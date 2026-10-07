DJ Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist (AGHG) Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Oct-2026 / 09:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist DEALING DATE: 06-Oct-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 43.937 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8924318 CODE: AGHG ISIN: LU2355200XXX =------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: LU2355200XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: AGHG LEI Code: 222100OZ1M1LXGO7SA89 Sequence No.: 445627 EQS News ID: 2411568 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 07, 2026 03:05 ET (07:05 GMT)