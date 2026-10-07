SwiftConnect, the connected access network for places and spaces, today announced that international law firm Watson Farley Williams (WFW) has launched company badges across major digital wallets for mobile-only access at its new London office at 25 Moorgate. As WFW prepared to relocate, more than 450 of their lawyers and staff were provisioned with a mobile credential ahead of their move-in.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261007695504/en/

WFW Deploys Mobile Access at New London HQ

"Using mobile access at 25 Moorgate from day one is another example of how Watson Farley Williams is investing in forward-thinking technology across the firm," said Steven Bridger, Global Head of IT Projects and Change at WFW. "Working with SwiftConnect meant we could give our people an easy and secure way to access the building using their Apple and Android devices versus fumbling for a plastic badge at the turnstile, office doors, smart lockers and printers."

SwiftConnect's connected access network integrates the firm's IT and access control systems, HID credentials and readers, and the mobile app for an effortless Street-to-Seat experience: WFW employees can now access everything from the base building lobby turnstiles to office spaces and lockers with Vecos Adaptive Workplace Storage technology-all using their mobile devices. Phoenix Trescray led the installation and configuration of the firm's access control system in their new building.

"Watson Farley Williams wanted a mobile wallet and Street-to-Seat access experience done properly, and we are glad they turned to SwiftConnect, putting WFW among other security-conscious enterprises who look to us to deliver intuitive and modern solutions," said Brandon Arcement, Vice Chairman at SwiftConnect. "Our connected access network enables an on-demand, self-service access experience that removes friction for employees and frees security administrators from time-consuming, manual processes."

The deployment contributes to the firm's vision to create a technology-first, experience-driven workplace, while advancing their sustainability goals-empowering them to remotely issue and revoke digital passes versus printing and manually managing plastic cards.

About SwiftConnect

As the provider of a connected access network for places and spaces, SwiftConnect makes access feel effortless, with permissions that enable each person to move across systems and spaces. Our platform connects existing physical access systems, identity providers, and IT ecosystems into one open, unified network, replacing friction with fluidity. Organisations can enable on-demand mobile credentials and centrally manage the physical credential lifecycle to deliver secure, consistent experiences across every door, floor, and shared resource, all without proprietary lock-in. With flexibility built in, SwiftConnect adapts as an organisation evolves, keeping people connected to the right place at the right time.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261007695504/en/

Contacts:

Catriona Malone

catriona.malone@swiftconnect.com