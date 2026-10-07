Unified integration delivers faster time to market, broad camera compatibility, and more efficient use of memory across Jetson Orin and Thor modules

AVerMedia Technologies, Inc. and Stereolabs, an Ouster company, today announced NVIDIA JetPack 7.2 support across all Stereolabs ZED X GMSL cameras and AVerMedia's NVIDIA Jetson carrier boards, offering robotics and edge AI developers a faster and more efficient path from development to production.

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AVerMedia and Stereolabs Accelerate AI Vision Deployment with NVIDIA JetPack 7.2

The collaboration combines AVerMedia's NVIDIA Jetson carrier-board and Board Support Package (BSP) engineering expertise with Stereolabs' unified ZED X driver architecture. With this approach, AVerMedia can adapt the hardware-specific device tree and generate drivers for the JetPack and Jetson Linux versions required by customers, reducing the repeated exchanges previously required for each hardware or software update.

This collaboration allows AVerMedia hardware development and Stereolabs software releases to progress in parallel, shortening validation cycles and giving customers greater control over product schedules.

The unified workflow allows Stereolabs to focus on camera firmware, ISP performance, and ZED SDK capabilities, while AVerMedia manages the carrier-board-specific integration and validation required for production deployment.

More AI Capability from Available Jetson Memory

Memory is a critical resource in embedded AI systems, particularly when multiple camera streams, perception models, and robotics applications must run simultaneously on a single Jetson module.

NVIDIA JetPack 7.2 introduces Jetson agent skills that help developers optimize memory usage across the software stack. These agent-driven workflows can tune bootloader carveouts, optimize kernel memory reservations, streamline user-space services, and improve inference memory usage. These optimizations free up critical memory for vision processing and AI workloads, enabling richer applications on smaller memory footprints and lowering total cost of ownership.

Key Customer Benefits:

Faster time to market: Hardware modifications and software releases can be integrated and validated more efficiently.

Hardware modifications and software releases can be integrated and validated more efficiently. Broad compatibility: NVIDIA JetPack 7.2 supports all Stereolabs cameras across AVerMedia's NVIDIA Jetson carrier-board portfolio, including Jetson Orin and Jetson Thor platforms.

NVIDIA JetPack 7.2 supports all Stereolabs cameras across AVerMedia's NVIDIA Jetson carrier-board portfolio, including Jetson Orin and Jetson Thor platforms. More efficient memory utilization: Developers can make more memory available for camera processing, AI models, and robotics applications.

Developers can make more memory available for camera processing, AI models, and robotics applications. Greater software control: Reproducible Debian packages provide traceability of the driver, device tree, installation flow, and kernel code used in production.

Reproducible Debian packages provide traceability of the driver, device tree, installation flow, and kernel code used in production. Simplified lifecycle management: Drivers can be regenerated for required JetPack and Linux versions, supporting long-term maintenance, compliance, and product updates.

"By anchoring the platform-specific integration work with AVerMedia, where we're doubling down on both companies' hardware expertise, both teams can develop in parallel and respond to customer requirements more quickly," said Ihsane Debbache VP of Engineering at Stereolabs. "This integration gives developers a more efficient path to deploying Stereolabs ZED vision across AVerMedia Jetson platforms."

NVIDIA JetPack 7.2 also provides official Yocto support, giving developers greater control over reproducible, production-ready software images for Jetson Orin and Jetson Thor platforms.

"Customers need both faster integration and more efficient use of their computing resources," said Alex Liu, Vice President of AVerMedia. "By combining Stereolabs' vision technology and AVerMedia's BSP and hardware engineering expertise, we can help customers reduce integration risk, make better use of available Jetson memory, and deploy more capable AI vision systems faster."

Ongoing support and transition to NVIDIA JetPack 7.2 will be available through AVerMedia support form.

About AVerMedia Technologies, Inc.

AVerMedia Technologies, Inc. is a leading global provider of application-ready Edge AI turnkey solutions, recognized for its expertise in video and audio technologies. AVerMedia offers customized, fully integrated hardware and software solutions designed to accelerate AI deployments across various industries, including smart cities, robotics, and industrial automation. AVerMedia is dedicated to delivering cutting-edge AI inference solutions that enable businesses to scale AI effectively and reliably at the edge.

About Stereolabs

Stereolabs, a wholly owned subsidiary of Ouster, Inc. (Nasdaq: OUST), is a leader of 3D vision and depth perception for Physical AI. Its ZED camera family and ZED SDK platform provide real-time depth sensing, spatial mapping, and AI-powered object understanding for robotics, industrial automation, and smart spaces.

Forward-Looking Statements

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Contacts:

Stereolabs, an Ouster company

For Investors: investors@ouster.io

For Media: press@ouster.io

AVerMedia

For Media: jeremy.juan@avermedia.com