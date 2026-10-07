The company has officially initiated fulfillment for ePrint backers as the desktop UV printing platform moves from crowdfunding to customer delivery

Shenzhen, China--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2026) - LONGER, a manufacturer of digital fabrication equipment, today announced that it has officially begun shipping its ePrint desktop UV printers to crowdfunding backers, marking an important milestone in the development and commercialization of the company's latest printing platform.





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Following the completion of production preparation and final fulfillment arrangements, LONGER has now started dispatching ePrint units to crowdfunding customers. The company is coordinating production, final inspection, packaging, logistics, and customer communication as part of the ongoing fulfillment process.

The beginning of shipments represents the transition of ePrint from a crowdfunding-backed product development project into the customer delivery stage. For the backers who supported the project from its early development, the start of fulfillment marks a tangible step toward bringing the ePrint platform into their studios, workshops, and businesses.

ePrint Enters the Fulfillment Stage

With shipping now underway, LONGER has moved its focus toward completing the fulfillment process and delivering machines to crowdfunding customers.

LONGER has shipped 30 ePrint units as of September 30, with another 300 units scheduled to ship by October 20 and a further 500 units by October 30. The company expects to complete the shipment of all remaining crowdfunding orders in November, bringing the current crowdfunding fulfillment phase to completion.

The company has established a fulfillment process covering final production preparation, quality checks, protective packaging, logistics coordination, and shipment tracking. Orders are being processed as machines are prepared for dispatch, with customers receiving shipment information as their individual orders leave the facility.

This stage follows extensive preparation to transition ePrint from development into production and delivery. LONGER has been working to prepare the manufacturing and fulfillment process for a product that combines multiple printing functions and configurations within a single desktop platform. The company's current priority is to maintain an organized fulfillment process while keeping customers informed as their orders move through shipment.

From Crowdfunding Campaign to Customer Delivery

ePrint was introduced as a desktop UV printing platform intended to provide creators, customization businesses, and small-scale manufacturers with greater flexibility in product personalization and short-run production.

The system combines UV printing with additional printing capabilities, including DTF, DTG, and UV DTF applications. Its dual-head configuration and 12-channel ink architecture are designed to support a range of color and specialty-ink combinations, giving users the ability to explore different printing effects and applications.

The platform can be used for applications across a variety of materials, including acrylic, wood, metal, ceramic, glass, leather, fabric, and other surfaces. Depending on the configuration and workflow, users can create customized products such as signage, promotional items, gifts, packaging, decorative products, apparel, and personalized merchandise.

Rather than positioning ePrint around a single application, LONGER developed the platform to support a broader range of creative and commercial workflows. The company sees this flexibility as particularly relevant to small businesses and creators who may need to work across different product categories without investing in multiple specialized machines

About LONGER

Founded in 2016, LONGER is a global technology company specializing in UV printers, laser engravers, and 3D printers. Guided by its brand promise, "Better Tools for Everyone" LONGER is committed to making advanced manufacturing tools more accessible and empowering creators, makers, small businesses, and professionals worldwide to bring their ideas to life.

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