Q-Interline A/S: Q-Interline A/S receives order from AGQ Labs for first Quant installation in Peru

7.10.2026 09:17:16 CEST | Q-Interline A/S | Investor News

Q-Interline A/S has received an order for a Quant instrument from AGQ Peru, part of the Spanish-based laboratory group AGQ Labs.

AGQ Labs purchased its first Quant system three years ago for analysis of soil, silage, and leaf samples. Following positive experience with the Quant solution, AGQ Labs has decided to expand the concept to additional laboratories. The group employs approximately 1,300 people and operates agricultural laboratories at 22 locations, primarily in Spanish-speaking markets.

The new system will be installed at AGQ's laboratory in Lima and represents Q-Interline's first instrument sold in Peru. The customer will install and implement the system with remote support from Q-Interline's specialists.

The instrument will also be connected to AnalyticTrust, supporting AGQ Labs' ambition to use the platform across its Quant installations going forward.

The order demonstrates the potential for further roll-out of Q-Interline's solutions across AGQ Labs' international laboratory network.

"We are very pleased to see AGQ Labs expanding its use of our technology. Having worked closely with AGQ since their first Quant installation, it is particularly encouraging to see them taking our Quant solution to another laboratory. And with AGQ Labs' international network, we see good potential for further installations going forward," says Martin R. Henriksen at Q-Interline.

For more information:

Q-Interline A/S

Stengårdsvej 7

DK - 4340 Tølløse

CVR-number: 19614409

Website: www.q-interline.com

Company announcements, financial reports etc.: http://www.q-interline.com/investor

Contacts:

Maja Vonsild Jørgensen

CEO / adm. direktør

Phone: (+45) 40 17 70 46

E-mail: mvj@q-interline.com

Certified Adviser

Norden CEF A/S

John Norden

Phone: (+45) 20 72 02 00

E-mail: jn@nordencef.dk

Communications

Gullev & Co. ApS

Boris Gullev

Phone: (+45) 31 39 79 99

E-mail: borisgullev@gmail.com

www.gullev.co

About Q-Interline A/S

Q-Interline is a technology company that develops high-tech analytical solutions for optimising process efficiency and product quality, based on infrared spectroscopy and correct sampling techniques.

The company develops both its own front-end software solutions and software for automated cloud-based monitoring of analytical instruments and mathematical calibration models.

Q-Interline is among the leading suppliers of analytical equipment to the dairy industry in Scandinavia and has delivered analytical systems to customers in 53 countries worldwide across the food and dairy industries, agriculture, pharmaceutical manufacturing, and the chemical industry.

For more than 29 years, the company has accumulated extensive industry expertise and developed innovative patented solutions for food analysis. Today, Q-Interline offers a competitive product portfolio built on leading-edge technology.

Through its solutions, Q-Interline contributes to the sustainable use of raw materials in food production while helping to ensure that the quality of produced food supports the health and well-being of both humans and animals.