New innovation and investment platform connects Arctic science, entrepreneurship and international capital

Business innovator, entrepreneur and Kerecis founder Fertram Sigurjonsson today announced the launch of Arctell, a High North innovation and investment platform dedicated to building globally competitive companies rooted in Arctic science, entrepreneurship and frontier innovation.

Positioned at the intersection of Arctic resilience, science, entrepreneurship and long-term capital, Arctell's mission is to connect founders, researchers, universities, investors, industry leaders and public institutions across the High North to accelerate the creation of globally significant and successful companies.

The launch was announced at the opening of the Arctic Circle Assembly; the world's largest international gathering dedicated to this new economic frontier in the High North. The Assembly brings together heads of state and government, ministers, scientists, entrepreneurs, investors, Indigenous representatives and business leaders from over 70 countries to foster dialogue, collaboration and investment.

Arctell, headquartered in Isafjordur, the principal town of Iceland's Westfjords, has an international presence spanning Reykjavik, Nuuk, Copenhagen and Luxembourg. It builds and invests in ventures that transform scientific discoveries, regional expertise and natural resources into scalable global businesses.

As part of its global launch, Arctell today inaugurated Arctell Sandvik in Reykjavik, the company's flagship Innovation Knowledge Hub. Together with Arctell Stockholmsgade in Copenhagen, the hubs create a connected Nordic platform where entrepreneurs, researchers, investors and international organizations collaborate across borders. Additional hubs are planned for Isafjordur, Nuuk and other strategic High North locations.

Arctell's Luxembourg presence creates a direct conduit to international capital, connecting family offices, institutional investors and strategic partners with high-potential opportunities emerging from the High North.

"The High North offers significant opportunities for growth and innovation," said Fertram Sigurjonsson. "By combining world-class science, resilient communities and unique natural advantages, Arctell connects this region's extraordinary talent with the capital, partnerships and global networks needed to build world-leading companies."

Arctell is closely affiliated with the family investment office of Fertram Sigurjonsson and his wife Fanney Hermannsdottir, combining patient long-term capital with decades of entrepreneurial experience. Fertram currently serves as Chief Innovation Technology Advisor to the CEO of Coloplast and Senior Emissary for Investment Business at Arctic Circle. He is best known as the founder of Kerecis, Iceland's first unicorn, which pioneered fish-skin tissue repair technology from the Westfjords of Iceland.

"Kerecis proved that the High North possesses the human capital, resources and innovation to build world-class unicorns," Sigurjonsson said. "Our ambition is to assist many more founders to build global companies from this region."

Innovation Knowledge Hubs

Arctell's Innovation Knowledge Hubs serve as collaborative focal points for startups, venture-building, educational programs, research collaborations, international organizations, public policy forums, investor events, service providers and visiting entrepreneurs. Together, they bridge the High North with Europe's leading scientific and financial ecosystems. Arctell's initial Innovation Knowledge Hubs are in Reykjavik and Copenhagen, with additional hubs planned for Isafjordur and Nuuk.

About Arctell

Arctell is a High North innovation and investment platform headquartered in Isafjordur, Iceland, with offices across Reykjavik, Nuuk, Copenhagen and Luxembourg. The company identifies, builds and invests in businesses that transform scientific discovery, local expertise and High North resources into globally scalable enterprises. For more information, visit www.arctell.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261007574559/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Magnus H Jonasson

Head of Community

Phone: +354 8677258

Email: magnus@arctell.com