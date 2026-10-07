NNIT A/S: Process for potential divestment of SCALES A/S

NNIT A/S has noticed certain rumours in the market and confirms that it is exploring to potentially divest its subsidiary SCALES A/S. Nordea Corporate Finance has been appointed to assist in that process.

The process is at a very early stage and there can be no certainty as to the outcome. Further announcements will be made if and when deemed necessary or appropriate.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations Media Relations Carsten Ringius

EVP & CFO

Tel: +45 3077 8888

carr@nnit.com Thomas Stensbøl

Press & Communications Manager

Tel: +45 3077 8800

tmts@nnit.com



ABOUT NNIT

NNIT is a leading provider of IT solutions to life sciences internationally, and to the public and private sectors in Denmark.

We focus on high complexity industries and thrive in environments where regulatory demands and complexity are high.

We advise on and build sustainable digital solutions that work for the patients, citizens, employees, end users or customers.

We strive to build unmatched excellence in the industries we serve, and we use our domain expertise to represent a business first approach - strongly supported by a selection of partner technologies, but always driven by business needs rather than technology.

NNIT consists of group company NNIT A/S and subsidiaries, including SCALES. Together, these companies employ around 1,500 people in Europe, Asia and USA.