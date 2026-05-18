Boho Group AB: Strong international investor group forms around Boho Group

Boho Group AB (publ) announced today that Mattias Kaneteg has sold a total of 2,000,000 shares in the company to Luxembourg Finance House (LFH), an international investment company founded by the Dutch real entrepreneur Frank Zweegers. LFH has extensive property investments around the world and a significant presence in the Marbella region.

The shares will be transferred to the special purpose vehicle (SPV) previously established by Mattias Kaneteg and Fernando Moreno. At the same time, Felix Ruiz Hernandez has announced that he also intends to transfer his holding in Boho Group to the SPV. The SPV will thus consist of four principal owners: Mattias Kaneteg, Fernando Moreno, Felix Ruiz Hernandez and Luxembourg Finance House (LFH).



Following the transaction, Mattias Kaneteg will remain the principal owner of the SPV and continue to be a major shareholder with significant influence over its strategic direction and long-term commitment to Boho Group.



Through this investment, SPV gains another strong, long-term player with deep experience in international property investment and hospitality-related projects, whilst further strengthening the ownership structure of the Boho Group.



Mattias Kaneteg comments:

"It is very positive to be able to welcome LFH into our ownership structure. They bring significant international experience and a long-term perspective to property investment, including in the Marbella region. Together, we will continue to build a strong ownership group with the ambition of supporting Boho Group's continued development and long-term value creation."

If you have any questions, please contact:

Boho Group AB (publ)

Andreas Bonnier, CEO

E-mail: andreas@bohogroup.com

Phone: +46 733 36 65 77

Website: www.bohogroup.com

About the company

Boho Group is a hotel development and operating company at the top end of design and quality, operating on the Spanish Costa del Sol. The company was founded in 2014.

Boho Group owns and operates Boho Club, a boutique resort on the Golden Mile in Marbella that is award-winning for its design and architecture. Since its launch in 2019, both the hotel and the restaurant have established themselves as a leading player in Marbella. Visit the Boho Club website, www.bohoclub.com, to book a hotel room or a table in the restaurant. The restaurant is open every day and serves breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Mangold is the Company's Certified Adviser. Mangold can be reached on telephone number 08-503 015 50 or e-mail ca@mangold.se.