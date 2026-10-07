Boulder, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2026) - C60 Power, a woman owned wellness company specializing in Carbon 60 products for people and animals, celebrates National C60 Day every October 9. Created by C60 Power, the observance falls on the anniversary of October 9, 1996, the day the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for the discovery of fullerenes. This year, consumers can enjoy educational events, community stories, and a 20% storewide sale at ShopC60.com.

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Key Takeaways:

C60 Power created National C60 Day and celebrates it every October 9 to honor the 1996 Nobel Prize announcement recognizing the discovery of fullerenes.

This year consumers can enjoy educational events, community stories, and a 20% storewide sale at ShopC60.com using code CELEBRATE20 valid through October 9, 2026.

C60 research spans chemistry, materials science, nanotechnology, energy, skincare, and wellness, with ongoing antioxidant and healthy aging studies that gained attention after a 2012 rat study reported lifespan extension with C60 in olive oil.

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About C60 Power

C60 Power is an American woman owned wellness company, originally founded in 2016 as C60 Purple Power. The company specializes in the manufacturing of health and wellness products containing Carbon 60 including C60 oils, gummies, skincare, and specialty formulations for pets; all made with 99.99 percent pure, sublimated C60, and certified organic carrier oils. All C60 Power products are third-party tested for safety, quality, purity, and bioavailability.

Source: Newsworthy.ai

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