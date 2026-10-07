Omni Bridgeway Closes US$1 Billion Legal Finance Fundraise

Final close of Funds 4 and 5 Series 2 takes total capital raised to full target of US$1 billion, with a 99% repeat investment rate

SYDNEY, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omni Bridgeway Limited (ASX: OBL), the world's leading alternative asset manager dedicated to legal finance, today confirmed the final close of its Funds 4 and 5 Series 2 capital raise, reaching in full the targeted US$1 billion across both funds.

The Series 2 capital raise further broadens and diversifies Omni Bridgeway's institutional investor base, while maintaining a strong reinvestment rate. Investors representing 99% of Series 1 commitments have reinvested in Series 2, with over 50% of Series 2 capital committed by Series 1 investors. The investor base comprises global top-tier institutional investors.

The close increases assets under management to A$5.9 billion (US$4.2 billion). It comes as Omni Bridgeway marks its 40th year as a global specialist in legal assets and its 25th year listed on the ASX.

Key facts

Strategy: Investments in legal assets, diversified globally by jurisdiction, area of law and investment style.

Investments in legal assets, diversified globally by jurisdiction, area of law and investment style. Total fund size: US$1 billion across Funds 4 and 5 Series 2.

US$1 billion across Funds 4 and 5 Series 2. Alignment: Approximately 20% Omni Bridgeway GP co-investment in Series 2.

Approximately 20% Omni Bridgeway GP co-investment in Series 2. Repeat participation: Investors representing 99% of Series 1 commitments have reinvested, with >50% of Series 2 capital committed by repeat investors.

Investors representing 99% of Series 1 commitments have reinvested, with >50% of Series 2 capital committed by repeat investors. Platform track record: As at 30 June 2026, 822 completed investments at a portfolio-wide 2.4x multiple of invested capital (MOIC) across multiple decades and economic cycles.

As at 30 June 2026, 822 completed investments at a portfolio-wide 2.4x multiple of invested capital (MOIC) across multiple decades and economic cycles. Fund-level returns, vintage analysis and the Group's forward capital strategy are set out in Omni Bridgeway's FY26 results presentation and analyst data pack, available at omnibridgeway.com/investors.



Raymond van Hulst, Managing Director and CEO of Omni Bridgeway, said:

"In legal finance, institutional capital is consolidating around mature, scaled managers with proprietary origination and work-out capability, and a track record of disciplined underwriting that has performed through multiple economic cycles."

"Our successful close, the 99% reinvestment rate, and the sophisticated institutional quality of our investment base reflect our leading position within legal finance."

"Funded parties increasingly and rightly focus on capital availability, long-term stability and commitment authority. Every dollar we commit is matched by dedicated fund capital earmarked to that matter. Omni Bridgeway is the sole decision-maker, and the availability of our capital commitment is not exposed to the outcome of other portfolio investments, capital market conditions, third-party underwriting or syndication. Counterparties increasingly recognize and value these differentiators - and accordingly assign a premium to our capital."

"The US$1 billion raised in connection with Funds 4 and 5 Series 2 sits alongside a broader capital strategy, with sidecar capital and structured finance solutions continuing to expand alongside our core funds, supporting Omni Bridgeway's aim of further scaling and diversifying its platform."

Investor and Media Contacts

Media

Naomi Barber, Director, Business Development & Marketing

+61 421 371 844, nbarber@omnibridgeway.com

Management is available for interviews

Investor Relations

Nathan Kandapper, Global Head of Corporate Development and Investor Relations

+61 403 941 502, nkandapper@omnibridgeway.com



ABOUT OMNI BRIDGEWAY

Omni Bridgeway is the world's leading alternative asset manager dedicated to legal finance, with over A$5.9 billion in assets under management across multiple funds. Founded in 1986 and listed on the ASX since 2001, Omni Bridgeway has pioneered the industry and has a unique track record of consistent outperformance across multiple decades and economic cycles. With a team of approximately 160 professionals operating in over 20 locations and 15 countries, Omni Bridgeway is the largest and most diversified institutional platform for primary origination, underwriting and management of legal assets and risk, across all relevant jurisdictions and areas of law.