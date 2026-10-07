Northland Power Inc.: Northland's Baltic Power Offshore Wind Project Completes Installation of All 76 Turbines

Baltic Power, Poland's first offshore wind project, completed the installation of all 76 turbines across the 1.1 GW facility in the Baltic Sea.

The project is advancing through commissioning and is on track for commercial operations in 2026, with overall costs aligned with original expectations.

Once operational, Baltic Power is expected to generate approximately 4 terawatt-hours of electricity annually, providing enough clean energy to power more than 1.5 million Polish households.



TORONTO, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northland Power Inc. ("Northland" or the "Company") (TSX: NPI) today announced the completion of turbine installation at Baltic Power, the 1.1 GW offshore wind project in Poland jointly owned by Northland and ORLEN. All 76 turbines are now installed, with over one-third currently generating power. The project is advancing through commissioning and is on track for commercial operations in 2026, with costs aligned with original expectations. Baltic Power achieved first power in July 2026, delivering the first electricity ever generated from offshore wind to Poland's national grid.

The project strengthens Northland's presence in one of Europe's most attractive power markets and reflects the Company's disciplined approach to developing, financing, constructing, and operating large-scale energy infrastructure. With nearly two decades of offshore wind experience, Northland continues to leverage its expertise to grow a diversified portfolio positioned to benefit from electrification, energy security, and increasing demand for reliable, low-carbon power.

"Installing all 76 turbines at Baltic Power demonstrates Northland's ability to safely execute complex, large-scale offshore wind projects," said Christine Healy, President and Chief Executive Officer of Northland. "Since entering Poland in 2021, we remain committed to building the country's energy future by combining Polish expertise and ingenuity with Northland's global offshore wind experience. Baltic Power demonstrates what can be achieved when local knowledge and international expertise come together to deliver a first-of-its-kind project. As Baltic Power advances toward commercial operations, it will provide long-term contracted power to Poland's grid, strengthen the country's energy security, and support the transition to a more resilient and diversified energy system."

Baltic Power is located approximately 20 kilometres offshore in the Baltic Sea and has a total capacity of 1.1 GW, underpinned by a 25-year contract-for-difference mechanism that will provide contracted revenue certainty. Once operational, Baltic Power is expected to generate approximately 4 terawatt-hours of electricity annually, equivalent to approximately 3% of Poland's current electricity demand and enough to power more than 1.5 million Polish households.

Baltic Power is a cornerstone of Northland's multi-technology platform in Poland. Northland is concurrently constructing two grid-scale battery energy storage projects in Poland, representing a combined 300 MW / 1.2 GWh of storage capacity. Together, these projects reflect Northland's diversified approach to supporting Poland's energy transition.

ABOUT NORTHLAND POWER

Northland Power is a Canadian-headquartered global power producer delivering the electricity the world needs through offshore wind, onshore renewables, battery storage, and natural gas-fired generation. With offices in seven countries, Northland owns or has an economic interest in 3.6 GW of gross operating generating capacity, 2.4 GW under construction, and an approximately 8 GW development pipeline, reflecting nearly four decades of experience delivering large-scale energy infrastructure.

Publicly traded since 1997, Northland's Common Shares, and Series 1 and Series 2 Preferred Shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols NPI, NPI.PR.A and NPI.PR.B, respectively.

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements") that are provided for the purpose of presenting information about management's current expectations and plans. Readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. Northland's actual results could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements may or may not transpire or occur. Forward-looking statements include statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or include words such as "anticipates", "expects," "believes," or negative versions thereof and other similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "may," "will," "should," "would" and "could." These statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding Northland's expectations for the timing of commercial operations and the cost expectations for the Project, the expected scale of the Project, its anticipated capacity to generate renewable electricity and contribution to the size of Northland's portfolio, the expected sufficiency of funding to cover Project requirements and the contribution of the Project to Northland's targets, all of which may differ from the expectations stated herein. These statements are based upon certain material factors or assumptions that were applied in developing the forward-looking statements, including the provisions of contracts to which Northland or a subsidiary is a party, as well as other factors, estimates, and assumptions that are believed to be appropriate in the circumstances. Although these forward-looking statements are based upon management's current reasonable expectations and assumptions, they are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties. Some of the factors include, but are not limited to, those described in the "Risk Factors" section of Northland's Management's Discussion and Analysis and Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2025, which can be found at www.sedarplus.ca under Northland's profile and on Northland's website at northlandpower.com. Northland has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from current expectations, however, there may be other factors that cause actual results to differ materially from such expectations. Northland's actual results could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, and Northland cautions you not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements contained in this release are, unless otherwise indicated, stated as of the date hereof and are based on assumptions that were considered reasonable as of the date hereof. Other than as specifically required by law, Northland undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after such date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise.

For further information, please contact:

Alison Holditch, Head of Investor Relations

+ 1 (416) 989-8734

investorrelations@northlandpower.com

Victor Gravili, Vice President of Corporate Affairs

+1 (416) 895-5433

communications@northlandpower.com