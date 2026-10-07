Enad Global 7 AB: Enad Global 7 announces that Fireshine Games acquires Fair Games ApS - the studio behind the game Necesse

Enad Global 7 ("EG7") today announces that its wholly owned subsidiary Fireshine Games ("Fireshine") has acquired Fair Games ApS ("Fair Games"). Fair Games is an Aarhus-based game studio and the developer and owner of the survival-crafting PC game Necesse, which has sold approximately 2.5 million units to date. The acquisition adds an established title to Fireshine's portfolio and strengthens its position within the survival-crafting genre.

Fair Games is a Danish indie game studio consisting of eight employees and two freelancers and is debt-free. Necesse is a survival-crafting game that launched on Steam in December 2019. The game has sold approximately 2.5 million units to date, generated approximately USD 14.4 million in gross revenue since launch, and has a user rating of 93 percent on Steam.

The acquisition brings Necesse into Fireshine's digital portfolio of games, building on the strong position it has established in the survival-crafting genre through titles including Core Keeper, Len's Island, Voyagers of Nera and Dawn of Defiance, alongside upcoming title Isle Goblin. Fireshine sees opportunities to further develop Necesse through additional platforms as well as geographical expansion. The title is expected to provide long-tail revenue potential through continued content updates and further development of the franchise.

"Necesse is a perfect addition to Fireshine Games' portfolio and a natural fit with our experience in survival-crafting games. The game has already built a strong and engaged player community, and we're looking forward to helping it reach even more players as we work closely with the Fair Games team to build on what they have created over the years", says Brian Foote, CEO of Fireshine.

Fair Games will continue to operate from Aarhus, with founder and CEO Mads Skovgaard remaining as managing director following the acquisition.

"As creators, we have been looking for a long-term partner to secure a successful evergreen future for Necesse. Joining Fireshine adds high-quality publishing capabilities to fuel continued growth for many years to come, and we are excited to see what this can bring to us and our players", says Mads Skovgaard, founder and CEO of Fair Games.

The consideration consists of an upfront payment of USD 4.0 million, together with an additional consideration of up to USD 2 million based on content and platform releases. Additional performance-based earn-out corresponding to 10-20 percent of net revenue after deduction of cost for services sold may also be payable subject to the achievement of certain targets. The transaction will be funded through the Group's available cash.

The acquisition will be consolidated in EG7's financial reporting as of October 7, 2026 and is expected to contribute positively to EG7's performance as Necesse is further developed.

About Necesse

Necesse is a survival-crafting game developed and owned by Fair Games. Players explore, build settlements, gather resources, craft equipment and defend their growing communities against a range of threats. The game combines exploration, building, automation and progression in a persistent world.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Fredrik Rüdén, Group Deputy CEO and CFO

Phone: +46 733 117 262

fredrik.ruden@enadglobal7.com

Robin Lundell, Head of Investor Relations & Sustainability

Phone: +46 730 587 608

robin.lundell@enadglobal7.com

About EG7

EG7 is a group of companies within the gaming industry that develops, markets, publishes and distributes PC, console and mobile games to the global gaming market. The company develops its own original IPs through its game development divisions Daybreak Games, Piranha Games and Big Blue Bubble. In addition, the Group's marketing agency Petrol has contributed to the release of 2,000+ titles, of which many are world famous brands such as Call of Duty, Destiny, and Elden Ring. The Group's publishing and distribution arm Fireshine Games holds expertise in both physical and digital publishing. EG7 is headquartered in Stockholm with approximately 535 employees in 12 offices worldwide.

Enad Global 7 is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm with Ticker Symbol: EG7