Boho Group AB: Boho Group Signs Final Financing Agreement with Deutsche Bank - Refinancing Successfully Completed

Boho Group AB (publ) announces that it has signed a final financing agreement with Deutsche Bank. The previously communicated refinancing has now been fully executed and is in place.

The new financing, amounting to EUR 17.3 million, carries an interest margin of 2.25% above 12-month Euribor, corresponding to a total interest rate of approximately 4.44% at current levels, with a maturity of 15 years. This represents a substantial improvement of more than 40% compared to the Company's previous financing costs and equates to savings of approximately SEK 6.5 million compared to last year.

The refinancing significantly strengthens Boho Group's financial position through materially lower interest expenses, improved cash flow, and increased financial flexibility. The new structure provides a stable platform for the Company's continued development along Marbella's Golden Mile, including its ongoing and planned expansion projects.

"This is an important strategic milestone for Boho Group. We are materially reducing our financing costs while establishing a long-term, internationally anchored banking relationship, which is crucial for our next development phase" says Andreas Bonnier, CEO of Boho Group.

If you have any questions, please contact:

Boho Group AB (publ)

Andreas Bonnier, CEO

E-mail: andreas@bohogroup.com

Phone: +46 733 36 65 77

Website: www.bohogroup.com

About the company

Boho Group is a hotel development and operating company at the top end of design and quality, operating on the Spanish Costa del Sol. The company was founded in 2014.

Boho Group owns and operates Boho Club, a boutique resort on the Golden Mile in Marbella that is award-winning for its design and architecture. Since its launch in 2019, both the hotel and the restaurant have established themselves as a leading player in Marbella. Visit the Boho Club website, www.bohoclub.com, to book a hotel room or a table in the restaurant. The restaurant is open every day and serves breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Mangold is the Company's Certified Adviser. Mangold can be reached on telephone number 08-503 015 50 or e-mail ca@mangold.se.