALES A/S

NNIT A/S has noticed certain rumours in the market and confirms that it is exploring to potentially divest its subsidiary SCALES A/S. Nordea Corporate Finance has been appointed to assist in that process.

The process is at a very early stage and there can be no certainty as to the outcome. Further announcements will be made if and when deemed necessary or appropriate.

For more information, please contact:

Investor RelationsMedia Relations
Carsten Ringius
EVP & CFO
Tel: +45 3077 8888
carr@nnit.com		Thomas Stensbøl
Press & Communications Manager
Tel: +45 3077 8800
tmts@nnit.com


ABOUT NNIT
NNIT is a leading provider of IT solutions to life sciences internationally, and to the public and private sectors in Denmark.

We focus on high complexity industries and thrive in environments where regulatory demands and complexity are high.

We advise on and build sustainable digital solutions that work for the patients, citizens, employees, end users or customers.

We strive to build unmatched excellence in the industries we serve, and we use our domain expertise to represent a business first approach - strongly supported by a selection of partner technologies, but always driven by business needs rather than technology.

NNIT consists of group company NNIT A/S and subsidiaries, including SCALES. Together, these companies employ around 1,500 people in Europe, Asia and USA.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.