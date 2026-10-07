ZetrOZ Systems: Physicians and Athletes Share How sam Wearable Ultrasound Keeps Them Moving Through Pain and Recovery

Two physicians and a competitive tennis player describe how ZetrOZ Systems' FDA-cleared, at-home wearable ultrasound device fits into work, training, and community life.

TRUMBULL, CT / ACCESS Newswire / October 7, 2026 / Staying active while managing pain or recovering from a musculoskeletal condition can be challenging, and for many people, finding a treatment routine that fits into everyday life is just as important as the treatment itself. Dr. Catalina Garcia, Dr. Stephanie Rosado, and 28-year-old tennis athlete Lilian Poling are sharing how sam sustained acoustic medicine, the wearable ultrasound device developed by ZetrOZ Systems, fits into their routines and helps them keep pursuing their personal and athletic goals.

Designed for prescribed, at-home use, sam lets users remain mobile and productive during treatment rather than setting aside time in a clinic. Their experiences illustrate how convenience and consistency can play a role in managing pain while maintaining an active lifestyle, according to ZetrOZ.

Dr. Catalina Garcia: Staying Active and Connected to the Community

For Dr. Catalina Garcia, taking part in community events is an important part of staying connected and engaged. She says wearing sam has allowed her to keep participating in those activities.

"Wearing sam enables me to continue my participation in community events as I am pain free," said Dr. Catalina Garcia.

Her experience highlights the value of treatment options that support everyday activities and meaningful community connections, not just symptom relief.

Dr. Stephanie Rosado: Making Treatment Fit an Active Lifestyle

For Dr. Stephanie Rosado, consistency is one of the biggest challenges of fitting treatment into a busy schedule. She initially added sam 2.0 to her routine to address knee osteoarthritis, a condition affecting an estimated 32 million people in the United States and has also used it for a hip flexor tendinitis she has dealt with for the past couple of years.

"In my experience, one of the most difficult barriers to overcome when it comes to recovery/treatment interventions is setting aside time in your busy schedule to be consistent. With sam 2.0, I don't have to find time for treatment because I can just set it up and still be mobile/productive. Physically, I'm noticing quicker recovery between my workouts. My original intention was to use sam 2.0 for my knees (osteoarthritis), but it's also been helpful for treating a nagging hip flexor tendinitis that I've been dealing with for the past couple of years. Overall, I think the product is a game changer! I wish all individuals trying to navigate an active lifestyle with musculoskeletal or chronic pain had access to it," said Dr. Stephanie Rosado.

Dr. Rosado's experience underscores the value of a treatment routine that can accommodate exercise, work, and other daily commitments.

Lilian Poling: Getting Back on the Court

For 28-year-old athlete Lilian Poling, recovery is closely tied to her ability to return to the tennis court and compete. She says the convenience of sam has made it a helpful addition to her personal recovery routine.

"The sam ultrasound unit has been a super convenient and helpful way for me to get treatment for my body and recover faster so I can get back on court and compete!" said Lilian Poling.

Poling's experience reflects the needs of active people who want treatment options that fit around training and competition rather than interrupting them.

Supporting Movement Through Convenient Treatment

While each individual's experience is different, these stories share a common theme: the importance of incorporating treatment into everyday life without putting normal activities on hold.

sam, or sustained acoustic medicine, is an FDA-cleared wearable ultrasound device designed for prescribed, at-home use. By allowing users to remain mobile and productive during treatment, sam offers an approach that can fit into a wide range of routines, from managing knee osteoarthritis to supporting recovery between workouts and athletic competition.

For more information about sam, contact info@samrecover.com.

About ZetrOZ Systems

ZetrOZ Systems is leading the way in sports medicine healing innovations, developing wearable bioelectronic devices for sustained acoustic medicine (sam). Researched and funded by the federal government, ZetrOZ is built on proprietary medical technology, with 46+ patents, and is the exclusive manufacturer and developer of the sam product line, designed for the treatment of acute and chronic musculoskeletal conditions. sam is a cost-effective, non-invasive, drug-free modality used to treat soft tissue injuries and chronic pain.

Media Contact:

Catherine Hoblin

Media Contact, ZetrOZ Systems

choblin@zetroz.com

SOURCE: ZetrOZ Systems

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/physicians-and-athletes-share-how-samr-wearable-ultrasound-keeps-them-1233576