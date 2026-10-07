Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 07-Oct-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 07/10/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice: Security Description Listing ISIN Category Issuer Name: Braccan Mortgage Funding 2026-2 plc Class A Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 17/12/2068; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and Debt and higher integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof up to debt-like XS3507651XXX -- and including GBP199,000) (Regulation S) securities Class B Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 17/12/2068; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and Debt and higher integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof up to debt-like XS3507651XXX -- and including GBP199,000) (Regulation S) securities Class C Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 17/12/2068; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and Debt and higher integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof up to debt-like XS3507652XXX -- and including GBP199,000) (Regulation S) securities Class D Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 17/12/2068; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and Debt and higher integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof up to debt-like XS3507652XXX -- and including GBP199,000) (Regulation S) securities Class X Floating Rate Notes due 17/12/2068; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and higher Debt and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof up to and debt-like XS3507652XXX -- including GBP199,000) (Regulation S) securities Class Z Notes due 17/12/2068; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and higher integral multiples Debt and of GBP1,000 in excess thereof up to and including GBP199,000) debt-like XS3507652XXX -- (Regulation S) securities Class A Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 17/12/2068; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and Debt and higher integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof up to debt-like XS3507652XXX -- and including GBP199,000) (Rule 144A) securities Class B Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 17/12/2068; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and Debt and higher integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof up to debt-like XS3507652XXX -- and including GBP199,000) (Rule 144A) securities Class C Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 17/12/2068; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and Debt and higher integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof up to debt-like XS3507652XXX -- and including GBP199,000) (Rule 144A) securities Class D Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 17/12/2068; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and Debt and higher integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof up to debt-like XS3507652XXX -- and including GBP199,000) (Rule 144A) securities Class X Floating Rate Notes due 17/12/2068; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and higher Debt and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof up to and debt-like XS3507652XXX -- including GBP199,000) (Rule 144A) securities Class Z Notes due 17/12/2068; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and higher integral multiples Debt and of GBP1,000 in excess thereof up to and including GBP199,000) debt-like XS3507653XXX -- (Rule 144A) securities Issuer Name: EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT (TJS linked) 9.25% Notes due 16/09/2030; fully paid; (Registered Debt and in denominations of USD100,000 each) debt-like XS3529652XXX -- securities Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC Securities due 08/10/2029; fully paid; (Represented by Securitised securities to bearer of GBP1,000 each) derivatives XS3511885XXX -- Issuer Name: Severn Trent Utilities Finance PLC 5.926% Guaranteed Notes due 30/09/2031; fully paid; (Represented Debt and by notes to bearer of GBP1,000,000 each) debt-like XS3523234XXX -- securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Market Oversight at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

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Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 445610 EQS News ID: 2411420 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 07, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)