K33 AB: K33 Expands Management Services Agreement with Sixty Six Capital

K33 AB (publ) ("K33") announces an expansion of its management services agreement with Sixty Six Capital Inc. ("Sixty Six"), further strengthening the collaboration between the companies.

Under the amended agreement, K33 will provide additional management resources and support to Sixty Six. The annual management fee payable to K33 will increase from CAD 200,000 to CAD 330,000. All other terms of the agreement remain unchanged.

As part of the expanded collaboration, Sixty Six also intends to appoint K33's Head of Research, Vetle Lunde, as Treasury Officer. His role will be carried out within Sixty Six's existing governance framework, policies and board oversight.

The expansion follows the management services agreement previously announced by K33 and reflects the continued strategic alignment between the companies following K33 becoming Sixty Six's largest shareholder earlier this year.

"This is a natural continuation of the collaboration we announced earlier this year. We are pleased with the progress so far and see clear benefits from working more closely together and making K33's resources and expertise available to Sixty Six," said Torbjørn Bull Jenssen, CEO of K33.

For further information, please contact:

Torbjørn Bull Jenssen, CEO, K33 AB (publ)

E-mail: ir@k33.com

Web: k33.com/ir

About K33

K33 AB (publ), listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, is the new gold standard for investments in digital assets. K33 offers market-leading execution, custody, actionable insights, and dedicated client support, serving private investors, corporates, and institutional partners across Europe. Mangold Fondkommission serves as the Certified Adviser for K33 AB (publ).