From ESS News ESS News: Your company has progressed rapidly in sodium-ion cells and energy storage systems. Is this the major step the technology needed, or do you expect advances of this significance to continue at a similar pace? Leb Lan, senior product manager, Hithium: We see this launch as an important step in moving sodium-ion energy storage from technology validation toward large-scale deployment. As materials, manufacturing processes and the supply chain continue to mature, we expect further improvements in both performance and economics. The motivation goes beyond introducing another ...

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