Algoma Central Corporation ("Algoma", the "Company") (TSX: ALC) today announced that its Board of Directors (the "Board") has increased the Company's regular quarterly dividend by $0.10 per common share, or approximately 48%, to $0.31 per common share from $0.21 per common share. The Board has also declared a special dividend of $1.00 per common share

The regular quarterly dividend of $0.31 per common share will be paid on December 1, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 17, 2026

In addition, the special dividend of $1.00 per common share will be paid on October 21, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 15, 2026

"Increasing our regular quarterly dividend demonstrates our confidence in Algoma's business and our outlook for the future," said Gregg Ruhl, President and CEO of Algoma Central Corporation. "We continue to strengthen Algoma through disciplined investments, positioning the Company for sustainable long-term growth. The increase in our regular dividend, together with the special dividend announced today, enables us to provide a meaningful return to shareholders while continuing to invest in the future of our business."

"The increase in our regular dividend reflects our approach to capital allocation," said Christopher Lazarz, Chief Financial Officer of Algoma Central Corporation. "Together with the special dividend, we believe it strikes an appropriate balance between returning capital to shareholders and maintaining the financial flexibility to pursue our strategic priorities."

Both the regular quarterly dividend and the special dividend are designated as eligible dividends for Canadian income tax purposes.

About Algoma Central Corporation

Algoma Central Corporation is a global provider of marine transportation, owning and operating dry and liquid bulk carriers that serve critical industries throughout the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Region and internationally. Focused on delivering exceptional customer service, utilizing fuel efficient vessels, and advancing innovative technologies, Algoma drives productivity while contributing to economic growth, strengthening communities, and supporting its people. Algoma truly is Your Marine Carrier of Choice. Learn more at algonet.com.

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Contacts:

Gregg A. Ruhl

Algoma Central Corporation

President CEO

905-687-7890

Christopher A.L. Lazarz, CPA, CA

Algoma Central Corporation

Chief Financial Officer

905-687-7940