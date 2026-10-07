Turnover up 70.7% to £58.9 million, with operating profit of £4.6 million (2024: £1.6 million)

Growth driven by continued demand for the brand's innovative menu, with matcha supporting afternoon trade

Selective expansion into destinational sites across London, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Leeds brought the Company's store count to 50 across six UK markets

Blank Street UK Limited reported turnover of £58.9 million for the year ended 31 December 2025, up 70.7% on the prior year, with operating profit increasing almost threefold to £4.6 million (2024: £1.6 million).

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Blank Street, Gracechurch Street, London

Growth was led by stronger demand at existing stores, driven by new signature and seasonal drinks across the matcha and coffee menus, with matcha continuing to lift afternoon sales. Blank Street built on that momentum with 12 new stores across London, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Leeds, each designed around a more elevated in-store experience, doubling the number of UK cities it trades in from three to six, and bringing it to 50 stores in the UK.

Looking ahead, Blank Street will keep investing in what has worked: product quality and innovation, a carefully curated brand, and thoughtfully chosen new stores and cities, each built around a premium, elevated in-store experience.

About Blank Street

For many people, getting a coffee or matcha is the most important part of the day. It's a moment of respite, a tonesetter, a break with friends. Blank Street believes that this moment, however brief it may be, should feel extraordinary.

The brand continuously seeks to raise the bar on quality, design, and experience. Every choice Blank Street makes, from each individual store's design, to ingredient sourcing, to beverage presentation, and the Insiders program, is in service of creating an experience for its customers that is worth traveling for day after day.

In August 2020, Blank Street launched its first store, a tiny coffee cart nestled in the garden of the Wythe Diner in Williamsburg. Since then, Blank Street has opened over 100 shops across the US and UK, serving specialty classics and signature drinks to its guests worldwide.

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Contacts:

The One Nine Three Group

Blankstreet@the193.com