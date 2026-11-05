NNIT A/S: Performance progressing as planned

Q3 2026 key highlights

NNIT's financial performance was in line with expectations at DKK 409.6m, equal to a constant currency revenue growth of -5.9% and -4.2% adjusted for the divestment of NNIT Singapore. The decline was to a wide extent due to deliberate strategic choices, greater selectiveness in contract onboarding and a sharpened focus on NNIT's core product offering. Finally, customer hesitation within Region Europe led to project delays and cancellations. The impact from project postponements was offset by more contract signings than expected in US, even though growth was lower compared with last year.

was in line with expectations at DKK 409.6m, equal to a constant currency revenue growth of -5.9% and -4.2% adjusted for the divestment of NNIT Singapore. The decline was to a wide extent due to deliberate strategic choices, greater selectiveness in contract onboarding and a sharpened focus on NNIT's core product offering. Finally, customer hesitation within Region Europe led to project delays and cancellations. The impact from project postponements was offset by more contract signings than expected in US, even though growth was lower compared with last year. Group EBIT excluding special items amounted to DKK 22.2m in the third quarter, corresponding to a margin of 5.4%. Profitability was significantly impacted by the revenue decline and partly offset by continued progress on the transformation and cost-reduction initiatives.

amounted to DKK 22.2m in the third quarter, corresponding to a margin of 5.4%. Profitability was significantly impacted by the revenue decline and partly offset by continued progress on the transformation and cost-reduction initiatives. Full-year financial outlook for 2026 is narrowed. Constant currency revenue growth is now expected to be -1% to -6% from previously "single-digit negative". Group EBIT margin excl. special items and Special items are unchanged being 4-7% and "below last year's level of DKK 83m", respectively.

for 2026 is narrowed. Constant currency revenue growth is now expected to be -1% to -6% from previously "single-digit negative". Group EBIT margin excl. special items and Special items are unchanged being 4-7% and "below last year's level of DKK 83m", respectively. OneNNIT 2030 has been launched. The strategy focuses on establishing NNIT as the innovative, AI-driven niche specialist for life sciences customers internationally, and customers in the public sector, healthcare, and critical and regulated industries in Denmark. The strategy is brought to life through a business transformation program that centers on redefining and strengthening the commercial model, delivery model and business operations. The business transformation has already been launched.

NNIT has divested its Singapore business effective August 1, 2026, to sharpen the Group's focus on other life science areas with solid opportunities to expand customer engagements across practices. Excluding the Singapore business, Q3 2025 Group revenue would have been DKK 7.1m lower at DKK 424.5m, and reported growth in Q3 2026 would thus have been -3.5% compared with the reported revenue growth of -5.1%. Constant currency growth would be -4.2% compared with -5.9%. The divestment had a negligible impact on gross and EBIT margins. Further information is provided in the section on performance in Asia.

During the third quarter, NNIT's transformation has progressed as expected. The initiatives effectuated earlier in the year to support uplift in operational metrics have materialized as planned, however, project delays and cancellations continue to have negative impact on the business. As part of the transformation focus, NNIT has deliberately chosen not to engage with projects outside of the core product offering or lower-margin projects.

NNIT continues to progress strongly on the AI agenda. From a strategic perspective, AI is not regarded an add-on to the solutions portfolio, but a key component of commercial delivery. Beyond NNIT's two AI frameworks, Alera and Lumina, being deployed to customer engagements, NNIT is taking its next steps by expanding its presence in the Philippines by setting up an AI factory. NNIT will have a dedicated organization to embed AI across its solutions portfolio, building more agents to support daily tasks and upskilling of employees. Recently, NNIT launched another AI offering targeting the Life Science segment, which combines business prioritization, AI engineering, regulatory expertise and organizational adoption to help companies identify the right opportunities and turn them into scalable, compliant solutions.

With OneNNIT 2030, NNIT aims to become the innovative, AI-driven niche specialist for life sciences internationally, and the public sector, healthcare, and critical and regulated industries in Denmark. The strategy is executed through the ongoing transformation program, which sharpens commercial focus on selected niches, scales repeatable AI-enabled delivery and simplifies the organization. The ambition is a more predictable revenue mix and a return to sustainable, profitable growth.

Claus Rydkjær, President and CEO of NNIT, comments: "The third quarter results came in as expected and the business performance continues to improve, with signs of increasing stability. We are progressing well with the plans we laid out for the year. OneNNIT 2030 has been launched and builds on NNIT's solid foundation, focusing on our commercial, delivery and operating model. With the new strategy and the ongoing transformation program, we are building an innovative, AI-driven niche specialist company delivering tangible customer impact in life sciences internationally, and the public sector, healthcare, and critical and regulated industries in Denmark."

Financial overview - Selected key figures

NNIT A/S, DKK million Q3 2026 Q3 2025 9M 2026 9M 2025 FY 2025* Revenue 409.6 431.6 1,273.7 1,357.9 1,787.6 Reported revenue growth, % -5.1% -2.9% -6.2% -1.8% -3.4% Constant currency revenue growth, % -5.9% -1.4% -5.8% -1.3% -2.8% Constant currency revenue growth excl. SG, % -4.2% - -5.4% - - Group EBIT excl. special items 22.2 35.6 44.7 76.5 94.2 Group EBIT margin excl. special items, % 5.4% 8.2% 3.5% 5.6% 5.3% Special items 18.5 7.9 45.3 53.4 83.3 Group EBIT incl. special items 3.7 27.7 -0.5 23.1 11.2 Group EBIT margin incl. special items, % 0.9% 6.4% 0.0% 1.7% 0.6% Free cash flow 27 36 76 -98 -47 *FY 2025 figures not adjusted for the divestment of NNIT Singapore

CONFERENCE CALL

November 6, 2026, at 9:30 AM CET:

Webcast link

Dial in information:

DK: +45 7876 8490

SE: +46 31-311 50 03

UK: +44 203 769 6819

US: +1 646-787-0157

Participant Access code: 472855

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations Media Relations Carsten Ringius

EVP & CFO

Tel: +45 3077 8888

carr@nnit.com Thomas Stensbøl

Press & Communications Manager

Tel: +45 3077 8800

tmts@nnit.com

ABOUT NNIT

NNIT is a leading provider of IT solutions to life sciences internationally, and to the public sector in Denmark. We focus on high complexity industries and thrive in environments where regulatory demands and complexity are high. We advise on and build sustainable digital solutions that work for the patients, citizens, employees, end users and customers.

We strive to build unmatched excellence in the industries we serve, and we use our domain expertise to represent a business first approach - strongly supported by a selection of partner technologies, but always driven by business needs rather than technology.

NNIT consists of group company NNIT A/S and subsidiaries, including SCALES. Together, these companies employ around 1,500 people in Europe, Asia and USA.

Learn more at www.nnit.com.