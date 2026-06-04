Boho Group AB: Press release from the Annual General Meeting of Boho Group AB (publ) held on 4 June 2026

At the Annual General Meeting of Boho Group AB (publ) (the "Company"), which took place today, 4 June 2026, the following resolutions were passed by the required majority.

Adoption of the income statement and balance sheet

The Annual General Meeting adopted the income statement and balance sheet, as well as the consolidated income statement and consolidated balance sheet for the financial year 2025.

Dividend

The Annual General Meeting resolved, among other things, in accordance with the Board's proposal, on a dividend, in accordance with the Company's Articles of Association, of 96 öre per preference share (which entails a total dividend of SEK 6,499,073.28 on the preference shares) to be paid quarterly at 24 öre per preference share. The record dates for dividends on preference shares shall be 30 June 2025, 30 September 2025, 30 December 2025 and 31 March 2026, or the immediately preceding banking day, in accordance with the Company's Articles of Association. No dividend will be paid on ordinary shares.

Discharge from liability for the members of the Board of Directors and the Chief Executive Officer

The Annual General Meeting resolved to discharge all members of the Board and the Chief Executive Officer from liability for the financial year 2025.

Board and auditor fees

The Annual General Meeting resolved that no Board remuneration shall be paid for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting. However, the Board shall have the right to decide to pay market-based and reasonable remuneration to a Board member (personally or via a company) for consultancy work performed that is not covered by normal Board duties. A Board member who receives remuneration from the Company by virtue of employment shall not be entitled to such remuneration.

The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, that auditors' fees shall be paid on an ongoing basis in accordance with approved invoices.

Election of the Board and auditor

The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, to re-elect Jörgen Cederholm, Andreas Bonnier, Mattias Kaneteg, Fernando Moreno and Raouf Lotfi as Board members for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting, and to elect Felix Ruiz Hernandez and Alex Villaverge Zweegers as new members. Mattias Kaneteg was elected Chairman of the Board.

The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, to re-elect the registered auditing firm Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB as the Company's auditor for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting, with authorised public accountant Victor Lindhall as the auditor in charge.

Nomination Committee

The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, to adopt instructions for appointing the Nomination Committee ahead of the 2027 Annual General Meeting and to apply until further notice, meaning that the Nomination Committee shall consist of three (3) members, of whom two (2) members shall be appointed by the two (2) largest shareholders as of 31 August 2026 according to the share register maintained by Euroclear Sweden AB, and the Chairman of the Board.

Authorisation for the Board to decide on new issues of shares, convertible bonds and/or warrants

The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board's proposal, to authorise the Company's Board of Directors to decide, on one or more occasions and with or without deviation from shareholders' preferential rights, to increase the Company's share capital through new issues of shares, convertible bonds and/or warrants. Payment may be made in cash, by way of a non-cash contribution, by set-off or otherwise subject to conditions. Resolutions regarding issues pursuant to the authorisation may result in an increase in the Company's share capital of a maximum of fifteen (15) per cent, calculated on the basis of the size of the share capital at the time the authorisation is first utilised. The purpose of the authorisation and the reasons for any deviation from shareholders' preferential rights are to enable issues to be made to meet the Company's capital requirements and to secure the Company's continued operations and development. In the event of a deviation from shareholders' preferential rights, the issue shall be made on market terms, subject to the possibility of offering a market-based issue discount. The authorisation is valid until the next Annual General Meeting of the Company.

For more detailed information on the content of the resolutions, please refer to the notice of the Annual General Meeting, which is available on the Company's website, https://bohogroup.com/for-investerare.

If you have any questions, please contact:

Boho Group AB (publ)

Andreas Bonnier, CEO

E-mail: andreas@bohogroup.com

Phone: +46 733 36 65 77

Website: www.bohogroup.com

About the company

Boho Group is a hotel development and operating company at the top end of design and quality, operating on the Spanish Costa del Sol. The company was founded in 2014.

Boho Group owns and operates Boho Club, a boutique resort on the Golden Mile in Marbella that is award-winning for its design and architecture. Since its launch in 2019, both the hotel and the restaurant have established themselves as a leading player in Marbella. Visit the Boho Club website, www.bohoclub.com, to book a hotel room or a table in the restaurant. The restaurant is open every day and serves breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Mangold is the Company's Certified Adviser. Mangold can be reached on telephone number 08-503 015 50 or e-mail ca@mangold.se.