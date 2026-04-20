Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 20, 2026) - Silver Dollar Resources Inc. (CSE: SLV) (OTCQX: SLVDF) (FSE: 4YW) ("Silver Dollar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that diamond drilling has commenced at its 100%-owned La Joya Silver (Cu-Au) Project, located in the state of Durango, in the southeastern portion of the prolific Mexican Silver Belt.





Photo 1: Anchoring the Versa drill rig on the first hole of the 2026 drilling campaign at La Joya.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://silverdollarresources.com/images/LaJoya/Drill-Setup-2026-DDH-1.jpeg

The 3,500-metre drilling program will test targets outside the historic resource areas, focusing on the Noria portion of the 2-by-3-kilometre (km) La Joya mineralized complex.

The primary target areas display similarities with the mineralization style at the nearby San Martin mine, located approximately 25 km southeast of La Joya (Figure 1).





Figure 1: La Joya Project location, along with past producing and operating mines in the area.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://silverdollarresources.com/images/LaJoya/LaJoya-2b.jpg

Silver Dollar's discovery of San Martin-type mineralization at La Joya, specifically at the Coloradito Intrusive, "El Brazo", provides evidence supporting the concept of deeper mineralization around the main intrusions (Figure 2).

Both La Joya and San Martin are situated within the Cuesta del Cura Limestone Formation and the overlying Indidura Formation, along the broadly defined San Luis-Tepehuanes Fault System, commonly referred to as the Mexican Silver Belt. These intrusions are of the same age, similar in size and composition, and in both cases, mineralization is concentrated along the contact near the outer limit of skarn alteration surrounding the intrusion. Historically, the San Martin mine reportedly contained more than 300 million ounces of silver, with mineralization extending vertically for more than 850 meters (m). Drilling has indicated that mineralization remains open for an additional 400 m below known intercepts, suggesting depths well beyond 1,200 m (approximately 4,000 feet). This makes San Martin an ideal exploration model for targeting deeper mineralization at La Joya.

Several targets have been developed at La Joya to drill-test for deep San Martin-type mineralization below known mineralization or magnetic anomalies near the margins of the intrusive bodies. These targets include:

Central Dyke: Delineated over a strike length of 770 m with 134 of 170 samples (156 channel and 14 rock grab samples) returning assays >100 grams per tonne (g/t) silver equivalent (AgEq); including sample #161, taken in altered carbonate sediments proximal to the intrusive, that returned 3,823 g/t AgEq.

El Brazo: Situated approximately 1 km west of La Joya's Main Mineralized Trend (MMT), is a carbonate-hosted mineralized system exhibiting characteristics consistent with the San Martin carbonate replacement deposit (CRD) model. Drill hole NOR-22-013 intersected 232 g/t AgEq over 19.35 m, including a higher-grade interval of 535 g/t AgEq (420 g/t Ag, 0.41 g/t Au, 0.05% Cu, 1.97% Pb, and 3.9 % Zn) over 5.0 m. Silver Dollar's El Brazo discovery not only confirms the presence of high-grade CRD mineralization but also highlights the potential to expand future mineral resource estimates at La Joya by including lead and zinc credits, which were notably absent from the historical calculations.

North Side: With historic hole LB96-04 intersecting results of 694 g/t AgEq over 8.6 m at a depth of 401 m, this deep high-grade mineralization identifies a "San Martin" type target, along strike and to the north of the MMT. This target is below and beyond the depth of previous drilling and remains open in all directions.

Road Zone: Located just to the northwest of the MMT, is a blind gold-rich target, originally intersected at 126 m in hole NOR-21-004 (that deviated while testing a deeper North Side target). This structure is identified by the presence of rhodonite with fine-grained pyrite-chalcopyrite that assayed 1,099 g/t AgEq over 3 m. Subsequent drilling intersected similar mineralization in holes NOR-22-010 (204 g/t AgEq over 2.09 m) and NOR-22-017 (700 g/t AgEq over 1.87 m) over a strike length of 190 m.

El Puerto Mag Anomaly: A ground magnetic anomaly that coincides with a topographic low between Coloradito and the MMT, and just west of the Road Zone. This is a blind target in a prospective structural corridor.





Figure 2: La Joya plan view showing historical mineral resource areas and 2026 exploration targets.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://silverdollarresources.com/images/LaJoya/LaJoya-Deep-Targets.jpg

Silver equivalent is calculated using the following metal prices in USD: Au $1,750/oz, Ag $22/oz, Pb $1.25/lb, Zn $1.50/lb, Cu $4.30/lb. Recoveries of Au 66%, Ag 93%, Cu 70%, Pb 87%, Zn 84%, historically reported from Pan American Silver's La Colorada mine and Southern Silver's Cerro Minitas mine (Cu only), have been used in the AgEq calculation, and are assumed to be comparable to anticipated recoveries at La Joya. Reported assay results are adjusted based on the historic recoveries reported above.

"Drilling is underway, and we have developed several priority areas to test for San Martin-type mineralization," said Gregory Lytle, President of Silver Dollar. "We are well funded and ready to expand the drill program accordingly as drill results are received and targets become more clearly defined."

About La Joya Property:

La Joya is a large, advanced exploration-stage project comprising 15 mineral concessions totaling 4,646 hectares and hosts the Main Mineralized Trend (MMT), Santo Niño, and Coloradito deposits.

The Property is situated approximately 75 km southeast of Durango, the state capital city, in a high-grade silver region with past-producing and operating mines, including Silver Storm's La Parrilla Mine, Industrias Penoles' Sabinas Mine, Grupo Mexico's San Martin Mine, First Majestic's Del Toro Mine, and Pan American Silver's La Colorada Mine (Figure 1).





Figure 3: La Joya historical mineral resource model.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://silverdollarresources.com/images/LaJoya/Historical-Resources-Model.jpg

The previous operator, Silvercrest Mines, released a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) National Instrument (NI) 43-101 Technical Report for La Joya in December 2013. The PEA included a mineral resource estimate (MRE) for only the MMT and Santo Nino deposits (See Historical MRE Table and Figure 3) that was primarily based on Silvercrest's drilling between 2010 and 2012. The MRE was reported to conform to CIM definitions and standards for resource estimation at that time. However, a qualified person of Silver Dollar has not done sufficient work to classify the historical resource, and the Company is not treating it as a current mineral resource. Independent data verification and an assessment of the mineral resource estimation methods are required to validate the historical mineral resource estimate.

La Joya is 100%-owned by Silver Dollar, subject to a 2% net smelter returns (NSR) royalty on all minerals produced from the Property. Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. owns the NSR royalty.

Dale Moore, P.Geo., the "Qualified Person" as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Dale Moore, P.Geo., is not independent of the Company in accordance with NI 43-101.

About Silver Dollar Resources Inc.

Silver Dollar is a dynamic mineral exploration company focused on North America's premier mining regions. Our portfolio includes the advanced-stage La Joya Silver (Cu-Au) Project and the early-stage Nora Silver-Gold Project, both located in the prolific Durango-Zacatecas silver-gold belt. The Company is fully funded for 2026, having closed a financing with continued support from financial backers that include renowned mining investor Eric Sprott, our largest shareholder. Silver Dollar's management team is committed to an aggressive growth strategy and is actively reviewing potential acquisitions with a focus on drill-ready projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions.

For additional information, you can visit our website at silverdollarresources.com, download our investor presentation, and follow us on X at x.com/SilverDollarRes.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this news release and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/293308

Source: Silver Dollar Resources Inc.