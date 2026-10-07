Boho Group AB: Boho Club's Positive Trend From The Second Quarter Has Continued Throughout The Summer

Boho Group published its interim report for the second quarter of 2026 on July 20. In the report, the CEO noted that the quarter marked a clear turning point for the company. The business entered the summer season in stronger shape than the previous year, and the market gradually improved. This positive trend has continued into the third quarter. During July and August, Boho Club's total revenue increased by approximately 12 percent compared to the same period last year. Hotel revenue rose by approximately 18 percent. This trend continued into September as well.

The hotel was already the strongest growth driver during the first half of the year, when hotel revenue increased by approximately 7 percent. This trend continued throughout the summer, primarily due to improved pricing. Independent data from STR shows that Boho Club's average room rate increased by approximately 15 percent during the summer period compared to the previous year. This is significantly more than for the luxury hotel market in Marbella as a whole, where room rates rose by approximately 3 percent.

Demand for Marbella as an international premium and luxury destination remains strong. The proportion of international visitors is high, and investments continue to be made in the destination's hotels and restaurants.

Andreas Bonnier, CEO of Boho Group, comments:

"In our second-quarter report, we described a clear turning point and noted that the hotel is the strongest driver of our growth. It is gratifying to see that this trend has continued through July and August-the most important months of the year for Boho Club-and into September as well.

Total revenue in July and August increased by approximately 12 percent compared to the previous year, and hotel revenue by approximately 18 percent. At the same time, our average room rate performed significantly better than the luxury hotel market in Marbella as a whole. This confirms what we highlighted in July: when the market becomes more selective, it is quality-not price-that creates competitive advantages.

We continue to focus on quality, the guest experience, and an efficient organization."

Complete information about the third quarter will be provided in the interim report to be published on November 5.

If you have any questions, please contact:

Boho Group AB (publ)

Andreas Bonnier, CEO

E-mail: andreas@bohogroup.com

Phone: +46 733 36 65 77

Website: www.bohogroup.com

About the company

Boho Group is a hotel development and operating company at the top end of design and quality, operating on the Spanish Costa del Sol. The company was founded in 2014.

Boho Group owns and operates Boho Club, a boutique resort on the Golden Mile in Marbella that is award-winning for its design and architecture. Since its launch in 2019, both the hotel and the restaurant have established themselves as a leading player in Marbella. Visit the Boho Club website, www.bohoclub.com, to book a hotel room or a table in the restaurant. The restaurant is open every day and serves breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Mangold is the Company's Certified Adviser. Mangold can be reached on telephone number 08-503 015 50 or e-mail ca@mangold.se.