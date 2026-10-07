Zedge, Inc.: Zedge to Participate in LD Micro Main Event XX

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 7, 2026 / Zedge, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN:ZDGE), $ZDGE, a technology company scaling DataSeeds.AI ("DataSeeds"), its B2B AI data services business, into a core business by leveraging its creator communities and consumer technology infrastructure serving 20 million monthly active users, today announced Jonathan Reich, President and Chief Operating Officer, will present at the LD Micro Main Event XX Conference on Wednesday, October 21, 2026. Reich will discuss Zedge's strategy to build DataSeeds into a core B2B AI data business, the expanding opportunity for specialized data across the AI workflow and how Zedge is leveraging its existing creator communities, consumer technology infrastructure and cash-generating businesses to support DataSeeds' growth while maintaining financial discipline.

Details:

DATE: Wednesday, October 21, 2026 PLACE/TIME: Track 1, 1:00 am - 1:30 pm PST REGISTRATION/WEBCAST LINK: Live Webcast

Reich will also be available for 1x1 meetings on Wednesday, October 21, which will be conducted in person at the conference venue. If you would like to book 1x1 investor meeting with Zedge and to attend the LD Micro Main Event XX, please make sure you are registered at the link above.

If attendees are unable to attend the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be available after the event.

About Zedge

Zedge builds and operates creator communities that serve 20 million monthly active users across its platforms. Zedge Marketplace, its flagship platform, is a leading marketplace for mobile personalization content and a core profit and cash flow generator. DataSeeds.AI is Zedge's B2B AI data business, providing managed, multimodal data creation and related services for AI developers and enterprises. DataSeeds draws on Zedge's proprietary creator communities, including Zedge Marketplace contributors and the GuruShots photography community, as well as broader crowdsourcing and a network of production partners to deliver rights-cleared data built to customer specifications.

For more information, visit: investor.zedge.net

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Forward-Looking Statements

All statements above that are not purely about historical facts, including, but not limited to, those in which we use the words "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "plan," "intend," "estimate," "target" and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment of what may happen in the future, actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these statements due to numerous important factors. Our filings with the SEC provide detailed information on such statements and risks and should be consulted along with this release. To the extent permitted under applicable law, we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Brian Siegel, IRC, MBA

Senior Managing Director

Hayden IR

(346) 396-8696

brian@haydenir.com

ir@zedge.net

SOURCE: Zedge, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/zedge-to-participate-in-ld-micro-main-event-xx-1233744