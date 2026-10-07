The travel subscription platform will power travel search in a new voice first AI environment.

The integration with Alexa+ will leverage eDreams ODIGEO's proprietary Model Context Protocol technology to seamlessly connect its travel platform and operational voice to Alexa+.

Customers will be able to find and book flights, hotels, and car rentals via voice.

eDreams ODIGEO (the "Company" or "eDO") (BME: EDR) (OTC: EDDRF), the world's leading travel subscription platform, today announced a strategic collaboration with Alexa+, Amazon's next-generation AI assistant, to power travel discovery and booking for the AI assistant.

The global travel subscription leader is bringing its pioneering artificial intelligence capabilities to the Alexa-enabled and connecteddevices, opening a new channel for customers to plan their trips.

Using natural language, customers will simply ask Alexa+ to find and book trips based on their preferences. To enable this, the integration utilises a Model Context Protocol (MCP), an open standard that allows artificial intelligence models to connect securely and consistently to external data and platforms. Alexa+ then uses eDreams ODIGEO's proprietary MCP network to search and present relevant options directly within the natural conversation.

The integration represents a direct application of an agentic distribution strategy where conversational artificial intelligence becomes a powerful new acquisition channel. By acting as the operational engine beneath conversational AI interfaces, eDO manages the complexities of the global travel sector, from extensive supplier integrations and IATA licensing to financial guarantees and round-the-clock customer support. This synergy transforms voice search into a new acquisition channel as eDreams ODIGEO's travel subscription model continues expanding towards its goal of 13 million subscribers by March 2030.

Following the Alexa Plus Partner summit held in Seattle last July to discuss the vision for agentic experiences, eDreams ODIGEO was featured in the CTO Innovation Series hosted by Amazon Alexa, where eDreams ODIGEO Chief Technology Officer Carsten Bernhard highlighted the platform as one of the most advanced AI-native travel ecosystem globally.

Carsten Bernhard, Chief Technology Officer at eDreams ODIGEO, said: "Every major technological shift in history has made travel bigger and easier to discover, book and enjoy. Conversational artificial intelligence is the latest of these waves and a powerful accelerator for our business. We are delighted to bring the world's largest travel subscription platform to Alexa+. This collaboration takes our travel offering to a major new audience and allows customers to reach everything we do through a single conversation. Not long ago, planning a trip meant an evening lost across dozens of tabs. The next generation of travellers will never know that happened."

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261007107716/en/

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