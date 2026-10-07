Highlights

BBM extended at depth, outside the current Mineral Resource in hole BBDD-33, approximately 400m below surface and 200m along strike from the main high-grade shoot, opening mineralization toward the northwest. BBDD-33 intersected 2.2 g/t AuEq. over 47m from 589m downhole, including 3.3 g/t AuEq. over 15m and 10.3 g/t AuEq. over 3m .

Higher-grade gold-copper near surface. BBDD-47 returned 3.1 g/t AuEq. over 44m from 154m downhole, including 4.0 g/t AuEq. (3.2 g/t Au, 0.83% Cu) over 22m , within the open-pit Mineral Resource.

Below pit drilling returns significant widths and grade. BBDD-39 returned 2.0 g/t AuEq. over 67m from 479m downhole, including 2.7 g/t AuEq. over 27m .

Substantial pipeline pending. Assays are pending for eight deep holes testing BBM's high-grade core to approximately 600m vertical depth, and for 57 resource holes within the open-pit Mineral Resource.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2026) - Awalé Resources Limited (TSXV: ARIC) (OTCQX: AWLRF) (FSE: 2F60) ("Awalé" or the "Company") is pleased to report assay results from seven diamond drill holes at the BBM gold-copper deposit on the Odienné Gold-Copper Project ("Odienné" or the "Project") in Côte d'Ivoire. The results extend BBM's high-grade mineralization to approximately 200 metres along strike at 400 metres below surface. This new mineralization sits outside the current Mineral Resource, and shows that thick, continuous mineralization persists along strike and mineralization remains open. Combined with strong near-surface intercepts such as those returned in BBDD-47, drilling continues to build the scale of BBM as it moves toward becoming a meaningful gold-copper deposit.

"BBM continues to deliver the width, grade, and continuity we need to build a meaningful deposit. Most importantly, BBDD-33 has extended high-grade mineralization at depth and along strike from the current Mineral Resource, reinforcing the underground potential of the target. With eight additional deep holes pending, we look forward to continuing to define the full extent of the system," stated Andrew Chubb, President and CEO of Awalé.

"We have significant news flow ahead for Awalé. As laboratory turnaround times improve, we expect further results from the Odienné Joint Venture, including the remaining BBM deep holes, BBM resource conversion drilling, as well as the Charger II and Charger I expansion programs. On our 100%-owned ground, RC results from Seydou and diamond drilling results from Sienso are also pending. At the same time, we are finalizing our 2026/2027 exploration program, which is designed to deliver the next generation of discoveries across the district."

Link to All Figures

Watch Video of CEO Andrew Chubb Discussing the News Release

The seven holes reported in this release are the first of a further seventy-two holes drilled below and within the open pit Mineral Resource at BBM. The deep diamond program was designed to test strike extensions to the northwest (NW) and southeast (SE) and to extend BBM's high-grade core to an initial vertical depth of 600 metres below surface. Assays for the remaining eight deep holes are pending (see plan map and long section in Figures 2 and 3).

Table 1: Significant Intercepts from Diamond Drilling - (from this release)

Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m) Au

(g/t) Cu

(%) Ag

(g/t) Mo

(ppm) AuEq.

(g/t) Comp.

Trigger

(AuEq. g/t) BBDD0033 363.00 368.00 5.00 0.59 0.17 0.63 10 0.75 0.50

378.00 381.00 3.00 0.42 0.22 0.78 70 0.64 0.50

388.00 392.00 4.00 0.43 0.25 1.08 59 0.68 0.50

423.00 432.00 9.00 0.35 0.25 0.76 295 0.59 0.50

438.00 475.00 37.00 0.47 0.29 0.73 163 0.76 0.50

589.00 636.00 47.00 1.69 0.46 2.24 222 2.15 0.50 including 589.00 604.00 15.00 2.90 0.40 2.11 53 3.29 1.50 and 601.00 604.00 3.00 9.75 0.56 3.00 69 10.31 3.00 and 608.00 612.00 4.00 1.27 0.54 2.12 257 1.81 1.50 and 620.00 636.00 16.00 1.63 0.73 3.52 324 2.36 1.50 and 622.00 624.00 2.00 2.46 0.98 4.16 665 3.43 3.00 and 633.00 635.00 2.00 3.22 1.19 6.07 209 4.41 3.00 BBDD0034 277.00 278.00 1.00 0.06 1.50 5.39 9 1.55 0.50

384.00 391.00 7.00 0.33 0.24 0.61 105 0.56 0.50

395.00 396.00 1.00 0.39 0.24 0.56 59 0.63 0.50

400.00 407.00 7.00 0.43 0.42 1.60 290 0.85 0.50

412.00 415.00 3.00 0.47 0.35 1.36 342 0.81 0.50 BBDD0035 419.00 421.00 2.00 0.37 0.23 1.12 313 0.60 0.50

446.00 447.00 1.00 0.65 0.28 0.72 56 0.93 0.50

480.00 489.00 9.00 0.48 0.26 0.79 88 0.74 0.50 including 480.00 481.00 1.00 1.72 0.75 2.72 168 2.47 1.50

495.00 498.00 3.00 0.37 0.37 1.71 278 0.74 0.50 BBDD0036 517.00 519.00 2.00 0.31 0.23 1.28 389 0.53 0.50

534.00 537.00 3.00 1.32 0.26 1.46 879 1.57 0.50 including 535.00 536.00 1.00 2.98 0.42 2.34 588 3.39 3.00

542.00 559.00 17.00 0.50 0.17 0.77 114 0.66 0.50

563.00 587.00 24.00 0.67 0.17 0.66 65 0.84 0.50 including 565.00 566.00 1.00 2.16 0.30 1.34 143 2.46 1.50 and 575.00 578.00 3.00 1.57 0.25 1.10 105 1.82 1.50 and 584.00 585.00 1.00 1.56 0.20 0.78 104 1.76 1.50

591.00 616.00 25.00 1.19 0.38 0.92 159 1.56 0.50 including 599.00 614.00 15.00 1.55 0.51 1.21 186 2.06 1.50 and 607.00 608.00 1.00 2.33 0.84 2.16 168 3.16 3.00 BBDD0038 435.00 446.00 11.00 0.79 0.36 1.01 160 1.14 0.50 including 435.00 438.00 3.00 2.30 0.33 1.12 57 2.63 1.50 and 436.00 437.00 1.00 2.65 0.46 1.43 37 3.11 3.00

450.00 453.00 3.00 0.54 0.49 1.20 67 1.03 0.50

491.00 493.00 2.00 1.02 0.19 1.54 3 1.21 0.50 BBDD0039 439.00 440.00 1.00 0.69 0.02 0.14 3 0.71 0.50

454.00 455.00 1.00 1.88 0.00 0.83 3 1.88 0.50

473.00 474.00 1.00 0.46 0.06 0.28 261 0.51 0.50

479.00 546.00 67.00 1.64 0.32 1.13 235 1.96 0.50 including 479.00 506.00 27.00 2.21 0.45 1.56 326 2.65 1.50 and 481.00 482.00 1.00 2.64 0.72 3.03 461 3.36 3.00 and 487.00 497.00 10.00 2.94 0.61 1.77 447 3.54 3.00 and 503.00 505.00 2.00 3.86 0.28 1.06 158 4.14 3.00 and 511.00 513.00 2.00 1.52 0.27 0.80 312 1.78 1.50 and 523.00 524.00 1.00 4.71 0.37 1.70 41 5.08 3.00 and 528.00 544.00 16.00 1.98 0.35 1.13 284 2.33 1.50 and 528.00 529.00 1.00 3.00 0.48 1.68 131 3.48 3.00 and 533.00 534.00 1.00 3.04 0.44 1.12 130 3.48 3.00 and 538.00 541.00 3.00 2.83 0.39 1.27 347 3.22 3.00 BBDD0047 119.00 121.00 2.00 2.12 0.26 1.17 56 2.39 0.50

135.00 137.00 2.00 2.28 0.04 0.30 40 2.31 0.50 including 135.00 136.00 1.00 4.08 0.02 0.09 19 4.10 3.00

141.00 142.00 1.00 0.36 0.16 0.53 68 0.52 0.50

154.00 198.00 44.00 2.52 0.60 2.40 563 3.11 0.50 including 156.00 178.00 22.00 3.20 0.83 2.94 827 4.03 1.50 and 188.00 196.00 8.00 4.06 0.52 3.50 269 4.58 1.50

Table 2: BBM Drill Collar Details - (all collars from this release)

Hole ID Easting Northing RL (m) Azimuth_True Dip EOH (m) BBDD0033 655265 1048181 424.9 30.7 -62.7 674.2 BBDD0034 656024 1047734 419.0 30.6 -62.0 470.8 BBDD0035 655953 1047727 418.6 30.1 -62.8 557.8 BBDD0036 655601 1047994 421.9 28.4 -64.7 728.8 BBDD0038 655524 1048550 415.9 210.5 -61.8 572.9 BBDD0039 655659 1047954 418.8 29.4 -58.8 632.9 BBDD0047 656003 1047969 418.1 33.4 -53.8 221.4

About Awalé Resources

Awalé Resources is a diligent and systematic mineral exploration company focused on discovering large-scale gold and gold-copper deposits in Côte d'Ivoire. The Company's flagship Odienné Project now hosts an initial inferred Mineral Resource Estimate1 of 1.71 million ounces gold equivalent across the BBM, Charger, and Empire deposits (32.4 Mt at 1.33 g/t Au and 0.33% Cu), providing a strong foundation for ongoing growth and future economic studies.

In addition to the current resource base defined on the joint venture ground, Awalé controls a 1,542 km2 100%-owned land position across the broader Odienné district, where multiple targets provide additional potential discovery upside. Across the Project, Awalé has identified multiple gold and gold-copper systems and continues to build a pipeline of targets with potential to support further discoveries and resource growth.

The Odienné Project covers 2,338 km2 across seven permits, including 797 km2 held under the Awalé-Newmont Joint Venture. Awalé manages exploration activities across the joint venture area.

With a skilled and experienced technical team, together with support from three strategic shareholders, Awalé is advancing exploration in an underexplored and pro-mining jurisdiction with clear potential for district-scale discoveries.

Quality Control and Assurance

Analytical work for drill samples is being carried out at the independent Intertek Laboratories in Ghana and Australia, an ISO 17025 Certified Laboratory. Samples are prepared and stored at the Company's field camps and put into sealed bags until collected by Intertek from the Company's secure Odienné office and transported by Intertek to their preparation laboratory in Yamoussoukro, Côte d'Ivoire, for preparation. Samples are logged in the tracking system, weighed, dried, and pulverized to greater than 85%, passing a 75-micron screen. Two pulps are prepared from each sample with one stream to Intertek Ghana for fire assay and a second to Australia where the sample is analyzed by 52 element ICP/MS with a 4-Acid digest. Blanks, duplicates, and certified reference material (standards) are being used to monitor laboratory performance during the analysis. Where visible gold is observed in drill core, a quartz wash is applied between every sample to reduce or eliminate any contamination.

Mineralized Interval Calculations

Significant intervals reported in this news release are calculated as downhole length-weighted intercepts of original samples with no top cut. For the BBM target, initial mineralized zones are calculated at a 0.5 g/t AuEq. trigger and include up to 3 metres of internal waste for delineating mineralized zones. Ag and Mo are reported only and are not included in AuEq. Included intervals are composited at 1.5, 3 g/t AuEq. Table 2 contains a list of all BBM holes reported in this release. True widths are estimated to be 70% to 80% of the downhole widths depending on measured hole deviation. Holes or intervals not reported do not make a 0.5 g/t AuEq. grade trigger.

Gold Equivalent Calculation for BBM Deposit

Gold equivalent has been calculated using assumptions from metallurgical test work (see September 15, 2026 news release). Assumptions are as follows; Au US$3,000/oz (US$96.49/g) @ 90% recovery, Cu US$4.34/lb (US$93.34/%) @ 92% recovery. Ag and Mo are reported only and are not included in AuEq. Composited at 0.5, 1.5, 3 g/t AuEq. triggers with a maximum 3m of consecutive internal waste and a 1m minimum intercept length; waste intervals are not included.

Gold equivalent equation: AuEq. g/t = (1.00 × Au g/t) + (0.995207 × Cu %)

Qualified Person

The technical and scientific information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved for release by Andrew Chubb, the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Chubb is the Company's Chief Executive Officer and holds an Economic Geology degree, is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG), and is a Member of the Society of Economic Geoscientists (SEG). Mr. Chubb has over 25 years of experience in international mineral exploration and mining project evaluation.

Abbreviations Used in this Release

Ag Silver Au Gold AuEq. Gold equivalent Cu Copper g/t Grams per tonne km Kilometres m Metres Mo Molybdenum ppm Parts per million RC Reverse circulation

AWALÉ Resources Limited

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Andrew Chubb"

Chief Executive Officer

The Company's public documents may be accessed at www.sedarplus.ca. For further information on the Company, please visit our website at www.awaleresources.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, plan, propose, potential, postulate, target, continue, advance and similar expressions, or are those which, by their nature, refer to future events. All statements that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, the Company's presence in Côte d'Ivoire and ability to achieve results, creation of value for Company shareholders, achievements under the Newmont exploration agreement, advancement and expansion of the Odienné Project, the potential size, scale and quality of the mineral resource estimate at BBM, Charger and Empire, the conversion or upgrading of inferred mineral resources, timing and results of future drilling programs, resource expansion potential at BBM, Charger and Empire, and exploration and discovery potential at Fremen and other targets, the potential for additional discoveries, expectations regarding the timing and completion of a preliminary economic assessment and advancement toward pre-feasibility studies, timing for receipt of assay results, commencement and continuation of operations, and the potential development of the Odienné Project. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations and assumptions will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, the results of exploration and drilling programs, the interpretation of exploration and mineral resource results, changes in mineral resource estimates, the ability to convert inferred mineral resources to indicated mineral resources, the ability to complete future economic studies, fluctuations in commodity prices, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, delays in obtaining required regulatory, governmental, environmental or other project approvals, availability of financing, and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, including those risks set out in the Company's management's discussion and analysis and other continuous disclosure documents filed under the Company's profile at SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including, without limitation, that all necessary governmental and regulatory approvals will be received as and when expected, that financing will be available on reasonable terms, and that exploration, development and study activities will proceed as currently planned. Although the Company believes the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

1 The full Initial Mineral Resource Estimate news release dated May 19, 2026, including detailed assumptions and methodology, is available at www.awaleresources.com and SEDAR+ www.sedarplus.ca.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/317826