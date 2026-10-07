TagEnergy has inaugurated a 240 MW/480 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) at Cernay-lès-Reims in northeastern France, making it the country's largest operational battery storage project. The project was inaugurated on Oct. 1 after four months of operation and is TagEnergy's first operational storage asset in France. Since its founding in 2019, the Portuguese company has built a portfolio of more than 10 GW of solar, wind and battery storage capacity across the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Japan and Australia, with more than 2 GW currently operational. Connected to transmission system ...

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