Aehr Test Systems: Aehr Receives Follow-On Sonoma Production Orders for Lead Hyperscale Customer's Next-Generation AI Processor

Orders supports customer's second AI processor program on Sonoma, with production expected to ramp in calendar 2027

FREMONT, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 7, 2026 / Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR), a leading provider of test and burn-in solutions for semiconductor devices used in artificial intelligence (AI), silicon photonics, data center, automotive, and industrial applications, today announced approximately $6 million in follow-on production orders from its lead hyperscale customer for package-level burn-in (PLBI) of its next-generation AI processor for data center training and inference applications.

The orders include additional Sonoma high-power package-level test and burn-in systems, fully turnkey burn-in modules (BIMs) and device-specific sockets, as well as production software enhancements. The systems and consumables will be deployed at one of the customer's outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) partners in Taiwan. Deliveries under the order are scheduled over the next six months.

This next-generation AI processor is the second from this customer to use Aehr's Sonoma platform for production burn-in. Following the previously announced initial production win, these orders expand the customer's capacity ahead of an expected production ramp of this second AI device in calendar 2027. The customer has indicated that this second AI processor is expected to ultimately reach production volumes exceeding those of the customer's first processor brought into production burn-in on the Sonoma platform. That first processor is already in high-volume production, with volumes expected to continue ramping significantly as additional Sonoma system capacity is deployed over the next several months.

"These follow-on production orders demonstrate the continued expansion of our relationship with this hyperscale customer and its confidence in Sonoma to support successive generations of increasingly powerful and complex AI processors," said Gayn Erickson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Aehr Test Systems. "The program is progressing from qualification and initial production systems to additional systems, consumables and software supporting the anticipated production ramp. As volumes increase, we believe there is potential for significant additional demand for Sonoma systems and device-specific consumables."

The next-generation processor requires independently controlled thermal zones within each package to achieve the operating conditions needed for effective production burn-in and early-life failure screening. Sonoma's multi-zone thermal control capabilities enable independent temperature management across different areas of a device while delivering the high current required to electrically stress the processor.

The platform also supports independent electrical test vectors and monitoring of multiple devices or functional elements within a multi-chip package. These capabilities address the differing power densities and thermal characteristics of advanced AI packages, which increasingly combine compute die, high-bandwidth memory and interface components.

"As AI processors become more complex, controlling the temperature of the package as a whole is no longer sufficient for some applications," Erickson continued. "Sonoma's ability to independently manage multiple thermal zones and electrical test functions helps customers address these challenges. We believe these capabilities will become increasingly important as AI packages continue to grow in power, size, complexity and value."

Aehr is also engaged in detailed discussions with this customer regarding reliability qualification and production burn-in requirements for future generations of higher-power, larger AI devices. These discussions include both Aehr's Sonoma package-level and FOX-XP wafer-level burn-in (WLBI) platforms.

"As the value of advanced AI packages increases, identifying early-life failures before expensive packaging can deliver significant economic benefits," Erickson added. "WLBI can screen die before assembly, while PLBI can stress and screen the completed device. Customers may choose either approach or use both at different stages of qualification and production, depending on their requirements."

"Our ability to support both approaches positions Aehr well as customers develop reliability strategies for future AI processors. With Sonoma supporting this customer's first processor in high-volume production and now its next-generation program, we are building a foundation for continued growth as the customer's AI roadmap advances."

About Aehr Test Systems

Headquartered in Fremont, California, Aehr Test Systems is a leading provider of test solutions for testing, burning-in, and stabilizing semiconductor devices in wafer-level, singulated die, and package-level form, and has installed thousands of systems worldwide. Increasing quality, reliability, safety, and security needs of semiconductors used across multiple applications, including electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar and wind power, computing, advanced artificial intelligence (AI) processors, data and telecommunications infrastructure, and solid-state memory and storage, are driving additional test requirements, incremental capacity needs, and new opportunities for Aehr's products and solutions. Aehr has developed and introduced several innovative products including the FOX-PTM families of test and burn-in systems and FOX WaferPakTM Aligner, FOX WaferPak Contactor, FOX DiePak Carrier and FOX DiePak Loader. The FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems are full-wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize a wide range of devices such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets, and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices. The FOX-CP system is a low-cost single-wafer compact test solution for logic, memory and photonic devices and the newest addition to the FOX-P product family. The FOX WaferPak Contactor contains a unique full-wafer contactor capable of testing wafers up to 300mm that enables IC manufacturers to perform test, burn-in, and stabilization of full wafers on the FOX-P systems. The FOX DiePak Carrier allows testing, burning in, and stabilization of singulated bare die and modules up to 1024 devices in parallel per DiePak on the FOX-NP and FOX-XP systems up to nine DiePaks at a time. Acquired through its acquisition of Incal Technology, Inc., Aehr's new line of high-power package-level reliability/burn-in test solutions for AI semiconductor manufacturers, including its high-power Sonoma family of test solutions for AI accelerators, GPUs, and high-performance computing (HPC) processors, position Aehr within the rapidly growing AI market as a turnkey provider of reliability and testing that span from engineering to high volume production. For more information, please visit Aehr Test Systems' website at www.aehr.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or Aehr's future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "going to," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue," or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern Aehr's expectations, strategy, priorities, plans, or intentions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, future requirements and orders of Aehr's new and existing customers; Aehr's ability to receive orders and generate revenue in the future, as well as Aehr's beliefs regarding the factors impacting the foregoing, including the growth of the markets referred to herein; Aehr's ability to integrate Incal efficiently; and the timing and extent to which the acquisition is accretive. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in Aehr's recent Form 10-K, 10-Q and other reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Aehr disclaims any obligation to update information contained in any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

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Aehr Test Systems

Vernon Rogers

EVP of Sales & Marketing

vrogers@aehr.com PondelWilkinson, Inc.

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SOURCE: Aehr Test Systems

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