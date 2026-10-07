Plans from $0 to $999 a month bring the Sega and Krafton platform to five-person teams

ThinkingAI, which builds autonomous growth software for consumer and gaming companies, today opened its analytics, engagement and agent stack to game studios that buy software with a card instead of a procurement cycle. Four self-serve plans, Free, Starter, Pro and Team, run from $0 to $999 a month. A studio can sign up at thinkingai.io/pricing and send its first events in minutes, with no sales call.

"The models stopped being the constraint a while ago. The constraint is that the teams who would get the most out of an agent running their growth loop are the ones who could never get through a procurement cycle to buy one. A studio of five should be able to start this afternoon," said Chris Han, co-founder and president of ThinkingAI.

Pricing Follows the Events a Game Sends

Many analytics tools charge by tracked user or by event, so the bill climbs when a game succeeds and studios respond by measuring less. Then a cohort churns and nobody can say why, because the event that would have explained it was never sent. ThinkingAI meters the events a game sends, publishes every price, and starts at zero, so studios can see the full cost curve before they commit.

Free, $0: 2 million events a month, 1 project, 1 seat, 12 months of data retention and $10 in Agent Credits for the first month. No credit card required.

2 million events a month, 1 project, 1 seat, 12 months of data retention and $10 in Agent Credits for the first month. No credit card required. Starter, $199 a month: 5 million events, 2 projects, 5 seats, 24 months of retention and $25 a month in Agent Credits.

5 million events, 2 projects, 5 seats, 24 months of retention and $25 a month in Agent Credits. Pro, $399 a month: 10 million events, 2 projects, 10 seats, 48 months of retention and $50 a month in Agent Credits.

10 million events, 2 projects, 10 seats, 48 months of retention and $50 a month in Agent Credits. Team, $999 a month: 30 million events, 3 projects, 15 seats, 60 months of retention and $100 a month in Agent Credits.

30 million events, 3 projects, 15 seats, 60 months of retention and $100 a month in Agent Credits. Enterprise, by agreement with sales: committed event volume, unlimited retention, self-hosting and custom deployment for larger studios with compliance or data residency requirements.

Annual billing saves 20%. Paid plans are billed through Stripe, renew monthly or annually and can be cancelled at any time. A studio that outgrows its event allowance moves up a plan inside the product, with no re-instrumentation and no migration.

From Spotting a Retention Drop to Fixing It

Analytics tools show a studio the problem. ThinkingAI also acts on it: the same system that spots a drop in D7 retention can build the segment and launch the campaign, with agents doing the work a senior analyst would otherwise do. Agent Credits come with every paid plan, so the analysis is part of the subscription instead of a services line item.

"Cost savings are the easy part. The number I care about is how long it takes to get from noticing something in the data to changing something in the product. Most teams still measure that in weeks," said Brandon Nader, vice president of marketing at ThinkingAI.

Every plan opens the same six modules. Analytics has 10 analysis models, dashboards, cohorts, SQL and an agent that answers in plain language. Experimentation runs split tests inside engagement tasks and reports the statistics. Engagement handles scheduled and triggered tasks, a journey canvas and campaigns, with guardrails on every send. Data foundation and Governance round out the stack, and in Agent management a team builds its own agents from skills, knowledge bases, MCP tools and sandboxes.

Built for Teams of One or Two

At a small studio, UA, LiveOps, monetization and product often sit with one or two people who are already shipping. 12 to 60 months of data retention keeps seasonal and LiveOps cohorts comparable year over year. Seats from 1 to 15 bring producers and LiveOps leads into the data without a per-seat negotiation, and multiple projects put more than one title on a single account.

The plans follow ThinkingAI's Sept. 16 launch of the Agentic Engine, its autonomous growth engine that runs on a customer's own infrastructure. Behind both sits 10 years of behavioral data across more than 1,500 enterprises and 8,000 applications, including Sega, Krafton, Habby, Century Games, Xiaomi, Yostar, TCL and FunPlus.

"ThinkingAI gave us the visibility we needed to act fast, test smarter, and grow in new markets," said Stefan Wang, CEO of Habby, an enterprise ThinkingAI customer.

Announced at the ThinkingAI Agentic Game Growth Summit in Istanbul

ThinkingAI is announcing the plans at the ThinkingAI Agentic Game Growth Summit, held Oct. 7 in Istanbul and co-hosted with Mobidictum, a central organization in the Turkish games industry. The summit is an operator event, with sessions built around the metrics studios are judged on: retention, monetization and the time it takes to turn an insight into a change in the game.

The audience is Turkish and regional studios, from small independent teams to established publishers, along with the growth, UA, product and LiveOps leads inside them. Those are the teams the self-serve plans were built for, which is why ThinkingAI is announcing here rather than at an enterprise event.

At the end of its summit session, after a live demo, ThinkingAI will announce the plans. In the demo, an agent diagnoses a drop in player retention and builds the player segment to act on it. The demo runs on a Free or Starter account rather than an enterprise one, so attendees see what a studio receives on a self-serve plan. Attendees can scan a QR code, create a free account and send their first game data before they leave.

Istanbul is the first summit edition outside the United States. The April and September 2026 events at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, California, drew 809 and 1,300 registrations.

Availability

The Free, Starter, Pro and Team plans are available now at thinkingai.io/pricing. Enterprise is sold through ThinkingAI's sales team.

About ThinkingAI

ThinkingAI, formerly ThinkingData, builds autonomous growth software for consumer and gaming companies. For its first decade, the company helped enterprises understand their behavioral data. It now builds agents that sense, plan and act on that data inside the customer's own infrastructure.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261007372264/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Ryan Quintana

PRforThinkingAI@Bospar.com