Nexentis Technologies Inc.: Nexentis: MitoCareX Bio Deploys its Computational Drug Discovery Infrastructure on Google Cloud

Deployment on Google Cloud Platform is designed to enhance computational capacity, data governance and operational flexibility as MitoCareX advances its drug discovery programs

Ness Ziona, Israel, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexentis Technologies Inc. ("Nexentis"), (NASDAQ: NXTS) ("Nexentis" or the "Company"), today announced that MitoCareX Bio Ltd. ("MitoCareX"), its wholly owned subsidiary, now deploys its Computational Drug Discovery Infrastructure on Google Cloud Platform ("GCP").

The transition is designed to provide MitoCareX with a secure and flexible computing environment for its computational activities and evolving drug discovery requirements. The infrastructure deployment is expected to enable MitoCareX to align computing capacity with program needs, while supporting controlled access to shared scientific data and efficient internal workflows as its research needs evolve.

Building on these capabilities, MitoCareX's GCP-based environment is expected to centralize the management of scientific data, apply a consistent framework for user permissions across its scientific and technical activities, and enable computing and storage resources to adapt to changing project requirements. The environment is being designed to support data integrity, strengthen access governance and promote operational continuity throughout MitoCareX's research activities.

"Transitioning MitoCareX's computational platform to a GCP-based environment represents an important step in strengthening the operating foundation for the next phase of MitoCareX's development," said David Palach, Chief Executive Officer of Nexentis Technologies Inc. "This deployment is intended to provide MitoCareX's scientific teams with an adaptable environment aligned with the changing needs of our discovery programs. We believe that combining operational flexibility with rigorous oversight of scientific data will support disciplined execution of our research strategy as these programs progress."

Taken together, these capabilities are intended to provide MitoCareX with a resilient framework for managing its computational research. The framework is expected to support existing programs and enable the evaluation of additional discovery opportunities as research priorities change. Continued development of MitoCareX's scientific and technical capabilities remains an important element of Nexentis's strategy to advance focused drug discovery programs and support long-term value creation.

About MitoCareX Bio Ltd.

MitoCareX Bio Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexentis Technologies Inc., is advancing a focused drug-discovery platform designed to translate multidisciplinary scientific capabilities into potential therapeutic candidates. By integrating biology, chemistry and computationally enabled research, MitoCareX supports ongoing research activities directed toward candidate identification and development within its drug-discovery efforts. https://mitocarexbio.com/

About Nexentis Technologies Inc.

Nexentis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTS) owns 100% of MitoCareX Bio Ltd, a drug discovery company. Additionally, Nexentis adopted an investment strategy focused on European renewable energy assets utilizing a RTB (Ready to Build) business model. The Company is currently the lead investor in four solar projects across three European Union countries, all introduced by Solterra Renewable Energy Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Solterra Energy Ltd.

For additional details, please visit https://nexentistech.com/

Forward-looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses the anticipated benefits of deploying MitoCareX's computational drug discovery infrastructure on Google Cloud Platform, the expected enhancement of computational capacity, data governance and operational flexibility, and the potential impact of these capabilities on MitoCareX's research activities and drug discovery efforts. Because forward-looking statements relate to matters that have not yet occurred, these statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's and its subsidiaries' actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include, among other things, our market and other conditions, history of losses and needs for additional capital to fund our operations and our inability to obtain additional capital on acceptable terms, or at all; uncertainties of cash flows and inability to meet working capital needs; the initiation, timing, progress and results of our preclinical studies, clinical trials and other product candidate development efforts; our ability to advance our product candidates into clinical trials or to successfully complete our preclinical studies or clinical trials; our receipt of regulatory approvals for our product candidates, and the timing of other regulatory filings and approvals; the clinical development, commercialization and market acceptance of our product candidates; our ability to establish and maintain strategic partnerships and other corporate collaborations; the implementation of our business model and strategic plans for our business and product candidates; the scope of protection we are able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering our product candidates and our ability to operate our business without infringing the intellectual property rights of others; competitive companies, technologies and our industry; risks related to not satisfying the continued listing requirements of Nasdaq Capital Market; and statements as to the impact of the political and security situation in Israel on our business. More information on these risks, uncertainties and other factors is included from time to time in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 31, 2026 and other public reports filed with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. We are not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

Investor Relations Contact:

Michal Efraty

michal@efraty.com