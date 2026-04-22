Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2026) - Silver Dollar Resources Inc. (CSE: SLV) (OTCQX: SLVDF) (FSE: 4YW) ("Silver Dollar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has agreed to extend its October 15, 2025 advertising and investor awareness marketing agreement with Dig Media Inc., dba Investing News Network (INN). The marketing agreement is extended for an additional six months, ending October 20, 2026. INN will provide advertising services to increase awareness of the Company among INN's investor audience and using third-party service providers. INN does not provide Market Making services. The cost of the campaign is $99,000.

INN, a private company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, has been dedicated to providing independent news and education to investors since 2007 at www.investingnews.com. For further information, INN can be reached at 604-688-8231 or info@investingnews.com.

About Silver Dollar Resources Inc.

Silver Dollar is a dynamic mineral exploration company focused on North America's premier mining regions. Our flagship project is the large, advanced exploration-stage La Joya Silver (Cu-Au) Project in the Mexican Silver Belt, where a 3,500-metre drilling program is in progress. The Company is fully funded for 2026, having closed a financing with continued support from financial backers that include renowned mining investor Eric Sprott, our largest shareholder. Silver Dollar's management team is committed to an aggressive growth strategy and is actively reviewing potential acquisitions with a focus on drill-ready projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions.

For additional information, you can visit our website at silverdollarresources.com, download our investor presentation, and follow us on X at x.com/SilverDollarRes.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Signed "Gregory Lytle"

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this news release and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/293712

Source: Silver Dollar Resources Inc.