Over 3,600 metres of drilling tested multiple targets; assay results are pending, and drilling is expected to resume in January

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2026) - Silver Dollar Resources Inc. (CSE: SLV) (OTCQX: SLVDF) (FSE: 4YW) ("Silver Dollar" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the exploration drill program at its 100%-owned La Joya Silver (Cu-Au) Project, located in the state of Durango, in the southeastern portion of the prolific Mexican Silver Belt.

"Drill core logging and sampling are being completed, and we will report the program results once final assays have been received and interpreted," said Greg Lytle, President & CEO of Silver Dollar. "The Company is fully funded, and drilling is expected to resume in January."

Photo 1: Logging and sampling at the La Joya core shack.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://silverdollarresources.com/images/LaJoya/LJ_Core-Shack.jpg

Silver Dollar's recently completed drill program tested five prospective targets, outside the historic mineral resource areas, on the Noria portion of the 2-by-3-kilometre (km) La Joya mineralized complex (Figure 1).

Figure 1: La Joya plan view showing historical mineral resource areas and 2026 exploration targets.

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https://silverdollarresources.com/images/LaJoya/LaJoya_2026-Drill-Targets.jpg

A total of 3,633 metres of diamond drilling was completed in 13 holes, as summarized below and in Table 1:

Road Zone: Holes NOR-26-031 to NOR-26-036 targeted this zone to test for extensions of previously reported gold mineralization, including 19.2 grams per tonne (g/t) Au over 3 metres (m) at a depth of 126 m in hole NOR-21-004.

North Side: Located approximately 250 metres below the Road Zone, this zone was also targeted with holes NOR-26-031 to NOR-26-036 to look for deeper "San Martin" carbonate replacement deposit-type Ag-Cu-Au mineralization. The North Side was originally identified in historic hole LB96-04, which intersected 694 g/t AgEq over 8.6 m at a depth of 401 m. This intercept was deeper than any previous drilling in the immediate area.

Central Dyke: As previously reported, this target was delineated over a strike length of 770 metres, with 134 of 170 samples (156 channel and 14 rock grab samples) returning assays greater than 100 g/t AgEq, including sample #161. Taken in altered carbonate sediments from the bottom of a 15-metre-deep shaft called Hueco Grande, sample #161 returned 3,823 g/t AgEq. A linear magnetic anomaly runs parallel to the Central Dyke and Hueco Grande, the deepest historic excavation on the trend, and drill hole NOR-26-037 targeted an area 120 metres below the shaft.

El Brazo: This target was originally defined by an intercept of 535 g/t AgEq (420 g/t Ag, 0.41 g/t Au, 0.05% Cu, 1.97% Pb, and 3.9% Zn) over 5.0 m in hole NOR-22-013. Holes NOR-26-038 and NOR-26-039 were designed to test an area approximately 300 metres south of the main mineralization, along strike and coincident with a linear magnetic anomaly.

Silica West: This quartz-carbonate vein system has been mapped over a strike length of 750 metres, with widths of up to 40 metres, and contains anomalous gold values, with samples assaying up to 2.46 g/t Au. Textures within the structure indicate that we are in a higher level of an epithermal system. Four short holes (NOR-26-040 to NOR-26-043) tested this structure.

Table 1: La Joya 2026 Drill Hole Details Drill Hole

# East

(UTM) North

(UTM) Hole Length (m) Azimuth Dip Target

Zone NOR-26-031 609,640 2,641,196 126.56 22 -73 North Side/Road NOR-26-032 609,641 2,641,197 540 22 -73 North Side/Road NOR-26-033 609,635 2,641,358 450 135 -75 North Side/Road NOR-26-034 609,721 2,641,455 489 150 -70 North Side/Road NOR-26-035 609,691 2,641,046 447 320 -60 North Side/Road NOR-26-036 609,514 2,641,427 534 125 -70 North Side/Road NOR-26-037 608,915 2,640,830 252 221 -60 Hueco Grande NOR-26-038 608,332 2,640,520 315 50 -65 El Brazo NOR-26-039 608,331 2,640,520 165 50 -85 El Brazo NOR-26-040 608,188 2,640,368 57 105 -75 West Silica NOR-26-041 608,067 2,640,565 60 100 -47 West Silica NOR-26-042 608,012 2,640,569 114 100 -50 West Silica NOR-26-043 608,225 2,640,243 84 100 -70 West Silica Total



3,633.56







Table 1: Summary table of collar locations and exploration targets. Collar coordinates in WGS84 / UTMZ13

Silver equivalent is calculated using the following metal prices in USD: Au $1,750/oz, Ag $22/oz, Pb $1.25/lb, Zn $1.50/lb, Cu $4.30/lb. Recoveries of Au 66%, Ag 93%, Cu 70%, Pb 87%, Zn 84%, historically reported from Pan American Silver's La Colorada mine and Southern Silver's Cerro Minitas mine (Cu only), have been used in the AgEq calculation, and are assumed to be comparable to anticipated recoveries at La Joya. The reported AgEq results are adjusted based on the historic recoveries provided above.

About La Joya Property:

An advanced exploration-stage project, the 2-by-3-km La Joya mineralized complex comprises 15 mineral concessions totalling 4,646 hectares and hosts the Main Mineralized Trend (MMT), Santo Niño, and Coloradito deposits (Figure 1).

The La Joya deposits are carbonate-hosted copper skarns with associated silver and gold mineralization, similar in style to the Fortitude-Copper Canyon deposit in Nevada, USA, and to the nearby Sabinas/San Martin mines in Zacatecas, Mexico.

The Property is situated approximately 75 km southeast of Durango, the state capital city, in a high-grade silver region with past-producing and operating mines, including Silver Storm's La Parrilla Mine, Industrias Penoles' Sabinas Mine, Grupo Mexico's San Martin Mine, Sierra Madre's Del Toro Mine, and Pan American Silver's La Colorada Mine (Figure 2).

Figure 2: La Joya Project location, along with past-producing and operating mines in the area.

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https://silverdollarresources.com/images/LaJoya/LaJoya-2b.jpg

The previous operator, Silvercrest Mines, released a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) National Instrument (NI) 43-101 Technical Report for La Joya in December 2013. The PEA included a mineral resource estimate (MRE) for only the MMT and Santo Nino deposits (see Historical MRE Table and Figure 3), primarily based on Silvercrest's drilling between 2010 and 2012. The MRE was reported to conform to CIM definitions and standards for resource estimation at that time. However, a qualified person of Silver Dollar has not done sufficient work to classify the historical resource, and the Company is not treating it as a current mineral resource. Independent data verification and an assessment of the mineral resource estimation methods are required to validate the historical mineral resource estimate.

Figure 3: La Joya historical mineral resource model.

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https://silverdollarresources.com/images/LaJoya/Historical-Resource-Model.jpg

La Joya is 100%-owned by Silver Dollar, subject to a 2% net smelter returns (NSR) royalty on all minerals produced from the Property. Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. owns the NSR royalty.

Dale Moore, P.Geo., the "Qualified Person" as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Dale Moore, P.Geo., is not independent of the Company in accordance with NI 43-101.

About Silver Dollar Resources Inc.

Silver Dollar is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company. Its flagship asset is the large, advanced exploration-stage La Joya Silver (Cu-Au) Project in Mexico's Silver Belt. With the support of financial backers, including renowned mining investor and largest shareholder Eric Sprott, the Company is fully funded to execute its near-term exploration plans. Silver Dollar's management team is also pursuing an aggressive growth strategy by evaluating potential acquisitions, with an emphasis on drill-ready projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions.

For additional information, you can visit our website at silverdollarresources.com, download our investor presentation, and follow us on X at x.com/SilverDollarRes.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Signed "Gregory Lytle"

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this news release and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this news release.

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