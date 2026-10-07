Vancouver, British Columbia and Melbourne, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2026) - Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd (TSX: SXGC) (ASX: SX2) (OTCQX: SXGCF) (FSE: MV3) ("SXGC", "SX2" or the "Company") announces results from five infill drill holes at the 100%-owned Sunday Creek Gold-Antimony Project in Victoria. Closer spaced drilling at the Golden Dyke Prospect is lifting grades, tightening the high-grade cores and adding vein sets 50 m to the west (Figures 1 to 7).

Four High Level Takeaways:

Infill drilling at Golden Dyke delivers high-grade composites, not just high-grade samples.



SDDSC225: 2.7 m @ 178.6 g/t AuEq (178.4 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 662.3 m, the 13th best composite intersection at Sunday Creek to date, on the GD40 vein set with no drilling beneath it



SDDSC218: 6.8 m @ 50.1 g/t AuEq (49.8 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 537.9 m, the broadest high-grade composite in this release, 380 m below surface



SDDSC221: 1.0 m @ 198.9 g/t AuEq (198.9 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 680.0 m, built from adjacent assays of 334.0 g/t Au and 447.0 g/t Au

Closer spaced drilling is lifting grades and sharpening the high-grade cores, not diluting them.



Eight composite intersections in this release exceed 100 g/t Au and twelve individual assays exceed 100 g/t Au, spread across four of the five holes. The composites carry the high individual grades rather than depending on them: the 6.8 m @ 50.1 g/t AuEq in SDDSC218 includes 1,290.0 g/t Au over 0.22 m , the highest individual assay in the release, and the 1.0 m @ 198.9 g/t AuEq in SDDSC221 is made up of adjacent assays of 334.0 g/t Au and 447.0 g/t Au .

Golden Dyke keeps growing westward towards Christina, even at infill spacing.



SDDSC218 and SDDSC221 cut four vein sets not previously recognized within the current Exploration Target, pushing Golden Dyke 30 m to 50 m west towards Christina . SDDSC218 alone cut 22 vein sets. The infill holes tie directly to SDDSC171, SDDSC177, SDDSC188 and SDDSC210 on the GD80 vein set at 10 m to 30 m spacings: the continuity the geological model predicts is now drilled.

Antimony stays high alongside the gold.



SDDSC218 returned three individual assays exceeding 20% Sb in the upper part of the hole, peaking at 53.5% Sb with 20.8 g/t Au over 0.35 m from 496.30 m, within 2.2 m @ 49.0 g/t AuEq (27.7 g/t Au, 8.9% Sb) from 495.9 m. SDDSC229 returned 0.2 m @ 56.5 g/t AuEq (25.4 g/t Au, 13.0% Sb) from 495.1 m within a broader 13.2 m @ 7.9 g/t AuEq zone. The system is zoned, with antimony richest in the upper part of the tested block and gold dominant at depth.

Michael Hudson, President & CEO, states: "Infill is where a lot of high-grade systems get found out. Golden Dyke is doing the opposite. Tighter spacing has lifted grades, tightened the high-grade cores and added vein sets we had not counted, including four outside the current Exploration Target that push the prospect 50 m further west towards Christina.

"SDDSC225 returned 2.7 m @ 178.4 g/t gold, our 13th best composite at Sunday Creek, on a vein set with nothing drilled beneath it. SDDSC218 cut 22 vein sets and delivered 6.8 m @ 49.8 g/t gold, and SDDSC229 tied the vein sets together at 10 m to 30 m spacing. Eight composites over 100 g/t gold in a single infill release shows what this system does when you drill it closer. These five holes tested a continuous block roughly 300 m by 500 m, from 280 m to 750 m below surface, with antimony rich at the top and gold dominant at depth."

"Twelve rigs are turning, 72 holes are in the lab and the 200,000 m program runs through to Q1 2027. The infill is confirming the model while the step-outs keep growing it."

For Those Who Like the Details - Highlights:

SDDSC225 infilled the main Golden Dyke area, cut five vein sets and returned the best composite in this release, 2.7 m @ 178.6 g/t AuEq (178.4 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 662.3 m, the 13th best composite intersection at Sunday Creek to date and the deepest hit on the GD40 vein set, with no drilling beneath it. Four individual assays exceeded 100 g/t Au, peaking at 512.0 g/t Au with 0.30% Sb over 0.85 m. Highlights include: 2.7 m @ 178.6 g/t AuEq (178.4 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 662.3 m (No drilling beneath this intercept) 3.9 m @ 32.9 g/t AuEq (32.9 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 793.8 m, including: 0.4 m @ 106.0 g/t AuEq (106.0 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 793.8 m 0.3 m @ 335.0 g/t AuEq (335.0 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 795.8 m

SDDSC218 infilled the central Golden Dyke Prospect and intersected 22 vein sets, one of them new to the Exploration Target. It returned the broadest high-grade composite in this release, 6.8 m @ 50.1 g/t AuEq (49.8 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 537.9 m, about 380 m below surface, which carries the highest individual assay in the release at 1,290.0 g/t Au with 0.67% Sb over 0.22 m. The hole also returned three individual assays above 20% Sb, peaking at 53.50% Sb with 20.8 g/t Au over 0.35 m. Highlights include: 13.0 m @ 6.8 g/t AuEq (4.0 g/t Au, 1.2% Sb) from 477.8 m, including: 3.2 m @ 12.5 g/t AuEq (5.2 g/t Au, 3.0% Sb) from 485.3 m 0.1 m @ 159.9 g/t AuEq (124.0 g/t Au, 15.0% Sb) from 489.9 m 2.2 m @ 49.0 g/t AuEq (27.7 g/t Au, 8.9% Sb) from 495.9 m, including: 1.5 m @ 72.7 g/t AuEq (40.9 g/t Au, 13.3% Sb) from 495.9 m 6.8 m @ 50.1 g/t AuEq (49.8 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 537.9 m, including: 0.7 m @ 64.7 g/t AuEq (64.2 g/t Au, 0.2% Sb) from 539.0 m 0.2 m @ 1,291.6 g/t AuEq (1,290.0 g/t Au, 0.7% Sb) from 541.2 m 9.7 m @ 9.5 g/t AuEq (8.1 g/t Au, 0.6% Sb) from 646.1 m, including: 0.3 m @ 220.0 g/t AuEq (219.0 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 654.0 m 0.6 m @ 37.8 g/t AuEq (25.8 g/t Au, 5.0% Sb) from 735.2 m

SDDSC221 infilled the main Golden Dyke area and pushed its western side, cutting eight vein sets, three of them new to the Exploration Target and extending Golden Dyke west towards Christina. It confirmed the GD80 vein set 13 m along strike of SDDSC210 and 18 m along strike of SDDSC171, and returned 1.0 m @ 198.9 g/t AuEq from adjacent assays of 334.0 g/t Au and 447.0 g/t Au. Highlights include: 5.1 m @ 2.6 g/t AuEq (1.6 g/t Au, 0.5% Sb) from 457.0 m 2.4 m @ 8.2 g/t AuEq (3.0 g/t Au, 2.2% Sb) from 610.4 m, including: 1.8 m @ 10.4 g/t AuEq (3.8 g/t Au, 2.7% Sb) from 610.4 m 1.0 m @ 198.9 g/t AuEq (198.9 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 680.0 m

SDDSC229, a shallower infill hole from the SDDSC218 collar, cut eight vein sets and returned two broad zones, 13.2 m @ 7.9 g/t AuEq and 8.6 m @ 8.2 g/t AuEq. It ties the Golden Dyke vein sets together at infill spacing: 10 m along strike of SDDSC177, 30 m up-dip of SDDSC188 and 32 m down-dip of SDDSC218 (this release). Two individual assays exceeded 100 g/t Au, peaking at 261.0 g/t Au with 0.68% Sb over 0.12 m. Highlights include: 13.2 m @ 7.9 g/t AuEq (6.8 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 489.0 m, including: 2.2 m @ 15.9 g/t AuEq (14.2 g/t Au, 0.7% Sb) from 491.7 m 0.2 m @ 56.5 g/t AuEq (25.4 g/t Au, 13.0% Sb) from 495.1 m 0.1 m @ 262.6 g/t AuEq (261.0 g/t Au, 0.7% Sb) from 498.7 m 8.6 m @ 8.2 g/t AuEq (5.2 g/t Au, 1.3% Sb) from 523.1 m, including: 1.4 m @ 16.7 g/t AuEq (10.4 g/t Au, 2.6% Sb) from 523.1 m 1.3 m @ 25.1 g/t AuEq (17.3 g/t Au, 3.3% Sb) from 526.7 m



Project Totals to Date

288 drill holes for 140.8 km reported from Sunday Creek since late 2020

106 composite intersections exceeding 100 g/t Au by applying a 1 m (down hole length) @ 5 g/t AuEq lower cut

115 composite intersections exceeding 10% Sb by applying a 1 m (down hole length) @ 5 g/t AuEq lower cut

Results pending from 72 holes, including eleven holes actively being drilled and three abandoned holes, with eleven drill rigs currently operational

200,000 m drill program continuing through to Q1 2027

Drill Hole Discussion

This release reports five infill holes within the Golden Dyke prospect at Sunday Creek, all drilled east to west to cut the steeply dipping vein sets at high angles (Figures 1 and 3). These holes tested a continuous block roughly 300 m by 500 m, from 280 m to 750 m below surface.

Closer spacing has done two things. It has lifted grades and sharpened the high-grade cores within known vein sets, and it has found vein sets the model had not yet counted. SDDSC218 and SDDSC221 intersected four vein sets outside the current Exploration Target, extending Golden Dyke 30 m to 50 m west towards Christina (Figure 3). Visible gold was logged 36 times across SDDSC218, SDDSC221, SDDSC225 and SDDSC229. Twelve individual assays exceeded 100 g/t Au and three exceeded 20% Sb across the five holes (Tables 2 and 3).

Infill drilling has reduced hole spacing within the block from approximately 50 m to approximately 30 m along strike by 15 m to 20 m laterally (Figures 4 and 5). The system is zoned: antimony is richest in the upper part of the block, where grades above 1% Sb persist across a broad central zone and the highest values exceed 5% Sb, while gold is dominant at depth. Silver of up to approximately 30 g/t Ag accompanies the higher grade gold results within sulphosalts that become more prominent with depth.

SDDSC218

SDDSC218 was drilled as an infill hole through the central Golden Dyke Prospect and intersected 22 vein sets, including one not previously recognized within the current Exploration Target (refer to release dated 4 August 2026). The hole returned the broadest high-grade composite of this release, 6.8 m @ 50.1 g/t AuEq (49.8 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 537.9 m, approximately 380 m below surface, which includes the highest individual gold assay in this release of:

1,290.0 g/t Au & 0.67% Sb over 0.22 m from 541.18 m

Additional individual assays >100 g/t Au include:

124.0 g/t Au & 15.00% Sb over 0.12 m from 489.92 m

186.0 g/t Au & 0.33% Sb over 0.21 m from 538.96 m

219.0 g/t Au & 0.42% Sb over 0.33 m from 653.97 m

Antimony grades are also strong in the upper part of the hole, where three individual assays exceeding 20% Sb were returned between 472 m and 497 m down hole, including:

25.60% Sb & 7.3 g/t Au over 0.10 m from 472.25 m

23.80% Sb & 32.6 g/t Au over 0.20 m from 487.00 m

53.50% Sb & 20.8 g/t Au over 0.35 m from 496.30 m

Selected composite highlights include:

3.4 m @ 7.6 g/t AuEq (5.6 g/t Au, 0.8% Sb) from 389.9 m, including: 0.8 m @ 24.6 g/t AuEq (24.5 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 392.6 m

13.0 m @ 6.8 g/t AuEq (4.0 g/t Au, 1.2% Sb) from 477.8 m, including: 3.2 m @ 12.5 g/t AuEq (5.2 g/t Au, 3.0% Sb) from 485.3 m 0.1 m @ 159.9 g/t AuEq (124.0 g/t Au, 15.0% Sb) from 489.9 m

2.2 m @ 49.0 g/t AuEq (27.7 g/t Au, 8.9% Sb) from 495.9 m, including: 1.5 m @ 72.7 g/t AuEq (40.9 g/t Au, 13.3% Sb) from 495.9 m

6.0 m @ 3.0 g/t AuEq (1.5 g/t Au, 0.6% Sb) from 503.3 m

6.8 m @ 50.1 g/t AuEq (49.8 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 537.9 m, including: 0.7 m @ 64.7 g/t AuEq (64.2 g/t Au, 0.2% Sb) from 539.0 m 0.2 m @ 1,291.6 g/t AuEq (1,290.0 g/t Au, 0.7% Sb) from 541.2 m

9.7 m @ 9.5 g/t AuEq (8.1 g/t Au, 0.6% Sb) from 646.1 m, including: 0.3 m @ 220.0 g/t AuEq (219.0 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 654.0 m

0.6 m @ 37.8 g/t AuEq (25.8 g/t Au, 5.0% Sb) from 735.2 m

SDDSC221

SDDSC221 infilled the main Golden Dyke area and pushed its western side. The hole cut eight vein sets, three of them not previously recognized within the current Exploration Target, extending Golden Dyke west towards Christina.

SDDSC221 also confirms the continuity of the GD80 vein set (Figure 4), intersecting it 13 m along strike of SDDSC210, which returned 7.4 m @ 1.8 g/t AuEq (0.8 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 486.8 m (refer to release dated 22 April 2026), and 18 m along strike of SDDSC171, which returned 2.8 m @ 13.7 g/t AuEq (9.8 g/t Au, 1.6% Sb) from 457.1 m (refer to release dated 26 August 2025).

SDDSC221 intersected two (2) individual assays exceeding 100 g/t Au:

334.0 g/t Au & 0.01% Sb over 0.11 m from 680.49 m

447.0 g/t Au & 0.01% Sb over 0.36 m from 680.60 m

Selected composite highlights include:

5.1 m @ 2.6 g/t AuEq (1.6 g/t Au, 0.5% Sb) from 457.0 m

6.0 m @ 1.6 g/t AuEq (0.8 g/t Au, 0.3% Sb) from 585.9 m

2.4 m @ 8.2 g/t AuEq (3.0 g/t Au, 2.2% Sb) from 610.4 m, including: 1.8 m @ 10.4 g/t AuEq (3.8 g/t Au, 2.7% Sb) from 610.4 m

2.2 m @ 4.7 g/t AuEq (3.2 g/t Au, 0.6% Sb) from 655.5 m

1.0 m @ 198.9 g/t AuEq (198.9 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 680.0 m

SDDSC225

SDDSC225 infilled the main Golden Dyke area and cut five vein sets. It returned the best composite in this release, 2.7 m @ 178.6 g/t AuEq (178.4 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 662.3 m, the 13th best composite intersection at Sunday Creek to date. It is the deepest intercept on the GD40 vein set and nothing has yet been drilled beneath it.

SDDSC225 intersected four (4) individual assays exceeding 100 g/t Au:

512.0 g/t Au & 0.30% Sb over 0.85 m from 662.27 m

160.0 g/t Au & 0.02% Sb over 0.21 m from 664.72 m

106.0 g/t Au & 0.01% Sb over 0.36 m from 793.78 m

335.0 g/t Au & 0.01% Sb over 0.25 m from 795.78 m

Selected composite highlights include:

2.7 m @ 178.6 g/t AuEq (178.4 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 662.3 m

3.9 m @ 32.9 g/t AuEq (32.9 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 793.8 m, including: 0.4 m @ 106.0 g/t AuEq (106.0 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 793.8 m 0.3 m @ 335.0 g/t AuEq (335.0 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 795.8 m



SDDSC229

SDDSC229, a shallower infill hole from the SDDSC218 collar, cut eight vein sets and returned two broad mineralized zones, 13.2 m @ 7.9 g/t AuEq (6.8 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 489.0 m and 8.6 m @ 8.2 g/t AuEq (5.2 g/t Au, 1.3% Sb) from 523.1 m.

SDDSC229 demonstrates the continuity of the Golden Dyke vein sets at infill spacing (Figure 4). The hole intersected the GD80 vein set 10 m along strike of SDDSC177, which returned 8.3 m @ 8.1 g/t AuEq (5.8 g/t Au, 1.0% Sb) from 504.5 m (refer to release dated 23 October 2025), ~19 m up-dip of SDDSC188, which returned 9.4 m @ 5.2 g/t AuEq (3.6 g/t Au, 0.7% Sb) from 496.4 m (refer to release dated 6 January 2026) and 32 m down-dip of SDDSC218, which returned 6.0 m @ 3.0 g/t AuEq (1.5 g/t Au, 0.6% Sb) from 503.3 m (this release), with SDDSC229 returning 8.6 m @ 8.2 g/t AuEq (5.2 g/t Au, 1.3% Sb) from 523.1 m.

The GD82 vein set provides a further example of high-grade core continuity, SDDSC229 returned 13.2 m @ 7.9 g/t AuEq (6.8 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 489.0 m, 40 m up-dip of this result SDDSC218 (this release) returned 13.0 m @ 6.8 g/t AuEq (4.0 g/t Au, 1.2% Sb) from 477.8 m, highlighting both broad zones of mineralisation with high-grade cores that had not previously been recognised with the broader spaced drilling.

SDDSC229 intersected two (2) individual assays exceeding 100 g/t Au:

189.0 g/t Au & 0.06% Sb over 0.13 m from 492.54 m

261.0 g/t Au & 0.68% Sb over 0.12 m from 498.65 m

Selected composite highlights include:

2.8 m @ 4.3 g/t AuEq (2.7 g/t Au, 0.6% Sb) from 481.0 m

13.2 m @ 7.9 g/t AuEq (6.8 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 489.0 m, including: 2.2 m @ 15.9 g/t AuEq (14.2 g/t Au, 0.7% Sb) from 491.7 m 0.2 m @ 56.5 g/t AuEq (25.4 g/t Au, 13.0% Sb) from 495.1 m 0.1 m @ 262.6 g/t AuEq (261.0 g/t Au, 0.7% Sb) from 498.7 m

8.6 m @ 8.2 g/t AuEq (5.2 g/t Au, 1.3% Sb) from 523.1 m, including: 1.4 m @ 16.7 g/t AuEq (10.4 g/t Au, 2.6% Sb) from 523.1 m 1.3 m @ 25.1 g/t AuEq (17.3 g/t Au, 3.3% Sb) from 526.7 m



SDDSC236

SDDSC236 was a bounding hole on the southern side of the Golden Dyke prospective terrain and returned no significant intersections. It defines the southern margin of the mineralized system and gives structural control for follow-up targeting.

Pending Results and Update

Twelve drill rigs are operating at Sunday Creek. Results are pending from 72 holes, 49 at Sunday Creek and 24 regional, including eleven holes currently drilling and three abandoned holes (Figure 2). The Company's 200,000 m drill program continues through to Q1 2027.

About Sunday Creek

The Sunday Creek epizonal-style gold project is located 60 km north of Melbourne (Figure 7) within 16,900 hectares ("Ha") of granted exploration tenements. SXGC is also the freehold landholder of 2,296 Ha that forms the key portion in and around the main drilled area at the Sunday Creek Project.

Gold and antimony form in a relay of vein sets that cut across a steeply dipping zone of intensely altered rocks (the "host"). These vein sets are like a "Golden Ladder" structure where the main host extends between the side rails deep into the earth, with multiple cross-cutting vein sets that host the gold forming the rungs. At Apollo, Golden Dyke and Rising Sun these individual 'rungs' have been defined over a 600 m depth extent from surface to over 1,200 m below surface, are 2.5 m to 3.5 m wide (median widths), locally up to 10 m, and 20 m to 100 m in strike.

Cumulatively, 288 drill holes for 140,848.84 m have been reported from Sunday Creek since late 2020. This amount includes six holes for 1,029 m that have been drilled for geotechnical purposes and 23 holes for 3,104.12 m that were abandoned due to deviation or hole conditions. Fourteen drill holes for 2,382.74 m have been reported regionally outside of the main Sunday Creek drill area. A total of 64 historic drill holes for 5,599 m were completed from the late 1960s to 2008. The project now contains a total of one-hundred-and-six (106) composite intersections exceeding 100 g/t Au and eighty-five (85) composite intersections between 50 g/t and 100 g/t Au, and one-hundred-and-fifteen (115) composite intersections exceeding 10% Sb by applying a 1 m (down hole length) @ 5 g/t AuEq lower cut.

Southern Cross Gold's systematic drill program is strategically targeting these significant vein formations, which are currently drill defined over 1,550 m strike of the host dyke/sediment ("rails of the ladder") from Christina to Apollo prospects, of which approximately 650 m has been more intensively drill tested (Golden Dyke to Apollo). At least 126 'rungs' have been defined to date, defined by high-grade intercepts (20 g/t Au to >7,330 g/t Au) along with lower grade edges. Ongoing step-out drilling is aiming to uncover the potential extent of this mineralized system (Figure 3).

Geologically, the project is located within the Melbourne Structural Zone in the Lachlan Fold Belt. The regional host to the Sunday Creek mineralization is an interbedded turbidite sequence of siltstones and minor sandstones metamorphosed to sub-greenschist facies and folded into a set of open north-west trending folds.

Further Information

Further discussion and analysis of the Sunday Creek project is available through the interactive Vrify 3D animations, presentations and videos all available on the SXGC website. These data, along with an interview on these results with President & CEO/Managing Director Michael Hudson can be viewed at www.southerncrossgold.com.

No upper gold grade cut is applied in the averaging and intervals are reported as drill thickness. However, during future Mineral Resource studies, the requirement for assay top cutting will be assessed. The Company notes that due to rounding of assay results to one significant figure, minor variations in calculated composite grades may occur.

Figures 1 to 7 show project location, plan and longitudinal views of drill results reported here and Tables 1 to 3 provide collar and assay data. The true thickness of the mineralized intervals reported individually as estimated true widths ("ETW"), otherwise they are interpreted to be approximately 60% to 85% of the sampled thickness for other reported holes. Lower grades were cut at 1.0 g/t AuEq lower cutoff over a maximum width of 2 m with higher grades cut at 5.0 g/t AuEq lower cutoff over a maximum of 1 m width.

Critical Metal Epizonal Gold-Antimony Deposits

Sunday Creek (Figure 6) is an epizonal gold-antimony deposit formed in the late Devonian (like Fosterville, Costerfield and Redcastle), 60 million years later than mesozonal gold systems formed in Victoria (for example Ballarat and Bendigo). Epizonal deposits are a form of orogenic gold deposit classified according to their depth of formation: epizonal (<6 km), mesozonal (6 km to 12 km) and hypozonal (>12 km).

Epizonal deposits in Victoria often have associated high levels of the critical metal, antimony, and Sunday Creek is no exception. China claims a 56 per cent share of global mined supplies of antimony, according to a 2023 European Union study. Antimony features highly on the critical minerals lists of many countries including Australia, the United States of America, Canada, Japan and the European Union. Australia ranks seventh for antimony production despite all production coming from a single mine at Costerfield in Victoria, located nearby to all SXGC projects. Antimony alloys with lead and tin which results in improved properties for solders, munitions, bearings and batteries. Antimony is a prominent additive for halogen-containing flame retardants. Adequate supplies of antimony are critical to the world's energy transition, and to the high-tech industry, especially the semiconductor and defence sectors where it is a critical additive to primers in munitions.

Antimony represents approximately 15% to 17% in situ recoverable value of Sunday Creek at an AuEq of 2.39 ratio.

About Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Limited (TSX: SXGC) (ASX: SX2) (OTCQX: SXGCF) (FSE: MV3)

Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd. (TSX: SXGC) (ASX: SX2) (OTCQX: SXGCF), is defining a leading gold-antimony project at the Sunday Creek Gold-Antimony Project, located 60 km north of Melbourne. Sunday Creek is a significant gold and antimony drill discovery in a Tier 1 location, with high-grade drill results including 106 composite intersections exceeding 100 g/t Au from 146.4 km of drilling (including historic drilling). The mineralization follows a "Golden Ladder" structure over 12 km of interpreted strike length, with structures drill tested from surface to 1,200 m depth.

Sunday Creek's strategic value is enhanced by its dual-metal profile. The Company has a critical mineral that the Western world needs. This has gained increased significance following China's export restrictions on antimony, a critical metal for defence and semiconductor applications. Southern Cross' inclusion in the US Defense Industrial Base Consortium (DIBC) and Australia's AUKUS-related legislative changes position it as a potential key Western antimony supplier.

Technical fundamentals further strengthen the investment case, with preliminary metallurgical work showing non-refractory mineralization suitable for conventional processing and gold recoveries of 93% to 98% through gravity and flotation.

With a strong cash position, 2,296 Ha of strategic freehold land ownership, and a large 200 km drill program planned through Q1 2027, SXGC is well-positioned to advance this globally significant gold-antimony discovery in a tier-one jurisdiction, delivering milestone by milestone.

- Ends -

For ASX Compliance: This announcement has been approved for release by the Board of Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd.

NI 43-101 Technical Background and Qualified Person

Kenneth Bush, Head of Exploration for SXGC, a Member of Australian Institute of Geoscientists and a Registered Professional Geologist in the fields of Mining and Exploration (#10315), is the Qualified Person as defined by the NI 43-101. They have prepared, reviewed, verified and approved the technical contents of this release.

Analytical samples are transported to the Bendigo facility of On Site Laboratory Services ("On Site") which operates under both an ISO 9001 and NATA quality systems. Samples were prepared and analyzed for gold using the fire assay technique (PE01S method; 25 gram charge), followed by measuring the gold in solution with flame AAS equipment. Samples for multi-element analysis (BM011 and over-range methods as required) use aqua regia digestion and ICP-OES analysis. The QA/QC program of Southern Cross Gold consists of the systematic insertion of certified standards of known gold content, blanks within interpreted mineralized rock and quarter core duplicates. In addition, On Site inserts blanks and standards into the analytical process.

SXGC considers that both gold and antimony that are included in the gold equivalent calculation ("AuEq") have reasonable potential to be recovered and sold at Sunday Creek, given current geochemical understanding, historic production statistics and geologically analogous mining operations. Historically, ore from Sunday Creek was treated onsite or shipped to the Costerfield mine, located 54 km to the northwest of the project, for processing during WW1. The Costerfield mine corridor, now owned by Alkane Resources (previously Mandalay Resources) contains two million ounces of equivalent gold (Mandalay Resources Q3 2021 Results), and in 2020 was the sixth highest-grade global underground mine and a top 5 global producer of antimony.

SXGC considers that it is appropriate to adopt the same gold equivalent variables as Mandalay Resources Ltd in its 2024 End of Year Mineral Reserves and Resources Press Release, dated February 20, 2025. The gold equivalence formula used by Mandalay Resources was calculated using Costerfield's 2024 production costs, using a gold price of US$2,500 per ounce, an antimony price of US$19,000 per tonne and 2024 total year metal recoveries of 91% for gold and 92% for antimony, and is as follows:

AuEq = Au (g/t) + 2.39 × Sb (%)

Based on the latest Costerfield calculation and given the similar geological styles and historic toll treatment of Sunday Creek mineralization at Costerfield, SXGC considers that a AuEq = Au (g/t) + 2.39 × Sb (%) is appropriate to use for the initial exploration targeting of gold-antimony mineralization at Sunday Creek.

JORC Competent Person Statement

Information in this announcement that relates to new exploration results contained in this report is based on information compiled by Mr Kenneth Bush a Member of Australian Institute of Geoscientists and a Registered Professional Geologist in the fields of Mining and Exploration (#10315). Mr Bush has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralization and type of deposit under consideration, and to the activities undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr Bush is Head of Exploration of Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Limited and consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on their information in the form and context in which it appears.

Certain information in this announcement that relates to prior exploration results is extracted from the Independent Geologist's Report dated 11 December 2024 which was issued with the consent of the Competent Person, Mr Steven Tambanis. The report is included in the Company's prospectus dated 11 December 2024 and is available at www.asx.com.au under code "SX2". The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information related to exploration results included in the original market announcement. The Company confirms that the form and context of the Competent Persons' findings in relation to the report have not been materially modified from the original market announcement.

Certain information in this announcement also relates to prior drill hole exploration results, extracted from the following announcements, which are available to view on www.southerncrossgold.com:

4 October, 2022 SDDSC046, 20 October, 2022 SDDSC049, 5 September, 2023 SDDSC077B, 12 October, 2023 SDDLV003 & 4, 23 October, 2023 SDDSC082, 9 November, 2023 SDDSC091, 14 December, 2023 SDDSC092, 5 March, 2024 SDDSC107, 30 May, 2024 SDDSC117, 13 June, 2024 SDDSC118, 5 September, 2024 SDDSC130, 26 September 2024 SDDSC124, 28 October, 2024 SDDSC137W2, 28 November, 2024 SDDSC141, 9 December, 2024 SDDSC145, 18 December, 2024 SDDSC129 & 144, 28 May, 2025 SDDSC161, 16 June, 2025 SDDSC162, 26 August, 2025 SDDSC171, 8 September, 2025 SDDSC170A, 23 October, 2025 SDDSC177, 17 December, 2025 SDDSC181, 6 January, 2026 SDDSC188, 9 April, 2026 SDDSC194W1, 22 April, 2026 SDDSC210, 4 August, 2026 Exploration Target

The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original document/announcement and the Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcement.

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions and accordingly, actual results and future events could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. You are hence cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include words or expressions such as "proposed", "will", "subject to", "near future", "in the event", "would", "expect", "prepared to" and other similar words or expressions. Factors that could cause future results or events to differ materially from current expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements include general business, economic, competitive, political, social uncertainties; the state of capital markets, unforeseen events, developments, or factors causing any of the expectations, assumptions, and other factors ultimately being inaccurate or irrelevant; and other risks described in the Company's documents filed with Canadian or Australian (under code SX2) securities regulatory authorities. You can find further information with respect to these and other risks in filings made by the Company with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada or Australia (under code SX2), as applicable, and available for the Company in Canada at www.sedarplus.ca or in Australia at www.asx.com.au (under code SX2). Documents are also available at www.southerncrossgold.com The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.





Figure 1: Sunday Creek plan view showing selected results from holes SDDSC218, SDDSC221, SDDSC225, SDDSC229 and SDDSC236 reported here (dark blue highlighted box, black trace), with selected prior reported drill holes.

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Figure 2: Sunday Creek plan view showing selected drill hole traces from holes SDDSC218, SDDSC221, SDDSC225, SDDSC229 and SDDSC236 reported here (black trace), with prior reported drill holes (grey trace) and currently drilling and assays pending hole traces (dark blue).

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Figure 3: Sunday Creek longitudinal section across A-B in the plane of the dyke breccia/altered sediment host looking towards the NW (striking 56 degrees) indicating mineralized vein sets. Showing holes SDDSC218, SDDSC221, SDDSC225, SDDSC229 and SDDSC236 reported here (dark blue highlighted box, black trace), with selected intersections and prior reported drill holes. The vertical extents of the vein sets are limited by proximity to drill hole pierce points.

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Figure 4: Sunday Creek longitudinal section C - D of Golden Dyke Vein Set 80.

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Figure 5: Sunday Creek longitudinal section E - F of Golden Dyke Vein Set 82 showing high-grade core continuity

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Figure 6: Sunday Creek regional plan view showing soil sampling, structural framework, regional historic epizonal gold mining areas and broad regional areas. The main regional drill areas are at Tonstal, Consols and Leviathan located 4,000 m to 7,500 m along strike from the main drill area at Golden Dyke- Apollo. Map in GDA94/ MGA Zone 55.

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Figure 7: Location of the Sunday Creek project, along with the 100% owned Redcastle Gold-Antimony Project

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Table 1: Drill collar summary table for recent drill holes in progress.

This Release Hole ID Depth

(m) Prospect East

GDA94 Z55 North

GDA94 Z55 Elevation

(m) Dip Azimuth

GDA94 Z55 SDDSC218 796.99 Golden Dyke 330813.4 5867847.6 301.1 -47.9 265.0 SDDSC221 926.54 Golden Dyke 330754.1 5867733.0 307.0 -50.6 285.3 SDDSC225 992.82 Golden Dyke 330754.5 5867733.0 306.9 -52.9 284.8 SDDSC229 541.80 Golden Dyke 330813.9 5867847.7 301.2 -48.4 267.2 SDDSC236 650.10 Golden Dyke 330813.7 5867847.3 301.1 -49.5 263.8

Currently being processed and analyzed Hole ID Depth

(m) Prospect East

GDA94 Z55 North

GDA94 Z55 Elevation

(m) Dip Azimuth

GDA94 Z55 SDDSC215 476.39 Regional 331603.6 5867183.7 304.9 -38.2 15.4 SDDSC226 826.10 Rising Sun 331276.9 5867121.1 289.1 -56.4 336.5 SDDSC226A In Progress plan 2200 m Rising Sun 331278.1 5867112.6 289.2 -56.8 330.4 SDDSC226W1 603.90 Rising Sun 331276.9 5867121.1 289.1 -56.4 336.5 SDDSC237 359.00 Golden Dyke 330700.4 5867880.1 299.7 -43.2 245.7 SDDSC237W1 510.47 Golden Dyke 330700.4 5867880.1 299.7 -43.2 299.7 SDDSC238 810.80 Christina 329778.6 5867552.7 286.5 -32.0 69.2 SDDSC239 915.63 Golden Dyke 330753.1 5867731.5 306.9 -31.0 270.2 SDDSC240 1171.50 Rising Sun 330354.1 5867861.2 277.2 -58.7 73.9 SDDSC240W1 594.00 Rising Sun 330354.1 5867861.2 277.2 -58.7 73.9 SDDSC241 418.60 Golden Dyke 330700.9 5867879.7 299.8 -39.1 243.5 SDDSC242A 370.67 Golden Dyke 330813.4 5867846.9 301.1 -45.8 267.4 SDDSC242AW1 601.73 Golden Dyke 330813.4 5867846.9 301.1 -45.8 267.4 SDDSC243 1038.00 Apollo 331615.8 5867951.1 347.0 -59.5 269.0 SDDSC244 1098.00 Golden Dyke 330973.3 5867847.7 296.7 -49.5 275.8 SDDSC245 548.80 Regional 331533.7 5867845.3 341.2 -40.7 156.1 SDDSC246 760.20 Golden Dyke 330753.7 5867731.8 306.7 -39.5 274.6 SDDSC247 193.60 Golden Dyke 330772.2 5867889.6 295.7 -32.3 248.5 SDDSC248 572.50 Apollo 331291.3 5867825.7 316.4 -40.9 269.8 SDDSC249 191.09 Golden Dyke 330772.7 5867889.6 295.7 -36.7 245.9 SDDSC250 199.81 Rising Sun 330772.4 5867889.9 295.7 -36.9 252.3 SDDSC251 120.40 Apollo 331532.6 5867847.5 340.9 -31.9 270.4 SDDSC251A 306.70 Apollo 331532.8 5867847.9 340.9 -31.7 273.7 SDDSC252 200.00 Golden Dyke 330772.7 5867889.9 295.7 -40.0 249.9 SDDSC253 349.40 Apollo 331595.8 5867936.9 345.6 -53.8 267.8 SDDSC253W1 1042.70 Apollo 331595.8 5867936.9 345.6 -53.8 267.8 SDDSC254 In Progress plan 890 m Christina 329777.2 5867552.7 286.5 -52.1 61.9 SDDSC255 551.00 Golden Dyke 330773.0 5867890.0 295.6 -41.4 251.2 SDDSC256 445.37 Golden Dyke 330772.2 5867889.4 295.7 -31.0 245.3 SDDSC257 304.74 Golden Dyke 330813.1 5867847.3 301.1 -43.1 263.8 SDDSC257W1 634.50 Golden Dyke 330813.1 5867847.3 301.1 -43.1 263.8 SDDSC258 1036.67 Golden Dyke 330973.3 5867847.7 296.7 -32.5 265.0 SDDSC259 781.66 Golden Dyke 330754.0 5867731.7 306.7 -43.6 274.0 SDDSC259W1 1201.20 Golden Dyke 330754.0 5867731.7 306.7 -43.6 274.0 SDDSC260 1028.50 Rising Sun 330339.6 5867859.2 276.9 -69.6 64.3 SDDSC261 1021.30 Apollo 331615.0 5867950.8 346.9 -45.5 266.3 SDDSC262 924.20 Apollo 331596.4 5867937.0 345.4 -55.5 266.5 SDDSC263 In Progress plan 1230 m Apollo 330761.8 5867730.2 307.3 -52.9 66.3 SDDSC264 230.30 Golden Dyke 330813.5 5867847.8 301.3 -50.8 259.6 SDDSC264A In Progress plan 710 m Golden Dyke 330813.5 5867847.8 301.3 -53.7 267.1 SDDSC265 760.43 Apollo 331615.5 5867951.0 346.7 -55.6 270.4 SDDSC265W1 436.50 Apollo 331615.0 5867951.0 346.0 -61.3 264.1 SDDSC266 In Progress plan 600 m Apollo 331525.0 5867844.0 339.9 -50.9 280.6 SDDSC267 In Progress plan 1450 m Rising Sun 330353.9 5867861.1 277.1 -63.6 76.4 SDDSC269 In Progress plan 1400 m Rising Sun 330339.6 5867859.2 276.9 -66.0 75.1 SDDSC270 In Progress plan 1100 m Apollo 331615.5 5867951.7 346.8 -51.3 267.8 SDDSC271 In Progress plan 1200 m Golden Dyke 330973.3 5867847.7 296.7 -55.0 275.8

Regional holes currently being processed and analyzed Hole ID Depth

(m) Prospect East

GDA94 Z55 North

GDA94 Z55 Elevation

(m) Dip Azimuth

GDA94 Z55 SDDTS009 506.00 Tonstall 336984.3 5870557.1 524.7 -28.3 285.0 SDDTS008 511.37 Tonstall 336992.9 5870558.4 524.0 -35.0 29.0 SDDTS010 535.79 Tonstall 336993.7 5870557.9 524.1 -37.0 44.4 SDDTS011 401.32 Tonstall 336992.1 5870557.3 524.1 -43.0 18.0 SDDCN002 259.88 Consols 336036.0 5870692.7 484.1 -37.0 241.0 SDDLV005A 419.10 Leviathan 334566.1 5870167.8 554.3 -31.0 206.0 SDDLV006 752.80 Leviathan 334569.4 5870170.0 554.4 -47.0 152.0 SDDCN003 323.06 Consols 336041.3 5870692.1 484.4 -36.0 130.0 SDDCN005A 229.30 Consols 336034.9 5870693.5 484.0 -30.0 256.5 SDDCN004 271.30 Consols 336036.5 5870693.7 484.1 -49.0 258.0 SDDLV007 395.10 Leviathan 334570.1 5870169.2 554.4 -29.1 110.2 SDDCN006 179.80 Consols 336038.4 5870692.3 484.3 -77.9 180.0 SDDLV008 302.93 Leviathan 334101.2 5870007.2 544.1 -60.0 99.0 SDDTS012 590.54 Tonstall 336992.0 5870558.0 524.0 -48.5 8.2 SDDCN007 152.40 Consols 336041.4 5870693.0 484.4 -50.0 114.8 SDDTS015 460.00 Leviathan 337693.0 5870860.0 523.0 0.0 0.0 SDDTS014 200.00 Tonstall 337693.0 5870860.0 523.0 -45.0 180.0 SDDLV010 802.40 Leviathan 334495.0 5869985.0 553.0 0.0 0.0 SDDTS013 329.04 Tonstall 337693.0 5870860.0 523.0 -38.0 248.0 SDDLV009 335.03 Leviathan 334089.0 5870005.0 544.0 -33.0 233.0 SDDAM001 In Progress plan 700 m Aftermath 335952.0 5871577.0 436.0 -35.0 66.0 SDDLV011 In Progress plan 450 m Leviathan 334805.0 5870245.0 545.0 -69.0 80.0

Abandoned drill holes currently being processed and analyzed Hole ID Depth

(m) Prospect East

GDA94 Z55 North

GDA94 Z55 Elevation

(m) Dip Azimuth

GDA94 Z55 SDDCN005 34.69 Consols 336034.9 5870693.5 484.0 -30.0 256.5 SDDLV005 32.40 Leviathan 334566.1 5870167.8 554.3 -33.4 206.0 SDDSC242 20.65 Golden Dyke 330813.6 5867847.0 301.0 -45.8 267.2

Table 2: Table of mineralized drill hole intersections reported from SDDSC218, SDDSC221, SDDSC225, SDDSC229 and SDDSC236 with two cutoff criteria. Lower grades cut at 1.0 g/t AuEq lower cutoff over a maximum of 2 m with higher grades cut at 5.0 g/t AuEq cutoff over a maximum of 1 m. Significant intersections and interval depths are rounded to one decimal place.

Hole number From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au g/t Sb % AuEq g/t SDDSC218 389.9 393.3 3.4 5.6 0.8 7.6 Including 389.9 391.0 1.1 0.4 2.5 6.2 Including 392.6 393.3 0.8 24.5 0.0 24.6 SDDSC218 403.0 412.1 9.1 0.7 0.1 1.0 SDDSC218 433.2 437.5 4.3 0.8 0.3 1.6 SDDSC218 440.6 440.7 0.1 19.6 3.9 29.0 SDDSC218 445.4 448.1 2.7 3.6 0.6 4.9 Including 445.4 445.8 0.5 16.9 1.3 20.0 SDDSC218 452.8 453.5 0.7 1.9 0.4 2.9 SDDSC218 460.9 461.3 0.4 15.1 0.1 15.3 Including 460.9 461.2 0.3 19.3 0.0 19.4 SDDSC218 463.6 467.0 3.5 2.5 0.1 2.7 Including 463.6 464.5 0.9 7.9 0.0 8.0 SDDSC218 469.9 472.4 2.5 1.2 1.3 4.2 Including 472.3 472.4 0.1 7.3 25.6 68.5 SDDSC218 477.8 490.8 13.0 4.0 1.2 6.8 Including 477.8 479.0 1.2 8.5 0.5 9.7 Including 485.3 488.6 3.2 5.2 3.0 12.5 Including 489.9 490.0 0.1 124.0 15.0 159.9 SDDSC218 495.9 498.1 2.2 27.7 8.9 49.0 Including 495.9 497.4 1.5 40.9 13.3 72.7 SDDSC218 500.5 501.1 0.6 3.0 0.7 4.5 SDDSC218 503.3 509.3 6.0 1.5 0.6 3.0 Including 507.3 508.3 1.0 1.6 2.2 6.8 SDDSC218 526.1 526.7 0.6 8.3 0.0 8.3 SDDSC218 537.2 537.7 0.6 17.5 0.5 18.7 Including 537.2 537.4 0.3 34.6 1.0 36.9 SDDSC218 537.9 544.7 6.8 49.8 0.1 50.1 Including 539.0 539.7 0.7 64.2 0.2 64.7 Including 541.2 541.4 0.2 1,290.0 0.7 1,291.6 Including 543.4 544.7 1.3 5.8 0.2 6.2 SDDSC218 549.6 552.5 2.9 0.9 0.2 1.4 SDDSC218 555.2 557.4 2.2 1.9 0.1 2.2 SDDSC218 574.7 576.9 2.2 1.6 0.1 1.8 SDDSC218 591.5 593.2 1.7 1.9 0.6 3.3 SDDSC218 598.3 600.2 1.9 0.8 0.2 1.2 SDDSC218 620.9 621.3 0.4 33.0 0.0 33.0 SDDSC218 646.1 655.8 9.7 8.1 0.6 9.5 Including 646.1 647.9 1.8 1.4 1.9 5.9 Including 654.0 654.3 0.3 219.0 0.4 220.0 SDDSC218 659.0 661.1 2.1 3.2 0.1 3.5 Including 660.0 661.1 1.1 6.0 0.1 6.2 SDDSC218 704.4 705.7 1.3 4.5 0.0 4.6 SDDSC218 721.4 723.7 2.2 3.6 0.2 4.1 Including 722.9 723.7 0.7 9.6 0.2 10.0 SDDSC218 735.2 735.8 0.6 25.8 5.0 37.8 SDDSC218 743.0 745.5 2.5 3.9 0.1 4.1 Including 744.3 744.9 0.7 13.1 0.0 13.2 SDDSC218 763.9 767.8 3.9 0.6 0.1 0.9 SDDSC221 457.0 462.1 5.1 1.6 0.5 2.6 Including 460.3 460.9 0.7 4.2 2.7 10.5 SDDSC221 568.0 568.5 0.5 6.6 0.0 6.6 SDDSC221 585.9 592.0 6.0 0.8 0.3 1.6 SDDSC221 610.4 612.8 2.4 3.0 2.2 8.2 Including 610.4 612.2 1.8 3.8 2.7 10.4 SDDSC221 617.7 619.1 1.5 0.8 0.3 1.6 SDDSC221 627.2 627.4 0.2 13.5 0.2 13.9 SDDSC221 629.8 631.9 2.0 1.0 0.1 1.2 SDDSC221 655.5 657.7 2.2 3.2 0.6 4.7 Including 656.9 657.7 0.8 8.8 0.1 9.0 SDDSC221 660.9 661.1 0.2 2.9 3.5 11.3 SDDSC221 680.0 681.0 1.0 198.9 0.0 198.9 SDDSC221 703.4 704.3 0.9 4.5 0.0 4.5 SDDSC221 740.3 742.1 1.8 2.5 0.0 2.5 SDDSC221 776.0 776.6 0.6 4.1 0.2 4.7 SDDSC221 784.9 785.1 0.2 25.9 0.0 25.9 SDDSC221 813.8 815.0 1.2 2.8 0.0 2.9 SDDSC221 828.8 828.9 0.2 53.6 0.0 53.6 SDDSC221 841.8 842.7 0.9 3.0 0.0 3.0 SDDSC225 594.9 595.3 0.4 24.3 0.1 24.5 SDDSC225 609.0 611.6 2.6 0.9 0.5 2.0 SDDSC225 662.3 664.9 2.7 178.4 0.1 178.6 SDDSC225 668.0 668.5 0.5 4.7 0.0 4.7 SDDSC225 686.9 689.4 2.6 1.1 0.1 1.2 SDDSC225 793.8 797.7 3.9 32.9 0.0 32.9 Including 793.8 794.1 0.4 106.0 0.0 106.0 Including 795.8 796.0 0.3 335.0 0.0 335.0 Including 797.2 797.7 0.5 10.7 0.0 10.7 SDDSC225 913.2 913.6 0.4 7.1 0.0 7.1 SDDSC229 37.1 38.8 1.8 2.3 0.0 2.3 SDDSC229 413.2 413.4 0.2 1.7 3.1 9.2 SDDSC229 430.3 432.8 2.6 0.8 0.5 2.0 SDDSC229 473.9 475.8 1.9 1.7 0.1 2.0 SDDSC229 481.0 483.8 2.8 2.7 0.6 4.3 Including 483.1 483.2 0.2 34.3 6.3 49.5 SDDSC229 489.0 502.2 13.2 6.8 0.4 7.9 Including 489.0 489.6 0.5 12.2 0.7 14.0 Including 491.7 493.9 2.2 14.2 0.7 15.9 Including 495.1 495.4 0.2 25.4 13.0 56.5 Including 498.7 498.8 0.1 261.0 0.7 262.6 SDDSC229 510.9 511.6 0.8 5.9 1.9 10.5 SDDSC229 523.1 531.7 8.6 5.2 1.3 8.2 Including 523.1 524.5 1.4 10.4 2.6 16.7 Including 526.7 528.0 1.3 17.3 3.3 25.1 Including 530.6 531.4 0.8 5.5 0.7 7.1

Table 3: All individual assays reported from SDDSC218, SDDSC221, SDDSC225, SDDSC229 and SDDSC236 reported here >0.1g/t AuEq. Individual assay and sample intervals are reported to two decimal places.

Hole number From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au g/t Sb % AuEq g/t SDDSC218 372.1 373 0.9 0.15 0.003 0.16 SDDSC218 373 373.7 0.7 0.11 0.004 0.12 SDDSC218 374.8 375.25 0.45 0.25 0.004 0.26 SDDSC218 384 385 1 0.61 0.005 0.62 SDDSC218 385 386 1 0.55 0.05 0.67 SDDSC218 389.9 391 1.1 0.36 2.45 6.22 SDDSC218 392.3 392.55 0.25 0.73 0.2 1.21 SDDSC218 392.55 393.3 0.75 24.5 0.025 24.56 SDDSC218 393.3 394 0.7 0.31 0.013 0.34 SDDSC218 395 396 1 0.15 0.01 0.17 SDDSC218 397.2 397.6 0.4 0.15 0.044 0.26 SDDSC218 400 401 1 0.15 0.005 0.16 SDDSC218 401 402 1 0.26 0.006 0.27 SDDSC218 403 404 1 0.64 0.18 1.07 SDDSC218 404 405.1 1.1 0.21 0.02 0.26 SDDSC218 405.1 405.28 0.18 0.69 0.26 1.31 SDDSC218 405.28 406.2 0.92 0.32 0.022 0.37 SDDSC218 406.2 407.2 1 1.57 0.096 1.80 SDDSC218 407.2 408.2 1 1.69 0.04 1.79 SDDSC218 408.2 409.5 1.3 0.08 0.014 0.11 SDDSC218 409.5 410.35 0.85 1.1 0.38 2.01 SDDSC218 410.35 411 0.65 0.08 0.017 0.12 SDDSC218 411 412.05 1.05 0.94 0.08 1.13 SDDSC218 412.05 412.37 0.32 0.17 0.017 0.21 SDDSC218 414.33 414.85 0.52 0.2 0.01 0.22 SDDSC218 414.85 415.02 0.17 0.58 0.08 0.77 SDDSC218 415.02 415.26 0.24 0.87 0.54 2.16 SDDSC218 416.1 416.67 0.57 0.17 0.008 0.19 SDDSC218 416.67 416.88 0.21 0.79 0.025 0.85 SDDSC218 421.27 422.47 1.2 0.11 0.005 0.12 SDDSC218 425.69 426 0.31 0.18 0.007 0.20 SDDSC218 426.71 427.13 0.42 0.46 0.094 0.68 SDDSC218 427.13 427.65 0.52 0.25 0.28 0.92 SDDSC218 427.65 428.36 0.71 0.1 0.029 0.17 SDDSC218 428.36 428.58 0.22 2.97 0.034 3.05 SDDSC218 428.58 428.81 0.23 1.03 0.053 1.16 SDDSC218 428.81 429.07 0.26 0.36 0.32 1.12 SDDSC218 429.07 429.35 0.28 1.18 0.3 1.90 SDDSC218 429.35 429.86 0.51 0.32 0.076 0.50 SDDSC218 429.86 430.74 0.88 0.16 0.021 0.21 SDDSC218 430.74 431.06 0.32 0.28 0.28 0.95 SDDSC218 431.06 431.42 0.36 0.05 0.044 0.16 SDDSC218 431.42 432.7 1.28 0.05 0.09 0.27 SDDSC218 433.19 433.56 0.37 1.05 0.48 2.20 SDDSC218 433.56 433.88 0.32 1.13 1.16 3.90 SDDSC218 433.88 434.2 0.32 0.25 0.18 0.68 SDDSC218 434.2 434.67 0.47 0.64 1.16 3.41 SDDSC218 435.47 435.6 0.13 0.46 0.23 1.01 SDDSC218 435.6 435.87 0.27 0.8 0.36 1.66 SDDSC218 435.87 437 1.13 0.38 0.04 0.48 SDDSC218 437 437.47 0.47 3.65 0.04 3.75 SDDSC218 437.47 438.22 0.75 0.19 0.017 0.23 SDDSC218 439.5 440.57 1.07 0.35 0.017 0.39 SDDSC218 440.57 440.71 0.14 19.6 3.94 29.02 SDDSC218 440.71 441.6 0.89 0.53 0.016 0.57 SDDSC218 441.6 442.35 0.75 0.16 0.007 0.18 SDDSC218 445.37 445.83 0.46 16.9 1.3 20.01 SDDSC218 445.83 445.97 0.14 0.58 0.73 2.32 SDDSC218 445.97 446.37 0.4 0.63 0.1 0.87 SDDSC218 446.37 447.06 0.69 0.65 0.043 0.75 SDDSC218 447.06 447.67 0.61 1.24 0.4 2.20 SDDSC218 447.67 447.87 0.2 0.7 0.034 0.78 SDDSC218 447.87 448.05 0.18 0.52 2.94 7.55 SDDSC218 448.05 449.3 1.25 0.16 0.066 0.32 SDDSC218 450 450.88 0.88 0.13 0.008 0.15 SDDSC218 450.88 451 0.12 0.68 0.007 0.70 SDDSC218 451.99 452.77 0.78 0.33 0.06 0.47 SDDSC218 452.77 453.04 0.27 2.39 0.98 4.73 SDDSC218 453.04 453.51 0.47 1.62 0.086 1.83 SDDSC218 453.51 454.8 1.29 0.25 0.054 0.38 SDDSC218 460.85 461.18 0.33 19.3 0.026 19.36 SDDSC218 461.18 461.28 0.1 1.31 0.27 1.96 SDDSC218 461.28 461.86 0.58 0.24 0.033 0.32 SDDSC218 461.86 462 0.14 0.59 0.013 0.62 SDDSC218 462.63 462.83 0.2 0.33 0.099 0.57 SDDSC218 463.56 464.49 0.93 7.92 0.032 8.00 SDDSC218 465.08 465.59 0.51 0.27 0.38 1.18 SDDSC218 465.59 466.05 0.46 0.11 0.016 0.15 SDDSC218 466.05 466.59 0.54 0.03 0.042 0.13 SDDSC218 466.59 467.03 0.44 2.15 0.22 2.68 SDDSC218 469.07 469.9 0.83 0.28 0.01 0.30 SDDSC218 469.9 470 0.1 9.27 0.4 10.23 SDDSC218 470 470.57 0.57 0.68 0.31 1.42 SDDSC218 470.57 471.81 1.24 0.49 0.082 0.69 SDDSC218 471.81 472.25 0.44 0.5 0.42 1.50 SDDSC218 472.25 472.35 0.1 7.29 25.6 68.47 SDDSC218 475.03 475.29 0.26 2.03 0.25 2.63 SDDSC218 475.29 475.68 0.39 1.57 0.49 2.74 SDDSC218 476.86 477.06 0.2 0.46 0.054 0.59 SDDSC218 477.06 477.75 0.69 0.13 0.019 0.18 SDDSC218 477.75 478.84 1.09 4.07 0.44 5.12 SDDSC218 478.84 478.96 0.12 48.8 1.15 51.55 SDDSC218 478.96 479.71 0.75 1.08 0.51 2.30 SDDSC218 479.71 480.03 0.32 3.28 0.63 4.79 SDDSC218 480.03 480.38 0.35 4.12 0.86 6.18 SDDSC218 480.38 480.95 0.57 2.08 1.05 4.59 SDDSC218 480.95 481.47 0.52 0.48 0.41 1.46 SDDSC218 481.47 481.76 0.29 2.43 1.23 5.37 SDDSC218 481.76 481.96 0.2 0.84 0.62 2.32 SDDSC218 481.96 482.82 0.86 2.09 0.084 2.29 SDDSC218 483.16 483.34 0.18 0.85 1.27 3.89 SDDSC218 483.34 484.33 0.99 0.38 0.059 0.52 SDDSC218 484.33 485.33 1 1.45 0.27 2.10 SDDSC218 485.33 485.63 0.3 3.18 0.87 5.26 SDDSC218 485.63 485.94 0.31 1.98 1.06 4.51 SDDSC218 485.94 486.44 0.5 1.6 0.4 2.56 SDDSC218 486.44 486.54 0.1 44 0.76 45.82 SDDSC218 486.54 486.78 0.24 0.26 3.71 9.13 SDDSC218 487 487.2 0.2 32.6 23.8 89.48 SDDSC218 487.2 487.52 0.32 4.47 4.48 15.18 SDDSC218 487.52 487.85 0.33 0.58 0.38 1.49 SDDSC218 487.85 488.05 0.2 0.85 0.81 2.79 SDDSC218 488.05 488.44 0.39 0.51 0.17 0.92 SDDSC218 488.44 488.57 0.13 12.8 11.2 39.57 SDDSC218 488.57 489.12 0.55 0.09 0.033 0.17 SDDSC218 489.12 489.69 0.57 0.3 0.079 0.49 SDDSC218 489.69 489.92 0.23 0.75 0.15 1.11 SDDSC218 489.92 490.04 0.12 124 15 159.85 SDDSC218 490.04 490.66 0.62 0.29 0.11 0.55 SDDSC218 490.66 490.76 0.1 1.22 0.13 1.53 SDDSC218 490.76 490.99 0.23 0.09 0.017 0.13 SDDSC218 490.99 491.64 0.65 0.11 0.02 0.16 SDDSC218 494.11 494.73 0.62 0.13 0.017 0.17 SDDSC218 494.73 494.83 0.1 0.19 0.066 0.35 SDDSC218 494.83 495.92 1.09 0.37 0.024 0.43 SDDSC218 495.92 496.3 0.38 29.5 1.61 33.35 SDDSC218 496.3 496.65 0.35 20.8 53.5 148.67 SDDSC218 496.65 497.06 0.41 96.7 0.47 97.82 SDDSC218 497.06 497.39 0.33 6.21 0.026 6.27 SDDSC218 497.39 498.12 0.73 1.14 0.014 1.17 SDDSC218 500.46 500.74 0.28 2.86 0.83 4.84 SDDSC218 500.74 501.1 0.36 3.03 0.53 4.30 SDDSC218 501.1 502 0.9 0.13 0.022 0.18 SDDSC218 503 503.26 0.26 0.41 0.061 0.56 SDDSC218 503.26 503.41 0.15 1.17 0.054 1.30 SDDSC218 503.41 504.23 0.82 0.22 0.025 0.28 SDDSC218 504.23 504.6 0.37 2.9 0.82 4.86 SDDSC218 504.6 505 0.4 8.67 1.1 11.30 SDDSC218 505 505.34 0.34 1.39 0.76 3.21 SDDSC218 505.34 506.3 0.96 0.46 0.088 0.67 SDDSC218 506.3 507.26 0.96 0.19 0.26 0.81 SDDSC218 507.26 507.51 0.25 2.23 2.1 7.25 SDDSC218 507.51 508.29 0.78 1.44 2.17 6.63 SDDSC218 508.29 508.87 0.58 0.5 0.053 0.63 SDDSC218 508.87 509.26 0.39 2.12 0.37 3.00 SDDSC218 509.26 509.88 0.62 0.46 0.037 0.55 SDDSC218 509.88 510.51 0.63 0.28 0.039 0.37 SDDSC218 510.51 511.42 0.91 0.15 0.045 0.26 SDDSC218 511.42 512.22 0.8 0.32 0.021 0.37 SDDSC218 512.22 512.7 0.48 0.14 0.049 0.26 SDDSC218 512.7 513 0.3 1.41 0.22 1.94 SDDSC218 513 513.85 0.85 0.14 0.026 0.20 SDDSC218 513.85 514.62 0.77 0.23 0.035 0.31 SDDSC218 514.62 515.56 0.94 0.04 0.028 0.11 SDDSC218 515.56 516.22 0.66 0.09 0.018 0.13 SDDSC218 516.51 516.94 0.43 0.23 0.06 0.37 SDDSC218 516.94 517.11 0.17 0.47 0.049 0.59 SDDSC218 517.11 517.41 0.3 0.27 0.015 0.31 SDDSC218 517.41 518 0.59 0.09 0.012 0.12 SDDSC218 520.79 520.92 0.13 0.34 0.029 0.41 SDDSC218 526.1 526.66 0.56 8.31 0.016 8.35 SDDSC218 528.41 529.5 1.09 0.15 0.026 0.21 SDDSC218 529.5 530.65 1.15 0.49 0.024 0.55 SDDSC218 530.65 531 0.35 0.17 0.015 0.21 SDDSC218 533.4 533.87 0.47 0.24 0.012 0.27 SDDSC218 533.87 534.12 0.25 1.58 0.026 1.64 SDDSC218 534.12 535.4 1.28 0.12 0.016 0.16 SDDSC218 535.4 536.4 1 0.33 0.019 0.38 SDDSC218 536.4 537 0.6 0.07 0.021 0.12 SDDSC218 537 537.15 0.15 0.73 0.03 0.80 SDDSC218 537.15 537.42 0.27 34.6 0.97 36.92 SDDSC218 537.42 537.6 0.18 0.75 0.086 0.96 SDDSC218 537.6 537.7 0.1 1.56 0.048 1.67 SDDSC218 537.9 538.61 0.71 1.61 0.061 1.76 SDDSC218 538.61 538.83 0.22 0.66 0.25 1.26 SDDSC218 538.83 538.96 0.13 1.88 0.67 3.48 SDDSC218 538.96 539.17 0.21 186 0.33 186.79 SDDSC218 539.17 539.55 0.38 0.4 0.064 0.55 SDDSC218 539.55 539.65 0.1 51 0.32 51.76 SDDSC218 539.65 540.13 0.48 0.03 0.069 0.19 SDDSC218 540.13 540.23 0.1 2.33 0.15 2.69 SDDSC218 540.23 541.18 0.95 0.08 0.024 0.14 SDDSC218 541.18 541.4 0.22 1,290 0.67 1,291.60 SDDSC218 541.4 541.77 0.37 0.21 0.049 0.33 SDDSC218 541.77 542.34 0.57 1.17 0.29 1.86 SDDSC218 542.34 542.5 0.16 1.13 0.087 1.34 SDDSC218 542.5 543.19 0.69 0.72 0.059 0.86 SDDSC218 543.19 543.42 0.23 1.11 0.097 1.34 SDDSC218 543.42 543.79 0.37 8.23 0.28 8.90 SDDSC218 543.79 544.4 0.61 0.52 0.088 0.73 SDDSC218 544.4 544.71 0.31 13.2 0.18 13.63 SDDSC218 548.5 548.87 0.37 0.09 0.056 0.22 SDDSC218 549.6 549.88 0.28 1.28 0.36 2.14 SDDSC218 549.88 550.42 0.54 0.6 0.11 0.86 SDDSC218 550.42 550.88 0.46 0.11 0.028 0.18 SDDSC218 550.88 551.3 0.42 1.14 0.018 1.18 SDDSC218 551.3 551.87 0.57 0.84 0.19 1.29 SDDSC218 551.87 552.17 0.3 1.72 0.77 3.56 SDDSC218 552.17 552.45 0.28 0.79 0.27 1.44 SDDSC218 552.45 553.7 1.25 0.24 0.17 0.65 SDDSC218 553.7 554.81 1.11 0.12 0.005 0.13 SDDSC218 554.81 555.22 0.41 0.16 0.018 0.20 SDDSC218 555.22 555.48 0.26 0.52 0.32 1.28 SDDSC218 555.48 556.35 0.87 0.16 0.021 0.21 SDDSC218 556.35 556.95 0.6 6.29 0.024 6.35 SDDSC218 556.95 557.41 0.46 0.42 0.25 1.02 SDDSC218 564.91 565.04 0.13 0.16 1.81 4.49 SDDSC218 565.04 565.83 0.79 0.06 0.085 0.26 SDDSC218 565.83 566.6 0.77 0.21 0.037 0.30 SDDSC218 571.62 571.99 0.37 0.47 0.03 0.54 SDDSC218 571.99 572.39 0.4 0.49 0.14 0.82 SDDSC218 572.39 572.62 0.23 0.58 0.056 0.71 SDDSC218 572.62 572.9 0.28 0.16 0.019 0.21 SDDSC218 574.74 575.28 0.54 2.36 0.14 2.69 SDDSC218 575.28 575.6 0.32 0.88 0.21 1.38 SDDSC218 575.6 575.79 0.19 0.78 0.02 0.83 SDDSC218 575.79 576.13 0.34 0.75 0.099 0.99 SDDSC218 576.13 576.9 0.77 1.91 0.062 2.06 SDDSC218 576.9 577.14 0.24 0.41 0.027 0.47 SDDSC218 577.14 577.7 0.56 0.53 0.022 0.58 SDDSC218 577.7 578.18 0.48 0.18 0.01 0.20 SDDSC218 578.18 579.06 0.88 0.13 0.012 0.16 SDDSC218 587.73 588.56 0.83 0.09 0.006 0.11 SDDSC218 591.47 592.55 1.08 2.1 0.32 2.86 SDDSC218 592.55 592.81 0.26 1.27 0.36 2.13 SDDSC218 592.81 593.16 0.35 1.81 1.45 5.28 SDDSC218 593.99 594.81 0.82 0.21 0.008 0.23 SDDSC218 594.81 595.82 1.01 0.41 0.047 0.52 SDDSC218 595.82 595.92 0.1 1.02 0.022 1.07 SDDSC218 598.32 598.78 0.46 0.75 0.4 1.71 SDDSC218 598.78 599.41 0.63 0.44 0.2 0.92 SDDSC218 599.41 600.24 0.83 1.09 0.061 1.24 SDDSC218 600.93 601.54 0.61 0.34 0.071 0.51 SDDSC218 609.6 610.9 1.3 0.07 0.024 0.13 SDDSC218 613.5 614.8 1.3 0.24 0.059 0.38 SDDSC218 617.37 618.32 0.95 0.78 0.19 1.23 SDDSC218 618.32 619 0.68 0.4 0.055 0.53 SDDSC218 620 620.92 0.92 0.1 0.01 0.12 SDDSC218 620.92 621.3 0.38 33 0.018 33.04 SDDSC218 625.59 625.95 0.36 0.96 0.54 2.25 SDDSC218 627.68 628.23 0.55 0.37 0.009 0.39 SDDSC218 628.83 629.49 0.66 0.14 0.017 0.18 SDDSC218 630.74 630.93 0.19 0.67 0.01 0.69 SDDSC218 630.93 632.2 1.27 0.19 0.003 0.20 SDDSC218 632.2 633.44 1.24 0.19 0.004 0.20 SDDSC218 633.44 633.65 0.21 1.53 0.44 2.58 SDDSC218 633.65 634.18 0.53 0.73 0.13 1.04 SDDSC218 634.18 634.7 0.52 0.63 0.078 0.82 SDDSC218 634.7 635.54 0.84 0.13 0.012 0.16 SDDSC218 635.54 636.32 0.78 0.23 0.14 0.56 SDDSC218 638.53 638.78 0.25 0.3 0.12 0.59 SDDSC218 638.78 639.23 0.45 0.21 0.019 0.26 SDDSC218 640.77 640.88 0.11 0.07 0.036 0.16 SDDSC218 646.08 646.48 0.4 4.63 0.3 5.35 SDDSC218 646.48 646.86 0.38 1.14 2.16 6.30 SDDSC218 646.86 647.86 1 0.12 2.42 5.90 SDDSC218 647.86 648.28 0.42 0.6 0.32 1.36 SDDSC218 648.28 648.7 0.42 0.2 0.24 0.77 SDDSC218 648.7 649.58 0.88 0.88 0.29 1.57 SDDSC218 649.58 649.73 0.15 0.62 0.54 1.91 SDDSC218 649.73 649.87 0.14 0.45 0.53 1.72 SDDSC218 649.87 650.85 0.98 0.54 0.16 0.92 SDDSC218 650.85 651.78 0.93 0.35 0.33 1.14 SDDSC218 651.78 652.15 0.37 0.2 0 0.20 SDDSC218 652.15 652.72 0.57 0.98 0.85 3.01 SDDSC218 653.97 654.3 0.33 219 0.42 220.00 SDDSC218 654.3 655.05 0.75 0.26 0.12 0.55 SDDSC218 655.05 655.76 0.71 0.6 0.68 2.23 SDDSC218 655.76 656.26 0.5 0.14 0.19 0.59 SDDSC218 657.52 657.69 0.17 0.05 0.08 0.24 SDDSC218 658.96 659.22 0.26 0.42 0.27 1.07 SDDSC218 659.22 659.43 0.21 0.47 0.29 1.16 SDDSC218 659.98 661.07 1.09 5.98 0.097 6.21 SDDSC218 662.67 663.05 0.38 0.29 0.031 0.36 SDDSC218 664.04 664.45 0.41 0.55 0.007 0.57 SDDSC218 664.71 664.97 0.26 0.73 0.62 2.21 SDDSC218 664.97 665.3 0.33 2.47 0.24 3.04 SDDSC218 665.3 666.1 0.8 0.09 0.005 0.10 SDDSC218 672.54 672.79 0.25 2.17 0.024 2.23 SDDSC218 678.07 678.2 0.13 0.03 1.11 2.68 SDDSC218 680.75 681.46 0.71 0.55 0.033 0.63 SDDSC218 681.46 681.84 0.38 0.23 0.014 0.26 SDDSC218 683 683.7 0.7 0.4 0.027 0.46 SDDSC218 683.7 684 0.3 2.21 0.027 2.27 SDDSC218 684 685 1 0.15 0.017 0.19 SDDSC218 692 693 1 0.05 0.03 0.12 SDDSC218 704.4 705.3 0.9 6.45 0.05 6.57 SDDSC218 705.3 705.7 0.4 0.21 0.037 0.30 SDDSC218 705.8 706.3 0.5 5.09 0.016 5.13 SDDSC218 707.4 708.17 0.77 0.92 0.013 0.95 SDDSC218 711.45 712.3 0.85 0.1 0.015 0.14 SDDSC218 712.3 712.9 0.6 1.7 0.079 1.89 SDDSC218 712.9 713.8 0.9 0.42 0.012 0.45 SDDSC218 713.8 714.8 1 0.25 0.005 0.26 SDDSC218 715.45 716.05 0.6 0.08 0.015 0.12 SDDSC218 716.05 716.9 0.85 0.23 0.032 0.31 SDDSC218 716.9 717.4 0.5 0.89 0.071 1.06 SDDSC218 717.4 718.1 0.7 0.15 0.017 0.19 SDDSC218 720.08 720.51 0.43 0.54 0.003 0.55 SDDSC218 720.51 721.41 0.9 0.08 0.013 0.11 SDDSC218 721.41 721.99 0.58 0.73 0.14 1.06 SDDSC218 721.99 722.6 0.61 0.11 0.048 0.22 SDDSC218 722.6 722.94 0.34 2.27 0.56 3.61 SDDSC218 722.94 723.39 0.45 5.3 0.26 5.92 SDDSC218 723.39 723.55 0.16 0.29 0.018 0.33 SDDSC218 723.55 723.65 0.1 44 0.013 44.03 SDDSC218 723.65 723.95 0.3 0.11 0.019 0.16 SDDSC218 723.95 724.45 0.5 0.37 0.018 0.41 SDDSC218 724.45 724.91 0.46 0.21 0.017 0.25 SDDSC218 724.91 725.62 0.71 0.13 0.014 0.16 SDDSC218 726.67 727.21 0.54 1.8 0.76 3.62 SDDSC218 732.77 733.78 1.01 0.12 0.01 0.14 SDDSC218 733.78 734.44 0.66 0.21 0.008 0.23 SDDSC218 734.44 735.15 0.71 0.69 0.021 0.74 SDDSC218 735.15 735.42 0.27 45.8 11.3 72.81 SDDSC218 735.42 735.78 0.36 10.8 0.29 11.49 SDDSC218 735.78 735.98 0.2 0.12 0.017 0.16 SDDSC218 741.08 741.75 0.67 0.47 0.021 0.52 SDDSC218 743 743.71 0.71 1.25 0.002 1.25 SDDSC218 744.25 744.58 0.33 11.4 0.019 11.45 SDDSC218 744.58 744.92 0.34 14.8 0.005 14.81 SDDSC218 744.92 745.53 0.61 0.49 0.32 1.25 SDDSC218 745.53 745.89 0.36 0.08 0.052 0.20 SDDSC218 746.54 747 0.46 0.16 0.022 0.21 SDDSC218 747 747.67 0.67 0.23 0.044 0.34 SDDSC218 747.67 748.15 0.48 0.19 0.26 0.81 SDDSC218 748.15 749.06 0.91 0.13 0.006 0.15 SDDSC218 749.48 750 0.52 0.14 0.014 0.17 SDDSC218 751.56 752.26 0.7 0.26 0.049 0.38 SDDSC218 752.26 752.92 0.66 0.6 0.003 0.61 SDDSC218 752.92 753.3 0.38 0.23 0.002 0.24 SDDSC218 753.3 754 0.7 0.11 0.001 0.11 SDDSC218 756.11 756.68 0.57 0.19 0.002 0.20 SDDSC218 756.68 757.12 0.44 0.36 0.002 0.36 SDDSC218 757.12 757.73 0.61 0.88 8E-04 0.88 SDDSC218 757.73 757.95 0.22 0.56 0.002 0.56 SDDSC218 757.95 758.39 0.44 0.54 0.001 0.54 SDDSC218 758.39 758.96 0.57 0.49 0.003 0.50 SDDSC218 758.96 759.37 0.41 0.19 0.003 0.20 SDDSC218 759.37 760.03 0.66 0.26 0.002 0.26 SDDSC218 760.03 760.59 0.56 0.45 0.002 0.46 SDDSC218 760.59 760.94 0.35 1.18 0.007 1.20 SDDSC218 760.94 761.45 0.51 0.54 0.003 0.55 SDDSC218 761.45 761.77 0.32 0.1 0.002 0.11 SDDSC218 761.77 762.55 0.78 0.43 0.005 0.44 SDDSC218 762.55 763.22 0.67 0.23 0.041 0.33 SDDSC218 763.22 763.91 0.69 0.11 0.043 0.21 SDDSC218 763.91 764.08 0.17 0.22 0.33 1.01 SDDSC218 764.08 764.65 0.57 0.15 0.11 0.41 SDDSC218 764.65 765.34 0.69 2.71 0.28 3.38 SDDSC218 765.34 765.84 0.5 0.23 0.068 0.39 SDDSC218 765.84 766.05 0.21 1.12 0.033 1.20 SDDSC218 766.05 766.63 0.58 0.13 0.013 0.16 SDDSC218 766.63 767.74 1.11 0.07 0.021 0.12 SDDSC218 767.74 767.84 0.1 0.15 0.55 1.46 SDDSC218 767.84 768.62 0.78 0.14 0.051 0.26 SDDSC218 772.91 773.26 0.35 0.17 0.01 0.19 SDDSC218 774.5 775.75 1.25 0.17 0.008 0.19 SDDSC218 775.75 776.4 0.65 0.48 0.004 0.49 SDDSC218 776.4 776.56 0.16 0.5 0.015 0.54 SDDSC221 452.2 453.3 1.1 0.57 0.022 0.62 SDDSC221 453.3 454.27 0.97 0.46 0.033 0.54 SDDSC221 454.27 455.21 0.94 0.23 0.005 0.24 SDDSC221 456.15 457 0.85 0.37 0.01 0.39 SDDSC221 457 457.56 0.56 1.75 0.018 1.79 SDDSC221 457.56 458.09 0.53 0.85 0.15 1.21 SDDSC221 458.09 459.37 1.28 0.57 0.079 0.76 SDDSC221 459.37 460.1 0.73 1.04 0.058 1.18 SDDSC221 460.1 460.28 0.18 1.06 0.66 2.64 SDDSC221 460.28 460.94 0.66 4.19 2.65 10.52 SDDSC221 460.94 462.07 1.13 1.77 0.18 2.20 SDDSC221 462.07 463.37 1.3 0.17 0.012 0.20 SDDSC221 463.37 464.67 1.3 0.67 0.073 0.84 SDDSC221 464.67 465.97 1.3 0.06 0.054 0.19 SDDSC221 499.64 500.9 1.26 0.57 0.004 0.58 SDDSC221 510 511.3 1.3 0.2 0.018 0.24 SDDSC221 522.25 522.92 0.67 0.38 0.052 0.50 SDDSC221 527.44 527.63 0.19 2.23 0.49 3.40 SDDSC221 528.76 529.02 0.26 0.08 0.08 0.27 SDDSC221 529.86 530.08 0.22 0.44 1.49 4.00 SDDSC221 530.08 530.71 0.63 0.15 0.022 0.20 SDDSC221 531.45 531.68 0.23 0.29 0.023 0.34 SDDSC221 535.56 535.82 0.26 1.14 0.011 1.17 SDDSC221 535.82 536.19 0.37 0.87 0.012 0.90 SDDSC221 539.25 540.23 0.98 0.3 0.027 0.36 SDDSC221 544.22 544.68 0.46 0.48 0.032 0.56 SDDSC221 545.47 546.09 0.62 0.1 0.003 0.11 SDDSC221 555.91 556.2 0.29 0.43 0.003 0.44 SDDSC221 556.2 557.13 0.93 0.2 0.003 0.21 SDDSC221 557.13 558.12 0.99 0.93 0.033 1.01 SDDSC221 558.12 558.84 0.72 0.41 0.008 0.43 SDDSC221 559.58 560.4 0.82 0.21 0.023 0.26 SDDSC221 560.4 560.5 0.1 0.67 0.55 1.98 SDDSC221 562.98 563.74 0.76 0.13 0.06 0.27 SDDSC221 563.74 564.16 0.42 0.2 0.14 0.53 SDDSC221 564.16 564.75 0.59 0.11 0.083 0.31 SDDSC221 564.75 564.91 0.16 0.19 0.65 1.74 SDDSC221 564.91 565.97 1.06 0.03 0.038 0.12 SDDSC221 567.27 568.03 0.76 0.41 0.007 0.43 SDDSC221 568.03 568.51 0.48 6.57 0.02 6.62 SDDSC221 568.51 568.9 0.39 0.32 0.015 0.36 SDDSC221 568.9 569.27 0.37 0.03 0.034 0.11 SDDSC221 569.27 570.16 0.89 0.08 0.036 0.17 SDDSC221 585.94 586.37 0.43 1.66 0.63 3.17 SDDSC221 586.37 587.21 0.84 1.71 1.3 4.82 SDDSC221 587.21 588 0.79 0.15 0.061 0.30 SDDSC221 588 588.76 0.76 2.74 0.15 3.10 SDDSC221 589.42 589.87 0.45 0.16 0.021 0.21 SDDSC221 589.87 590.76 0.89 0.12 0.061 0.27 SDDSC221 590.76 590.88 0.12 1.05 0.29 1.74 SDDSC221 590.88 591.77 0.89 0.14 0.019 0.19 SDDSC221 591.77 591.99 0.22 0.33 1.37 3.60 SDDSC221 591.99 593 1.01 0.24 0.017 0.28 SDDSC221 597.84 599 1.16 0.91 0.008 0.93 SDDSC221 609.58 610.14 0.56 0.09 0.028 0.16 SDDSC221 610.14 610.4 0.26 0.86 0.042 0.96 SDDSC221 610.4 611.14 0.74 2.65 5.71 16.30 SDDSC221 611.14 612.18 1.04 4.69 0.61 6.15 SDDSC221 612.18 612.78 0.6 0.41 0.63 1.92 SDDSC221 612.78 613.49 0.71 0.36 0.25 0.96 SDDSC221 615.56 616.45 0.89 0.22 0.31 0.96 SDDSC221 616.45 617.66 1.21 0.45 0.18 0.88 SDDSC221 617.66 618.49 0.83 0.64 0.3 1.36 SDDSC221 618.49 619.12 0.63 1.1 0.33 1.89 SDDSC221 619.12 619.42 0.3 0.73 0.019 0.78 SDDSC221 619.42 620.05 0.63 0.1 0.014 0.13 SDDSC221 622.14 622.58 0.44 0.05 0.032 0.13 SDDSC221 622.58 622.7 0.12 0.36 1.11 3.01 SDDSC221 627.2 627.44 0.24 13.5 0.16 13.88 SDDSC221 629.84 630 0.16 5.12 0.06 5.26 SDDSC221 630.93 631.31 0.38 1.24 0.037 1.33 SDDSC221 631.31 631.87 0.56 1.35 0.16 1.7324 SDDSC221 639.56 639.9 0.34 0.76 0.046 0.86994 SDDSC221 643.93 644.04 0.11 0.37 0.028 0.43692 SDDSC221 646.55 647.11 0.56 0.09 0.02 0.1378 SDDSC221 649.26 649.67 0.41 0.69 0.01 0.713422 SDDSC221 651.3 651.82 0.52 0.1 0.22 0.6258 SDDSC221 651.82 652.09 0.27 0.07 0.059 0.21101 SDDSC221 652.09 653 0.91 <0.01 0.12 0.2768 SDDSC221 655.52 655.66 0.14 0.27 8.82 21.3498 SDDSC221 656.9 657.45 0.55 7.43 0.022 7.48258 SDDSC221 657.45 657.68 0.23 12.1 0.18 12.5302 SDDSC221 658.66 659.41 0.75 0.31 0.015 0.34585 SDDSC221 660.86 661.1 0.24 2.93 3.51 11.3189 SDDSC221 669.9 671.2 1.3 1.22 0.032 1.29648 SDDSC221 673.5 673.92 0.42 0.1 0.073 0.27447 SDDSC221 673.92 674.84 0.92 0.04 0.028 0.10692 SDDSC221 677.4 677.74 0.34 0.35 0.082 0.54598 SDDSC221 679.58 679.96 0.38 0.14 0.018 0.18302 SDDSC221 679.96 680.06 0.1 11.7 0.008 11.71864 SDDSC221 680.49 680.6 0.11 334 0.012 334.0287 SDDSC221 680.6 680.96 0.36 447 0.012 447.0287 SDDSC221 680.96 681.54 0.58 0.74 0.017 0.78063 SDDSC221 681.54 681.84 0.3 0.08 0.014 0.11346 SDDSC221 683.69 684.1 0.41 0.31 0.009 0.332466 SDDSC221 693.91 694.02 0.11 4.1 0.35 4.9365 SDDSC221 696.5 697.21 0.71 0.7 0.07 0.8673 SDDSC221 698.09 699.1 1.01 0.07 0.14 0.4046 SDDSC221 699.1 700.21 1.11 0.01 0.061 0.15579 SDDSC221 701.3 701.81 0.51 0.17 0.031 0.24409 SDDSC221 702.61 703.42 0.81 0.24 0.007 0.257447 SDDSC221 703.42 704.3 0.88 4.51 0.007 4.526969 SDDSC221 709.5 710.69 1.19 0.64 0.006 0.654101 SDDSC221 717.46 718.11 0.65 0.86 0.008 0.878642 SDDSC221 725.35 726.3 0.95 0.31 0.009 0.330554 SDDSC221 726.3 726.89 0.59 0.96 0.006 0.974579 SDDSC221 726.89 728.13 1.24 0.14 0.003 0.146931 SDDSC221 728.74 729.66 0.92 0.21 0.006 0.223623 SDDSC221 729.66 730.12 0.46 0.4 0.004 0.410277 SDDSC221 730.12 730.34 0.22 0.29 0.004 0.300277 SDDSC221 731.31 731.5 0.19 1 0.036 1.08604 SDDSC221 731.85 732.19 0.34 0.1 0.004 0.108843 SDDSC221 733.3 733.46 0.16 0.37 0.15 0.7285 SDDSC221 733.46 733.63 0.17 4.28 0.15 4.6385 SDDSC221 733.63 733.93 0.3 0.24 0.028 0.30692 SDDSC221 733.93 734.18 0.25 0.1 0.022 0.15258 SDDSC221 734.18 734.62 0.44 0.15 0.15 0.5085 SDDSC221 734.62 735.62 1 0.11 0.004 0.118843 SDDSC221 740.31 740.77 0.46 7.43 0.011 7.45629 SDDSC221 740.77 741.12 0.35 0.36 0.011 0.38629 SDDSC221 741.12 742.12 1 0.98 0.009 1.000554 SDDSC221 742.12 742.47 0.35 0.54 0.004 0.549321 SDDSC221 742.47 743.46 0.99 0.32 0.028 0.38692 SDDSC221 752.58 752.78 0.2 0.18 0.007 0.195535 SDDSC221 757.07 757.58 0.51 0.56 0.005 0.571233 SDDSC221 757.58 757.91 0.33 2.93 0.007 2.945535 SDDSC221 773.02 774 0.98 0.07 0.019 0.11541 SDDSC221 774 775 1 0.19 0.018 0.23302 SDDSC221 775 775.47 0.47 0.13 0.029 0.19931 SDDSC221 775.47 776 0.53 0.59 0.083 0.78837 SDDSC221 776 776.58 0.58 4.14 0.22 4.6658 SDDSC221 784.85 785.08 0.23 25.9 0.004 25.9098 SDDSC221 785.08 785.77 0.69 0.09 0.005 0.102667 SDDSC221 787.22 788.1 0.88 0.2 0.003 0.206931 SDDSC221 788.54 789.2 0.66 0.25 0.004 0.258604 SDDSC221 793.2 794.5 1.3 0.16 0.039 0.25321 SDDSC221 794.5 795.3 0.8 0.27 0.023 0.32497 SDDSC221 795.3 796 0.7 0.07 0.015 0.10585 SDDSC221 812.2 813 0.8 0.19 0.012 0.21868 SDDSC221 813 813.78 0.78 0.34 0.005 0.351233 SDDSC221 813.78 814.74 0.96 1.4 0.006 1.413145 SDDSC221 814.74 814.95 0.21 9.43 0.004 9.438604 SDDSC221 817.5 818.27 0.77 0.21 0.002 0.214302 SDDSC221 819.2 819.65 0.45 0.21 0.004 0.220516 SDDSC221 819.65 820.1 0.45 0.64 0.005 0.650755 SDDSC221 822.5 823.17 0.67 0.32 0.007 0.336252 SDDSC221 823.17 824 0.83 0.18 0.004 0.190277 SDDSC221 827.1 827.42 0.32 0.59 0.006 0.604818 SDDSC221 827.42 827.63 0.21 0.24 6E-04 0.241362 SDDSC221 827.63 828.75 1.12 0.22 0.004 0.229082 SDDSC221 828.75 828.91 0.16 53.6 0.002 53.60406 SDDSC221 828.91 829.8 0.89 0.91 0.003 0.917648 SDDSC221 829.8 830.39 0.59 0.16 0.004 0.168843 SDDSC221 830.39 830.76 0.37 0.51 0.003 0.515975 SDDSC221 830.76 831.56 0.8 0.36 0.003 0.366214 SDDSC221 834.25 834.79 0.54 0.24 0.004 0.249799 SDDSC221 834.79 835.3 0.51 0.12 0.003 0.128126 SDDSC221 841.76 842.65 0.89 2.95 0.004 2.960038 SDDSC221 845.88 846.1 0.22 0.28 0.006 0.294101 SDDSC221 852.69 853 0.31 0.22 0.008 0.238403 SDDSC221 853 853.64 0.64 0.14 0.002 0.145019 SDDSC221 853.64 853.94 0.3 0.52 0.004 0.528843 SDDSC221 853.94 854.09 0.15 0.15 0.002 0.154541 SDDSC221 854.09 855.32 1.23 0.31 0.003 0.31717 SDDSC221 855.32 855.65 0.33 0.16 0.002 0.165019 SDDSC221 855.65 856.47 0.82 0.22 0.002 0.225019 SDDSC221 857.64 858 0.36 0.16 0.002 0.164541 SDDSC221 859 860 1 0.23 0.002 0.235497 SDDSC221 860 860.93 0.93 0.36 0.004 0.368843 SDDSC221 860.93 862 1.07 0.34 0.005 0.352189 SDDSC221 862.63 863.43 0.8 0.17 0.002 0.175736 SDDSC221 863.43 864.51 1.08 0.14 0.002 0.144541 SDDSC221 869 870.14 1.14 0.1 0.001 0.103346 SDDSC225 525.12 526 0.88 0.98 0.007 0.995774 SDDSC225 553.62 553.89 0.27 0.4 0.014 0.43346 SDDSC225 553.89 554.32 0.43 0.06 0.034 0.14126 SDDSC225 554.32 554.72 0.4 0.16 0.3 0.877 SDDSC225 555.5 555.64 0.14 0.5 0.38 1.4082 SDDSC225 556.86 557.16 0.3 0.49 0.011 0.51629 SDDSC225 557.76 557.93 0.17 0.25 0.04 0.3456 SDDSC225 558.92 559.62 0.7 0.63 0.026 0.69214 SDDSC225 561.85 562.12 0.27 0.42 0.34 1.2326 SDDSC225 573.57 574.18 0.61 0.16 0.012 0.18868 SDDSC225 574.18 575.4 1.22 0.05 0.029 0.11931 SDDSC225 576.36 577.4 1.04 0.11 0.009 0.130554 SDDSC225 577.4 578.63 1.23 0.05 0.05 0.1695 SDDSC225 580.92 581.43 0.51 1.94 0.32 2.7048 SDDSC225 583.09 584.16 1.07 0.12 0.17 0.5263 SDDSC225 586.6 587.56 0.96 0.19 0.13 0.5007 SDDSC225 587.56 587.97 0.41 0.13 0.006 0.144818 SDDSC225 587.97 588.75 0.78 0.07 0.026 0.13214 SDDSC225 588.75 589.97 1.22 0.15 0.072 0.32208 SDDSC225 589.97 590.49 0.52 0.13 0.14 0.4646 SDDSC225 591.5 592.06 0.56 0.08 0.014 0.11346 SDDSC225 592.06 593.23 1.17 0.42 0.058 0.55862 SDDSC225 593.23 594.29 1.06 0.04 0.087 0.24793 SDDSC225 594.94 595.3 0.36 24.3 0.1 24.539 SDDSC225 597.32 597.78 0.46 0.1 0.061 0.24579 SDDSC225 597.78 598.04 0.26 0.4 0.072 0.57208 SDDSC225 598.83 599.85 1.02 0.17 0.073 0.34447 SDDSC225 599.85 600.09 0.24 0.59 2 5.37 SDDSC225 600.09 600.8 0.71 0.08 0.16 0.4624 SDDSC225 604.9 605.22 0.32 0.19 0.3 0.907 SDDSC225 609 609.31 0.31 1.57 0.99 3.9361 SDDSC225 609.6 610.19 0.59 0.64 0.52 1.8828 SDDSC225 610.19 610.66 0.47 2.09 0.81 4.0259 SDDSC225 610.66 611 0.34 0.61 0.14 0.9446 SDDSC225 611 611.41 0.41 0.29 0.15 0.6485 SDDSC225 611.41 611.64 0.23 0.31 0.71 2.0069 SDDSC225 612.77 613.05 0.28 0.33 0.021 0.38019 SDDSC225 613.05 614.29 1.24 0.08 0.023 0.13497 SDDSC225 620.15 620.37 0.22 0.18 0.017 0.22063 SDDSC225 627.06 627.25 0.19 0.9 0.97 3.2183 SDDSC225 631.69 632.77 1.08 0.2 0.012 0.22868 SDDSC225 632.77 633.27 0.5 1.01 0.83 2.9937 SDDSC225 633.27 633.89 0.62 0.09 0.031 0.16409 SDDSC225 634.51 634.95 0.44 0.31 0.018 0.35302 SDDSC225 634.95 636 1.05 0.33 0.005 0.34195 SDDSC225 640.08 640.22 0.14 0.2 0.013 0.23107 SDDSC225 645.12 645.31 0.19 0.2 1.75 4.3825 SDDSC225 645.31 645.42 0.11 0.75 2.08 5.7212 SDDSC225 654.72 655.08 0.36 0.22 0.016 0.25824 SDDSC225 655.43 656.02 0.59 0.43 0.21 0.9319 SDDSC225 656.02 656.27 0.25 0.28 0.042 0.38038 SDDSC225 656.27 656.69 0.42 1.16 0.014 1.19346 SDDSC225 660.69 661.01 0.32 0.9 0.024 0.95736 SDDSC225 661.01 662.08 1.07 0.37 0.018 0.41302 SDDSC225 662.08 662.27 0.19 0.16 0.014 0.19346 SDDSC225 662.27 663.12 0.85 512 0.3 512.717 SDDSC225 663.12 663.77 0.65 5.75 0.026 5.81214 SDDSC225 663.77 663.88 0.11 16.6 0.015 16.63585 SDDSC225 663.88 664.72 0.84 0.14 0.018 0.18302 SDDSC225 664.72 664.93 0.21 160 0.021 160.0502 SDDSC225 667.1 667.99 0.89 0.13 0.013 0.16107 SDDSC225 667.99 668.5 0.51 4.72 0.01 4.7439 SDDSC225 680.74 681.2 0.46 0.12 0.015 0.15585 SDDSC225 684.71 685.39 0.68 0.16 0.034 0.24126 SDDSC225 686.86 687.89 1.03 1.05 0.058 1.18862 SDDSC225 687.89 688.2 0.31 5.37 0.013 5.40107 SDDSC225 689.32 689.42 0.1 0.16 1.02 2.5978 SDDSC225 689.73 690.03 0.3 0.37 0.017 0.41063 SDDSC225 700.85 701.49 0.64 0.17 0.004 0.17956 SDDSC225 701.49 702.5 1.01 0.15 0.003 0.158126 SDDSC225 702.5 703.63 1.13 0.59 0.005 0.600994 SDDSC225 704.41 704.96 0.55 0.4 0.004 0.409321 SDDSC225 712.2 712.75 0.55 0.09 0.005 0.101472 SDDSC225 722.17 722.36 0.19 0.42 0.003 0.427887 SDDSC225 731.91 732.29 0.38 0.1 0.002 0.105736 SDDSC225 737.55 738 0.45 0.16 0.006 0.173145 SDDSC225 738.47 739.13 0.66 0.5 0.005 0.512189 SDDSC225 739.13 740.05 0.92 0.86 0.018 0.90302 SDDSC225 740.05 740.29 0.24 3.21 0.003 3.217887 SDDSC225 741.3 742 0.7 0.21 0.064 0.36296 SDDSC225 742 743 1 0.42 0.24 0.9936 SDDSC225 743 743.37 0.37 0.2 0.07 0.3673 SDDSC225 744 744.69 0.69 0.09 0.008 0.109837 SDDSC225 744.69 745.63 0.94 0.1 0.01 0.1239 SDDSC225 746.5 747.38 0.88 0.1 0.004 0.109321 SDDSC225 748.16 748.65 0.49 0.09 0.006 0.104818 SDDSC225 756.89 757.68 0.79 0.1 0.003 0.107887 SDDSC225 757.68 758.9 1.22 0.1 0.003 0.106692 SDDSC225 764.36 764.82 0.46 0.37 0.004 0.380277 SDDSC225 769.76 770.2 0.44 0.3 0.31 1.0409 SDDSC225 770.2 770.51 0.31 0.16 0.022 0.21258 SDDSC225 770.51 771 0.49 0.08 0.008 0.100076 SDDSC225 776.39 776.87 0.48 0.08 0.018 0.12302 SDDSC225 776.87 777.65 0.78 0.22 0.003 0.228126 SDDSC225 777.65 778.57 0.92 0.31 0.002 0.315736 SDDSC225 778.57 779.29 0.72 0.12 0.004 0.129082 SDDSC225 793.78 794.14 0.36 106 0.009 106.0203 SDDSC225 794.14 794.54 0.4 0.28 0.012 0.30868 SDDSC225 794.54 795.35 0.81 0.15 0.018 0.19302 SDDSC225 795.35 795.78 0.43 1.1 0.016 1.13824 SDDSC225 795.78 796.03 0.25 335 0.013 335.0311 SDDSC225 796.03 796.21 0.18 1.57 0.012 1.59868 SDDSC225 796.21 796.44 0.23 0.66 0.006 0.674101 SDDSC225 796.44 796.82 0.38 0.41 0.007 0.42673 SDDSC225 796.82 797.18 0.36 0.53 0.006 0.545296 SDDSC225 797.18 797.7 0.52 10.7 0.014 10.73346 SDDSC225 797.7 798.13 0.43 0.49 0.005 0.502667 SDDSC225 799.36 799.8 0.44 0.22 0.034 0.30126 SDDSC225 799.8 800.82 1.02 0.33 0.005 0.341233 SDDSC225 800.82 801.56 0.74 0.26 0.005 0.271233 SDDSC225 801.56 801.84 0.28 0.52 0.009 0.540315 SDDSC225 801.84 802.61 0.77 0.16 0.006 0.174818 SDDSC225 804 805.05 1.05 0.16 0.011 0.18629 SDDSC225 805.05 805.53 0.48 0.13 0.005 0.142428 SDDSC225 805.53 806.46 0.93 0.13 0.005 0.140994 SDDSC225 818.39 818.72 0.33 0.24 0.047 0.35233 SDDSC225 818.72 819.03 0.31 0.1 0.035 0.18365 SDDSC225 819.03 819.77 0.74 0.28 0.005 0.29195 SDDSC225 819.97 820.7 0.73 0.18 0.004 0.190516 SDDSC225 820.7 821.78 1.08 0.14 0.005 0.152906 SDDSC225 829 829.72 0.72 0.18 0.003 0.186931 SDDSC225 829.72 830.05 0.33 1.03 0.004 1.040516 SDDSC225 830.05 831 0.95 0.25 0.017 0.29063 SDDSC225 833.1 834.14 1.04 0.17 0.004 0.179799 SDDSC225 834.14 835.12 0.98 0.13 0.007 0.147447 SDDSC225 838.19 839 0.81 0.14 0.005 0.152189 SDDSC225 839 839.23 0.23 0.27 0.002 0.274302 SDDSC225 839.23 839.65 0.42 0.59 0.002 0.594063 SDDSC225 841 842.11 1.11 0.14 0.003 0.147648 SDDSC225 843.25 844 0.75 0.14 0.003 0.14717 SDDSC225 845.46 846.09 0.63 0.12 0.003 0.125975 SDDSC225 849.26 849.71 0.45 0.15 0.063 0.30057 SDDSC225 849.71 850.27 0.56 0.06 0.034 0.14126 SDDSC225 850.27 850.89 0.62 0.18 0.05 0.2995 SDDSC225 850.89 851.82 0.93 0.1 0.019 0.14541 SDDSC225 851.82 852.35 0.53 0.24 0.018 0.28302 SDDSC225 852.35 852.75 0.4 0.11 0.005 0.122667 SDDSC225 853.52 854.15 0.63 0.12 0.004 0.128843 SDDSC225 854.93 855.74 0.81 0.2 0.006 0.213862 SDDSC225 862.3 863.05 0.75 0.05 0.026 0.11214 SDDSC225 863.36 863.92 0.56 0.19 0.002 0.195497 SDDSC225 863.92 864.24 0.32 0.46 0.001 0.463107 SDDSC225 864.24 864.67 0.43 0.21 0.002 0.215258 SDDSC225 864.67 864.84 0.17 0.19 0.003 0.19717 SDDSC225 864.84 865.25 0.41 0.26 0.005 0.272667 SDDSC225 865.25 865.42 0.17 0.86 0.01 0.8839 SDDSC225 866.77 867.17 0.4 0.11 0.002 0.115497 SDDSC225 868.8 869.54 0.74 0.18 0.003 0.187648 SDDSC225 874.59 875.05 0.46 0.87 0.005 0.882906 SDDSC225 876.44 877.44 1 0.14 0.003 0.145975 SDDSC225 877.44 877.87 0.43 0.14 0.006 0.153623 SDDSC225 877.87 878.2 0.33 0.83 0.003 0.836931 SDDSC225 890.45 891.27 0.82 0.14 0.002 0.145736 SDDSC225 892.45 892.64 0.19 1.26 0.002 1.264541 SDDSC225 893.44 893.6 0.16 0.71 0.002 0.71478 SDDSC225 893.6 894.27 0.67 0.46 0.002 0.464302 SDDSC225 894.27 894.71 0.44 0.56 0.004 0.568604 SDDSC225 896.7 897.49 0.79 0.14 0.002 0.145258 SDDSC225 898.62 899.84 1.22 0.1 0.003 0.108126 SDDSC225 900.14 901.14 1 0.15 0.003 0.155975 SDDSC225 901.14 902.14 1 0.19 0.002 0.194541 SDDSC225 907.91 909.08 1.17 0.81 0.004 0.818365 SDDSC225 913.24 913.6 0.36 7.12 0.009 7.140793 SDDSC225 913.6 914 0.4 0.23 0.01 0.253661 SDDSC225 914 914.96 0.96 0.31 0.017 0.35063 SDDSC225 927 927.37 0.37 0.21 0.005 0.222428 SDDSC225 927.37 928.48 1.11 0.15 0.005 0.161711 SDDSC225 929.06 930.04 0.98 0.33 0.005 0.34195 SDDSC225 930.04 931.2 1.16 0.2 0.003 0.206692 SDDSC225 932 932.32 0.32 2.07 0.005 2.082428 SDDSC225 932.32 932.87 0.55 2.14 0.002 2.144302 SDDSC225 934.57 935.26 0.69 0.24 0.002 0.243585 SDDSC225 935.26 935.8 0.54 3.23 0.003 3.237648 SDDSC225 935.8 936.2 0.4 0.24 0.003 0.246453 SDDSC225 936.2 936.49 0.29 0.83 0.004 0.839321 SDDSC225 936.49 936.97 0.48 0.21 0.003 0.215975 SDDSC225 936.97 937.4 0.43 0.65 0.002 0.654541 SDDSC225 937.4 938.52 1.12 0.14 0.002 0.14478 SDDSC225 938.52 938.82 0.3 0.22 0.001 0.223107 SDDSC225 938.82 939.34 0.52 0.14 0.002 0.145736 SDDSC225 939.34 939.99 0.65 0.14 0.006 0.154101 SDDSC225 941.85 942.36 0.51 0.25 0.002 0.254063 SDDSC225 942.36 943.64 1.28 0.11 0.002 0.113824 SDDSC225 943.64 944.44 0.8 0.5 0.002 0.504302 SDDSC229 37.07 37.84 0.77 2.26 0.002 2.26478 SDDSC229 37.84 38.84 1 2.29 0.004 2.300038 SDDSC229 40.08 41.25 1.17 0.11 0.002 0.115497 SDDSC229 409.82 410.16 0.34 0.75 0.04 0.8456 SDDSC229 410.16 410.68 0.52 0.79 0.012 0.81868 SDDSC229 410.68 411.1 0.42 0.71 0.002 0.715258 SDDSC229 411.1 411.63 0.53 0.9 0.003 0.907648 SDDSC229 411.63 412.16 0.53 0.95 0.005 0.960755 SDDSC229 412.16 412.39 0.23 0.42 0.004 0.429082 SDDSC229 412.39 413.18 0.79 0.12 0.017 0.16063 SDDSC229 413.18 413.4 0.22 1.73 3.11 9.1629 SDDSC229 413.4 414.09 0.69 0.1 0.024 0.15736 SDDSC229 414.09 415.04 0.95 0.08 0.009 0.100315 SDDSC229 417.95 418.97 1.02 0.1 0.006 0.114101 SDDSC229 427.28 427.48 0.2 0.12 0.006 0.134101 SDDSC229 429.75 430.25 0.5 0.08 0.011 0.10629 SDDSC229 430.25 430.45 0.2 1.72 0.48 2.8672 SDDSC229 430.45 430.75 0.3 0.84 0.62 2.3218 SDDSC229 430.75 430.93 0.18 1.1 0.88 3.2032 SDDSC229 430.93 432.03 1.1 0.83 0.57 2.1923 SDDSC229 432.03 432.82 0.79 0.6 0.17 1.0063 SDDSC229 432.82 433.57 0.75 0.41 0.011 0.43629 SDDSC229 433.57 433.91 0.34 0.32 0.009 0.342466 SDDSC229 433.91 434.58 0.67 0.14 0.012 0.16868 SDDSC229 435.82 436.31 0.49 0.11 0.007 0.126969 SDDSC229 436.31 436.94 0.63 0.16 0.006 0.173862 SDDSC229 436.94 437.58 0.64 0.22 0.01 0.242944 SDDSC229 437.58 438.26 0.68 0.11 0.008 0.12912 SDDSC229 439.48 440.02 0.54 0.06 0.018 0.10302 SDDSC229 444.07 444.64 0.57 0.05 0.027 0.11453 SDDSC229 444.64 444.84 0.2 0.23 0.012 0.25868 SDDSC229 444.84 446 1.16 0.09 0.007 0.105535 SDDSC229 446 446.52 0.52 0.16 0.01 0.1839 SDDSC229 446.52 447.38 0.86 0.56 0.026 0.62214 SDDSC229 447.38 448.1 0.72 0.35 0.01 0.3739 SDDSC229 452.53 452.77 0.24 1.12 0.13 1.4307 SDDSC229 452.77 453.2 0.43 0.1 0.006 0.113862 SDDSC229 454.09 455 0.91 0.12 0.005 0.132667 SDDSC229 455.68 455.99 0.31 1.23 0.16 1.6124 SDDSC229 455.99 457 1.01 0.2 0.028 0.26692 SDDSC229 457 458.06 1.06 0.09 0.007 0.106491 SDDSC229 463 464 1 0.04 0.033 0.11887 SDDSC229 464 464.34 0.34 0.45 0.044 0.55516 SDDSC229 464.34 465.24 0.9 0.06 0.06 0.2034 SDDSC229 466.11 466.79 0.68 0.4 0.034 0.48126 SDDSC229 466.79 467.81 1.02 0.16 0.024 0.21736 SDDSC229 467.81 468.51 0.7 0.87 0.034 0.95126 SDDSC229 468.51 469.57 1.06 0.47 0.087 0.67793 SDDSC229 469.57 470.35 0.78 0.21 0.029 0.27931 SDDSC229 470.35 471.42 1.07 0.31 0.056 0.44384 SDDSC229 471.42 471.71 0.29 0.96 0.094 1.18466 SDDSC229 471.71 472.25 0.54 0.32 0.029 0.38931 SDDSC229 472.25 473.03 0.78 0.32 0.086 0.52554 SDDSC229 473.03 473.91 0.88 0.43 0.046 0.53994 SDDSC229 473.91 474.29 0.38 5.18 0.28 5.8492 SDDSC229 474.29 474.8 0.51 0.83 0.21 1.3319 SDDSC229 474.8 475.43 0.63 0.12 0.026 0.18214 SDDSC229 475.43 475.79 0.36 2.04 0.078 2.22642 SDDSC229 475.79 476.27 0.48 0.1 0.017 0.14063 SDDSC229 476.27 477.3 1.03 0.54 0.089 0.75271 SDDSC229 477.3 478.48 1.18 0.12 0.027 0.18453 SDDSC229 479.47 480.17 0.7 0.09 0.006 0.10434 SDDSC229 481 481.89 0.89 0.57 0.26 1.1914 SDDSC229 481.89 482.7 0.81 0.74 0.15 1.0985 SDDSC229 482.7 483.07 0.37 1.31 0.85 3.3415 SDDSC229 483.07 483.24 0.17 34.3 6.34 49.4526 SDDSC229 483.24 483.67 0.43 0.22 0.013 0.25107 SDDSC229 483.67 483.77 0.1 0.76 0.16 1.1424 SDDSC229 483.77 484.27 0.5 0.47 0.12 0.7568 SDDSC229 484.27 484.94 0.67 0.19 0.24 0.7636 SDDSC229 485.69 486.09 0.4 0.19 0.13 0.5007 SDDSC229 488.19 489.03 0.84 0.08 0.036 0.16604 SDDSC229 489.03 489.56 0.53 12.2 0.74 13.9686 SDDSC229 489.56 489.97 0.41 0.81 0.22 1.3358 SDDSC229 489.97 490.76 0.79 2.6 0.094 2.82466 SDDSC229 490.76 491.39 0.63 1.2 0.022 1.25258 SDDSC229 491.39 491.67 0.28 3.69 0.021 3.74019 SDDSC229 491.67 492.35 0.68 6.5 0.021 6.55019 SDDSC229 492.35 492.54 0.19 1.19 2.04 6.0656 SDDSC229 492.54 492.67 0.13 189 0.059 189.141 SDDSC229 492.67 493.1 0.43 0.09 0.066 0.24774 SDDSC229 493.1 493.67 0.57 0.47 0.046 0.57994 SDDSC229 493.67 493.87 0.2 8.04 5.58 21.3762 SDDSC229 493.87 495.12 1.25 0.53 0.019 0.57541 SDDSC229 495.12 495.35 0.23 25.4 13 56.47 SDDSC229 495.35 495.7 0.35 1.35 0.04 1.4456 SDDSC229 495.7 496.7 1 2.59 0.02 2.6378 SDDSC229 496.7 497.99 1.29 0.33 0.034 0.41126 SDDSC229 497.99 498.65 0.66 0.24 0.066 0.39774 SDDSC229 498.65 498.77 0.12 261 0.68 262.6252 SDDSC229 498.77 499.21 0.44 0.54 0.21 1.0419 SDDSC229 499.76 500.64 0.88 0.02 0.047 0.13233 SDDSC229 500.64 501.2 0.56 0.4 0.068 0.56252 SDDSC229 501.2 501.36 0.16 27.9 0.95 30.1705 SDDSC229 501.36 501.97 0.61 2.02 0.033 2.09887 SDDSC229 501.97 502.2 0.23 3.18 0.37 4.0643 SDDSC229 502.2 503.11 0.91 0.29 0.016 0.32824 SDDSC229 503.11 504.17 1.06 0.22 0.01 0.243661 SDDSC229 504.17 504.94 0.77 0.13 0.011 0.15629 SDDSC229 504.94 505.95 1.01 0.43 0.014 0.46346 SDDSC229 505.95 506.88 0.93 0.13 0.015 0.16585 SDDSC229 510.88 511.53 0.65 4.71 1.03 7.1717 SDDSC229 511.53 511.63 0.1 13.8 7.72 32.2508 SDDSC229 512.85 514.13 1.28 0.22 0.15 0.5785 SDDSC229 514.13 514.87 0.74 0.3 0.29 0.9931 SDDSC229 514.87 515.82 0.95 0.2 0.048 0.31472 SDDSC229 515.82 516.78 0.96 0.09 0.015 0.12585 SDDSC229 516.78 518.08 1.3 0.41 0.044 0.51516 SDDSC229 518.08 519.06 0.98 0.27 0.024 0.32736 SDDSC229 519.06 519.19 0.13 6.36 0.065 6.51535 SDDSC229 519.19 519.84 0.65 0.53 0.21 1.0319 SDDSC229 519.84 520.91 1.07 0.16 0.061 0.30579 SDDSC229 520.91 521.7 0.79 0.09 0.062 0.23818 SDDSC229 522.78 523.11 0.33 0.1 0.01 0.123661 SDDSC229 523.11 523.24 0.13 15.9 2.51 21.8989 SDDSC229 523.24 523.35 0.11 48.7 5.93 62.8727 SDDSC229 523.35 523.53 0.18 0.5 0.83 2.4837 SDDSC229 523.53 524.38 0.85 4.11 1.57 7.8623 SDDSC229 524.38 524.49 0.11 31 10.4 55.856 SDDSC229 524.97 526 1.03 0.81 0.56 2.1484 SDDSC229 526 526.65 0.65 0.29 0.18 0.7202 SDDSC229 526.65 526.82 0.17 93.8 19.2 139.688 SDDSC229 526.82 527.48 0.66 7.54 0.44 8.5916 SDDSC229 527.48 527.98 0.5 4.12 1.56 7.8484 SDDSC229 527.98 528.91 0.93 0.52 0.71 2.2169 SDDSC229 528.91 529.23 0.32 0.37 1.04 2.8556 SDDSC229 529.23 529.73 0.5 0.07 0.017 0.11063 SDDSC229 529.73 529.95 0.22 1.31 0.75 3.1025 SDDSC229 529.95 530.57 0.62 0.64 0.45 1.7155 SDDSC229 530.57 531.4 0.83 5.45 0.69 7.0991 SDDSC229 531.4 531.73 0.33 1.14 0.78 3.0042 SDDSC229 531.73 532.8 1.07 0.79 0.071 0.95969 SDDSC229 533.22 534.26 1.04 0.08 0.009 0.101271 SDDSC229 534.26 535.04 0.78 0.09 0.005 0.100994 SDDSC229 535.04 536 0.96 0.1 0.005 0.112428 SDDSC229 537 538 1 0.11 0.008 0.128403 SDDSC229 538 539.04 1.04 0.42 0.019 0.46541 SDDSC236 201.91 203.1 1.19 0.32 0.002 0.324063

JORC Table 1

Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data

Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Sampling techniques Nature and quality of sampling (e.g. cut channels, random chips, or specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc.). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling.

Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used.

Aspects of the determination of mineralization that are Material to the Public Report.

In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be relatively simple (e.g. 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralization types (e.g. submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information. Sampling has been conducted on drill core (half core for >90% and quarter core for check samples), grab samples (field samples of in-situ bedrock and boulders; including duplicate samples), trench samples (rock chips, including duplicates) and soil samples (including duplicate samples).

Locations of field samples were obtained by using a GPS, generally to an accuracy of within 5 metres. Drill hole and trench locations have been confirmed to <1 metre using a differential GPS.

Samples locations have also been verified by plotting locations on the high-resolution Lidar maps

Locations of field samples were obtained by using a GPS, generally to an accuracy of within 5 metres. Drill hole and trench locations have been confirmed to <1 metre using a differential GPS. Samples locations have also been verified by plotting locations on the high-resolution Lidar maps Drill core is marked for cutting and cut using an automated diamond saw used by Company staff in Kilmore.

Samples are bagged at the core saw and transported to the Bendigo On Site Laboratory for assay.

At On Site samples are crushed using a jaw crusher combined with a rotary splitter and a 1 kg split is separated for pulverizing (LM5) and assay.

Samples are bagged at the core saw and transported to the Bendigo On Site Laboratory for assay. At On Site samples are crushed using a jaw crusher combined with a rotary splitter and a 1 kg split is separated for pulverizing (LM5) and assay. Standard fire assay techniques are used for gold assay on a 25 g charge by experienced staff (used to dealing with high sulfide and stibnite-rich charges). On Site gold method by fire assay code PE01S.

Screen fire assay is used to understand gold grain-size distribution where coarse gold is evident.

ICP-OES is used to analyze the aqua regia digested pulp for an additional 12 elements (method BM011) and over-range antimony is measured using flame AAS (method known as B050).

Soil samples were sieved in the field and an 80-mesh sample bagged and transported to ALS Global laboratories in Brisbane for super-low level gold analysis on a 50 g samples by method ST44 (using aqua regia and ICP-MS).

Grab and rock chip samples are generally submitted to On Site Laboratories for standard fire assay and 12 element ICP-OES as described above. Drilling techniques Drill type (e.g. core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc.) and details (e.g. core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc.). HQ or NQ diameter diamond drill core, oriented using Axis Champ orientation tool with the orientation line marked on the base of the drill core by the driller/offsider.

A standard 3 metre core barrel has been found to be most effective in both the hard and soft rocks in the project. Drill sample recovery Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and results assessed.

Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative nature of the samples.

Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material. Core recoveries were maximised using HQ or NQ diamond drill core with careful control over water pressure to maintain soft-rock integrity and prevent loss of fines from soft drill core. Recoveries are determined on a metre-by-metre basis in the core shed using a tape measure against marked up drill core checking against driller's core blocks.

Plots of grade versus recovery and RQD (described below) show no trends relating to loss of drill core, or fines. Logging Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies.

Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc.) photography.

The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged. Geotechnical logging of the drill core takes place on racks in the company core shed.

Core orientations marked at the drill rig are checked for consistency, and base of core orientation lines are marked on core where two or more orientations match within 10 degrees.

Core recoveries are measured for each metre

RQD measurements (cumulative quantity of core sticks > 10 cm in a metre) are made on a metre-by-metre basis.

Core orientations marked at the drill rig are checked for consistency, and base of core orientation lines are marked on core where two or more orientations match within 10 degrees. Core recoveries are measured for each metre RQD measurements (cumulative quantity of core sticks > 10 cm in a metre) are made on a metre-by-metre basis. Each tray of drill core is photographed (wet and dry) after it is fully marked up for sampling and cutting.

The ½ core cutting line is placed approximately 10 degrees above the orientation line so the orientation line is retained in the core tray for future work.

Geological logging of drill core includes the following parameters:

Rock types, lithology

Alteration

Structural information (orientations of veins, bedding, fractures using standard alpha-beta measurements from orientation line; or, in the case of un-oriented parts of the core, the alpha angles are measured)

Veining (quartz, carbonate, stibnite)

Key minerals (visible under hand lens, e.g. gold, stibnite)

Rock types, lithology Alteration Structural information (orientations of veins, bedding, fractures using standard alpha-beta measurements from orientation line; or, in the case of un-oriented parts of the core, the alpha angles are measured) Veining (quartz, carbonate, stibnite) Key minerals (visible under hand lens, e.g. gold, stibnite) 100% of drill core is logged for all components described above into the company MX logging database.

Logging is fully quantitative, although the description of lithology and alteration relies on visible observations by trained geologists.

Logging is considered to be at an appropriate quantitative standard to use in future studies. Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken.

If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc. and whether sampled wet or dry.

For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the sample preparation technique.

Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to maximise representivity of samples.

Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in situ material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half sampling.

Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled. Drill core is typically half-core sampled using an Almonte core saw. The drill core orientation line is retained.

Quarter and half core is used when taking sampling duplicates (termed FDUP in the database).

Sampling representivity is maximised by always taking the same side of the drill core (whenever oriented),and consistently drawing a cut line on the core where orientation is not possible. The field technician draws these lines.

Sample sizes are maximised for coarse gold by using half core, and using quarter core and half core splits (laboratory duplicates) allows an estimation of nugget effect.

In mineralized rock the company uses approximately 10% of core duplicates, certified reference materials (suitable OREAS materials), laboratory sample duplicates and instrument repeats.

In the soil sampling program duplicates were obtained every 25th sample and the laboratory inserted low-level gold standards regularly into the sample flow. Quality of assay data and laboratory tests The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is considered partial or total.

For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc., the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc.

Nature of quality control procedures adopted (e.g. standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (i.e. lack of bias) and precision have been established. The fire assay technique for gold used by On Site is a globally recognised method, and over-range follow-ups including gravimetric finish and screen fire assay are standard. Of significance at the On Site laboratory is the presence of fire assay personnel who are experienced in dealing with high sulfide charges (especially those with high stibnite contents) - this substantially reduces the risk of inaccurate reporting in complex sulfide-gold charges.

Where screen fire assay is used, this assay will be reported instead of the original fire assay.

The ICP-OES technique is a standard analytical technique for assessing elemental concentrations. The digest used (aqua regia) is excellent for the dissolution of sulfides (in this case generally stibnite, pyrite and trace arsenopyrite), but other silicate-hosted elements, in particular vanadium (V), may only be partially dissolved. These silicate-hosted elements are not important in the determination of the quantity of gold, antimony, arsenic or sulphur.

A portable XRF has been used in a qualitative manner on drill core to ensure appropriate core samples have been taken (no pXRF data are reported or included in the MX database).

Acceptable levels of accuracy and precision have been established using the following methods

¼ duplicates - half core is split into quarters and given separate sample numbers (commonly in mineralized core) - low to medium gold grades indicate strong correlation, dropping as the gold grade increases over 100 g/t Au.

½ duplicates - core is split into halves and given separate sample numbers (commonly in mineralized core) - low to medium gold grades indicate strong correlation, dropping as the gold grade increases over 100 g/t Au.

Washes - washes are inserted post visible gold or >1% visible stibnite to ensure contamination is minimised during the preparation stage

Blanks - blanks are inserted after visible gold and in strongly mineralized rocks to confirm that the crushing and pulping are not affected by gold smearing onto the crusher and LM5 swing mill surfaces. Results are excellent, generally below detection limit and a single sample at 0.03 g/t Au.

Certified Reference Materials - OREAS CRMs have been used throughout the project including blanks, low (<1 g/t Au), medium (up to 5 g/t Au) and high-grade gold samples (> 5 g/t Au). Results are automatically checked on data import into the MX database to fall within 2 standard deviations of the expected value.

Laboratory splits - On Site conducts splits of both coarse crush and pulp duplicates as quality control and reports all data. In particular, high Au samples have the most repeats.

Laboratory CRMs - On Site regularly inserts their own CRM materials into the process flow and reports all data

Laboratory precision - duplicate measurements of solutions (both Au from fire assay and other elements from the aqua regia digests) are made regularly by the laboratory and reported.

- half core is split into quarters and given separate sample numbers (commonly in mineralized core) - low to medium gold grades indicate strong correlation, dropping as the gold grade increases over 100 g/t Au. - core is split into halves and given separate sample numbers (commonly in mineralized core) - low to medium gold grades indicate strong correlation, dropping as the gold grade increases over 100 g/t Au. - washes are inserted post visible gold or >1% visible stibnite to ensure contamination is minimised during the preparation stage - blanks are inserted after visible gold and in strongly mineralized rocks to confirm that the crushing and pulping are not affected by gold smearing onto the crusher and LM5 swing mill surfaces. Results are excellent, generally below detection limit and a single sample at 0.03 g/t Au. - OREAS CRMs have been used throughout the project including blanks, low (<1 g/t Au), medium (up to 5 g/t Au) and high-grade gold samples (> 5 g/t Au). Results are automatically checked on data import into the MX database to fall within 2 standard deviations of the expected value. - On Site conducts splits of both coarse crush and pulp duplicates as quality control and reports all data. In particular, high Au samples have the most repeats. - On Site regularly inserts their own CRM materials into the process flow and reports all data - duplicate measurements of solutions (both Au from fire assay and other elements from the aqua regia digests) are made regularly by the laboratory and reported. Accuracy and precision have been determined carefully by using the sampling and measurement techniques described above during the sampling (accuracy) and laboratory (accuracy and precision) stages of the analysis.

have been determined carefully by using the sampling and measurement techniques described above during the sampling (accuracy) and laboratory (accuracy and precision) stages of the analysis. Soil sample company duplicates and laboratory certified reference materials all fall within expected ranges. Verification of sampling and assaying The verification of significant intersections by either independent or alternative company personnel.

The use of twinned holes.

Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols.

Discuss any adjustment to assay data. The Independent Geologist has visited Sunday Creek drill sites and inspected drill core held at the Kilmore core shed - 11 December 2024 S.Tambanis.

The CP & QP, Mr Kenneth Bush has visually inspected the drill core from holes in this release. The drill intersections match both the geological descriptions in the database and the expected assay data (for example, gold and stibnite visible in drill core is matched by high Au and Sb results in assays).

In addition, on receipt of results Company geologists assess the gold, antimony and arsenic results to verify that the intersections returned expected data.

The electronic data storage in the MX database is of a high standard. Primary logging data are entered directly by the geologists and field technicians and the assay data are electronically matched against sample number on return from the laboratory.

Certified reference materials, ¼ core field duplicates (FDUP), laboratory splits and duplicates and instrument repeats are all recorded in the database.

Exports of data include all primary data, from hole SDDSC077B onwards after discussion with SRK Consulting. Prior to this gold was averaged across primary, field and lab duplicates.

Adjustments to assay data are recorded by MX, and none are present (or required).

Twinned drill holes are not available at this stage of the project. Location of data points Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar and down-hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations used in Mineral Resource estimation.

Specification of the grid system used.

Quality and adequacy of topographic control. Differential GPS used to locate drill collars, trenches and some workings

Standard GPS for some field locations (grab and soils samples), verified against Lidar data.

Downhole surveys are collected by either electronic single-shot, REFLEX EZ-TRAC multi-shot or Imdex/Axis north-seeking gyro or a combination. During drilling, surveys are completed at a maximum of 30 m intervals, with multi-shot surveys completed at hole completion or upon request by geologists at 3m intervals during drilling unless ground conditions are unsuitable.

The grid system used throughout is Geocentric datum of Australia 1994; Map Grid Zone 55 (GDA94_Z55), also referred to as ELSG 28355. Reported azimuths also relate to MGA55 (GDA94_Z55).

Topographic control is excellent owing to sub 10 cm accuracy from Lidar data. Data spacing and distribution Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.

Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to establish the degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied.

Whether sample compositing has been applied. The data spacing is suitable for reporting of exploration results - evidence for this is based on the improving predictability of high-grade gold-antimony intersections.

At this time, the data spacing and distribution are not sufficient for the reporting of Mineral Resource Estimates. This however may change as knowledge of grade controls increase with future drill programs.

Samples have been composited to a 1 g/t AuEq over 2.0 m width for lower grades and 5 g/t AuEq over 1.0 m width for higher grades in table 3. All individual assays above 0.1 g/t AuEq have been reported to two decimal places with no compositing in table 4. Orientation of data in relation to geological structure Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of possible structures and the extent to which this is known, considering the deposit type.

If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of key mineralized structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material. The true thickness of the mineralized intervals reported are interpreted to be approximately 60-85% of the sampled thickness.

Drilling is oriented in an optimum direction when considering the combination of host rock orientation and apparent vein control on gold and antimony grade.

The steep nature of some of the veins may give increases in apparent thickness of some intersections, but more drilling is required to quantify.

The steep nature of some of the veins may give increases in apparent thickness of some intersections, but more drilling is required to quantify. A sampling bias is not evident from the data collected to date (drill holes cut across mineralized structures at a moderate angle). Sample security The measures taken to ensure sample security. Drill core is delivered to the Kilmore core logging shed by either the drill contractor or company field staff. Samples are marked up and cut by company staff at the Kilmore core shed, in an automated diamond saw and bagged before loaded onto strapped secured pallets and trucked by company staff to Bendigo for submission to the laboratory. There is no evidence in any stage of the process, or in the data for any sample security issues. Audits or reviews The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data. Continuous monitoring of CRM results, blanks and duplicates is undertaken by geologists and the company data geologist. Mr Kenneth Bush for SXG has the orientation, logging and assay data.

Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results

Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Mineral tenement

and land tenure

status Type, reference name/number, location and ownership including agreements or material issues with third parties such as joint ventures, partnerships, overriding royalties, native title interests, historical sites, wilderness or national park and environmental settings.

The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any known impediments to obtaining a licence to operate in the area. The Sunday Creek Project, previously known as the Clonbinane Project, is covered by the Retention Licence RL 6040 and is surrounded by Exploration Licence EL6163 and Exploration Licence EL7232. All the licences are 100% held by Clonbinane Goldfield Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary company of Southern Cross Gold Ltd. Exploration done by

other parties Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other parties. The Sunday Creek project is a high level orogenic (or epizonal) Fosterville-style deposit. Small scale mining has been undertaken in the project area since the 1880s continuing through to the early 1900s. Historical production occurred with multiple small shafts and alluvial workings across the Clonbinane Goldfield permits. Production of note occurred at the Clonbinane area with total production being reported as 41,000 oz gold at a grade of 33 g/t gold (Leggo and Holdsworth, 2013)

Work in and nearby to the Sunday Creek Project area by previous explorers typically focused on finding bulk, shallow deposits. Beadell Resources were the first to drill deeper targets and Southern Cross have continued their work in the Sunday Creek Project area.

EL54 - Eastern Prospectors Pty Ltd

Rock chip sampling around Christina, Apollo and Golden Dyke mines.

Rock chip sampling down the Christina mine shaft. Resistivity survey over the Golden Dyke. Five diamond drill holes around Christina, two of which have assays.

Rock chip sampling around Christina, Apollo and Golden Dyke mines. Rock chip sampling down the Christina mine shaft. Resistivity survey over the Golden Dyke. Five diamond drill holes around Christina, two of which have assays. ELs 872 & 975 - CRA Exploration Pty Ltd

Exploration focused on finding low grade, high tonnage deposits. The tenements were relinquished after the area was found to be prospective but not economic.

Stream sediment samples around the Golden Dyke and Reedy Creek areas. Results were better around the Golden Dyke. 45 dump samples around Golden Dyke old workings showed good correlation between gold, arsenic and antimony.

Soil samples over the Golden Dyke to define boundaries of dyke and mineralization. Two costeans parallel to the Golden Dyke targeting soil anomalies. Costeans since rehabilitated by SXG.

Exploration focused on finding low grade, high tonnage deposits. The tenements were relinquished after the area was found to be prospective but not economic. Stream sediment samples around the Golden Dyke and Reedy Creek areas. Results were better around the Golden Dyke. 45 dump samples around Golden Dyke old workings showed good correlation between gold, arsenic and antimony. Soil samples over the Golden Dyke to define boundaries of dyke and mineralization. Two costeans parallel to the Golden Dyke targeting soil anomalies. Costeans since rehabilitated by SXG. ELs 827 & 1520 - BHP Minerals Ltd

Exploration targeting open cut gold mineralization peripheral to SXG tenements.

Exploration targeting open cut gold mineralization peripheral to SXG tenements. ELs 1534, 1603 & 3129 - Ausminde Holdings Pty Ltd

Targeting shallow, low grade gold. Trenching around the Golden Dyke prospect and results interpreted along with CRAs costeans. 29 RC/Aircore holes totalling 959 m sunk into the Apollo, Rising Sun and Golden Dyke target areas.

Targeting shallow, low grade gold. Trenching around the Golden Dyke prospect and results interpreted along with CRAs costeans. 29 RC/Aircore holes totalling 959 m sunk into the Apollo, Rising Sun and Golden Dyke target areas. ELs 4460 & 4987 - Beadell Resources Ltd

ELs 4460 and 4497 were granted to Beadell Resources in November 2007. Beadell successfully drilled 30 RC holes, including second diamond tail holes in the Golden Dyke/Apollo target areas.

ELs 4460 and 4497 were granted to Beadell Resources in November 2007. Beadell successfully drilled 30 RC holes, including second diamond tail holes in the Golden Dyke/Apollo target areas. Both tenements were 100% acquired by Auminco Goldfields Pty Ltd in late 2012 and combined into one tenement EL4987.

Nagambie Resources Ltd purchased Auminco Goldfields in July 2014. EL4987 expired late 2015, during which time Nagambie Resources applied for a retention licence (RL6040) covering three square kilometres over the Sunday Creek Project. RL6040 was granted July 2017.

Clonbinane Goldfield Pty Ltd was purchased by Mawson Gold Ltd in February 2020.

Mawson drilled 30 holes for 6,928 m and made the first discoveries to depth. Geology Deposit type, geological setting and style of

mineralization. Refer to the description in the main body of the release. Drill hole Information A summary of all information material to the understanding of the exploration results including a tabulation of the following

information for all Material drill holes: easting and northing of the drill hole collar elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above sea level in metres) of the drill hole collar dip and azimuth of the hole down hole length and interception depth hole length.

If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain why this is the case. Refer to appendices Data aggregation methods In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging techniques, maximum and/or minimum grade truncations (e.g. cutting of high-grades) and cut-off grades are usually Material and should be stated.

Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high-grade results and longer lengths of low-grade results, the procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail.

The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated. See "Further Information" and "Metal Equivalent Calculation" in main text of press release. Relationship

between

mineralization

widths and

intercept lengths These relationships are particularly important in the reporting of Exploration Results.

If the geometry of the mineralization with respect to the drill hole angle is known, its nature should be reported.

If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there should be a clear statement to this effect (e.g 'down hole

length, true width not known'). See reporting of true widths in the body of the press release. Diagrams Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations of intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being reported. These should include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views. The results of the diamond drilling are displayed in the figures in the announcement. Balanced reporting Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is not practicable, representative reporting of both low and high-grades and/or widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration Results. All results above 0.1 g/t Au have been tabulated in this announcement. The results are considered representative with no intended bias.

Core loss, where material, is disclosed in tabulated drill intersections. Other substantive exploration data Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be reported including (but not limited to): geological observations; geophysical survey results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples - size and method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances. Preliminary testing was reported in January 11, 2024. This established the general metallurgical test procedure for samples from the Sunday Creek deposits and demonstrated the basis for confidence in establishing prospects for economic recovery of contained gold and antimony to three separate products: Metallic gold product by gravity recovery Antimony-gold flotation concentrate Pyrite-arsenopyrite-gold flotation concentrate

Testing has now been expanded to include samples from additional zones of the mineral deposits and to refine metallurgical processes. The aim was to improve aspects of antimony concentrate production, maximise gold recovery to a high-grade metallic product, and to further investigate the nature of gold occurrence.

The work, conducted by ALS Burnie Laboratories, focused on: Improving selectivity between sulphide minerals in the antimony flotation stage whilst maintaining high overall gold recovery. Further processing of the flotation concentrates, to assess the metallurgical response of contained gold. Mineralogical examination of selected product samples.

It was demonstrated that, with appropriate process conditions, high antimony and gold recovery could be maintained whilst rejecting arsenic and iron sulphides in the first flotation stage. The antimony concentrate produced (~50% Sb, <0.2% As) is deemed to be attractive to the smelter market.

Recovery of antimony to concentrate varied with feed type, and ranged from 83% to 93% for the samples tested from the antimony rich zones.

Additional metallic gold was recovered from the flotation concentrate by gravity separation.

The gold grade of the concentrate is a function of the proportion of feed gold associated with arsenic-iron sulphides, the ratio of gold to antimony in the feed, the gold recovered to the metallic gold product, and the flotation rate of gold in the first flotation stage.

High overall gold recovery was achieved with all samples tested.

Further Work Additional characterization testing across deposit zones Locked cycle testing to confirm overall recoveries Multi-stage cleaning optimization to maximize concentrate quality Pilot plant evaluation of larger samples Process plant design studies targeting Q1 2027 completion

Further work The nature and scale of planned further work (e.g. tests for lateral extensions or depth extensions or large-scale step-out drilling).

Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive. The Company has stated it will drill 200,000 m through 2025 to Q1 2027.

See diagrams in presentation which highlight current and future drill plans.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/317813