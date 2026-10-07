Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 07.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold Über 4.000 USD! 90 % der Lagerstätte getestet - es geht los!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
K3

WKN: A1415N | ISIN: SE0007614722 | Ticker-Symbol: 869
Stuttgart
07.10.26 | 12:17
0,002 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
K33 AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
K33 AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0010,00312:33
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.10.2026 10:10 Uhr
40 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

K33 AB: K33 Expands Management Services Agreement with Sixty Six Capital

K33 AB (publ) ("K33") announces an expansion of its management services agreement with Sixty Six Capital Inc. ("Sixty Six"), further strengthening the collaboration between the companies.

Under the amended agreement, K33 will provide additional management resources and support to Sixty Six. The annual management fee payable to K33 will increase from CAD 200,000 to CAD 330,000. All other terms of the agreement remain unchanged.

As part of the expanded collaboration, Sixty Six also intends to appoint K33's Head of Research, Vetle Lunde, as Treasury Officer. His role will be carried out within Sixty Six's existing governance framework, policies and board oversight.

The expansion follows the management services agreement previously announced by K33 and reflects the continued strategic alignment between the companies following K33 becoming Sixty Six's largest shareholder earlier this year.

"This is a natural continuation of the collaboration we announced earlier this year. We are pleased with the progress so far and see clear benefits from working more closely together and making K33's resources and expertise available to Sixty Six," said Torbjørn Bull Jenssen, CEO of K33.

For further information, please contact:
Torbjørn Bull Jenssen, CEO, K33 AB (publ)
E-mail: ir@k33.com
Web: k33.com/ir

About K33
K33 AB (publ), listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, is the new gold standard for investments in digital assets. K33 offers market-leading execution, custody, actionable insights, and dedicated client support, serving private investors, corporates, and institutional partners across Europe. Mangold Fondkommission serves as the Certified Adviser for K33 AB (publ).

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.