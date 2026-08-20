Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2026) - Silver Dollar Resources Inc. (CSE: SLV) (OTCQX: SLVDF) (FSE: 4YW) ("Silver Dollar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that all resolutions put forth at the Company's Annual General Meeting, held on August 18, 2026, were approved by shareholders, with each resolution receiving at least 99.7% of the votes cast.

The approved resolutions included the reappointment of Crowe MacKay LLP as auditors of the Company, setting the number of directors at four, and the election of Guillermo Lozano-Chavez (an independent director), Gregory Lytle (a non-independent director), Bruce MacLachlan (an independent director), and J.J. (Jeff) Smulders (a non-independent director) to Silver Dollar's Board of Directors.

"As we exit this year's AGM, with a robust balance sheet and the continued backing of our major shareholders, the goal is to turn the geological potential of our flagship La Joya Silver (Cu-Au) Project into tangible shareholder value while maintaining a lean operational footprint," said Greg Lytle, President & CEO of Silver Dollar. "Our fully funded drilling program is ongoing at La Joya, where we are testing for San Martin-type mineralization outside the area of the large, historic resource. We expect drilling to continue into mid-September and will report program results after all sample assays have been received and interpreted."

About La Joya Property:

La Joya is a large, advanced exploration-stage project comprising 15 mineral concessions totaling 4,646 hectares and hosts the Main Mineralized Trend (MMT), Santo Niño, and Coloradito deposits (Figure 1).





Figure 1: La Joya plan view showing historical mineral resource areas and 2026 exploration targets.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://silverdollarresources.com/images/LaJoya/LaJoya-Deep-Targets.jpg

The Property is situated approximately 75 km southeast of Durango, the state capital city, in a high-grade silver region with past-producing and operating mines, including Silver Storm's La Parrilla Mine, Industrias Penoles' Sabinas Mine, Grupo Mexico's San Martin Mine, First Majestic's Del Toro Mine, and Pan American Silver's La Colorada Mine (Figure 2).





Figure 2: La Joya Project location, along with past producing and operating mines in the area.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://silverdollarresources.com/images/LaJoya/LaJoya-2b.jpg

The previous operator, Silvercrest Mines, released a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) National Instrument (NI) 43-101 Technical Report for La Joya in December 2013. The PEA included a mineral resource estimate (MRE) for only the MMT and Santo Nino deposits (See Historical MRE Table and Figure 3) that was primarily based on Silvercrest's drilling between 2010 and 2012. The MRE was reported to conform to CIM definitions and standards for resource estimation at that time. However, a qualified person of Silver Dollar has not done sufficient work to classify the historical resource, and the Company is not treating it as a current mineral resource. Independent data verification and an assessment of the mineral resource estimation methods are required to validate the historical mineral resource estimate.





Figure 3: La Joya historical mineral resource model.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://silverdollarresources.com/images/LaJoya/Historical-Resources-Model.jpg

La Joya is 100%-owned by Silver Dollar, subject to a 2% net smelter returns (NSR) royalty on all minerals produced from the Property. Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. owns the NSR royalty.

Dale Moore, P.Geo., the "Qualified Person" as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Dale Moore, P.Geo., is not independent of the Company in accordance with NI 43-101.

About Silver Dollar Resources Inc.

Silver Dollar is a dynamic mineral exploration company focused on North America's premier mining regions. Our flagship project is the large, advanced exploration-stage La Joya Silver (Cu-Au) Project in the Mexican Silver Belt, where a 3,500-metre drilling program is in progress. The Company is fully funded for 2026, having closed a financing with continued support from financial backers that include renowned mining investor Eric Sprott, the largest shareholder. Silver Dollar's management team is committed to an aggressive growth strategy and is actively reviewing potential acquisitions with a focus on drill-ready projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions.

For additional information, you can visit our website at silverdollarresources.com, download our investor presentation, and follow us on X at x.com/SilverDollarRes.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this news release and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/310659

Source: Silver Dollar Resources Inc.