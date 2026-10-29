Enad Global 7 AB: Enad Global 7 announces the release of a new expansion in The Lord of the Rings Online: The Wolves of Mordor

Enad Global 7 today announces that Standing Stone Games, a Daybreak Games studio, has released the latest expansion, The Wolves of Mordor, for the free-to-play MMORPG The Lord of the Rings Online.

The Wolves of Mordor is the 14th expansion for The Lord of the Rings Online since its launch in April 2007. The expansion is priced between USD 39.99 and 129.99, and takes players to Draugardh, a remote region beyond the known lands of Mordor, where ancient evils continue to threaten Middle-earth. The expansion introduces three new regions to explore, a new epic storyline, and new challenges as players face the were-wolves of Mordor.

The expansion also introduces Survival Instincts, a new character progression system that allows players to customize their abilities and strengthen their characters, as well as Neighbours, a new housing feature that enables players to build relationships with companions through stories, gifts and daily missions.

The expansion further develops the game's world and gameplay, offering players new areas to explore, systems to master and stories to experience.

Visit The Wolves of Mordor expansion webpage to learn more here.

For more information on The Lord of The Rings Online, visit www.lotro.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Fredrik Rüdén, Group Deputy CEO and CFO

Phone: +46 733 117 262

fredrik.ruden@enadglobal7.com

Robin Lundell, Head of Investor Relations & Sustainability

Phone: +46 730 587 608

robin.lundell@enadglobal7.com

About EG7

EG7 is a group of companies within the gaming industry that develops, markets, publishes and distributes PC, console and mobile games to the global gaming market. The company develops its own original IPs through its game development divisions Daybreak Games, Piranha Games and Big Blue Bubble. In addition, the Group's marketing agency Petrol has contributed to the release of 2,000+ titles, of which many are world famous brands such as Call of Duty, Destiny, and Elden Ring. The Group's publishing and distribution arm Fireshine Games holds expertise in both physical and digital publishing. EG7 is headquartered in Stockholm with approximately 535 employees in 12 offices worldwide.

Enad Global 7 is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm with Ticker Symbol: EG7