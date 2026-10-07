1,146 players come together to achieve the record for the most people playing a mobile game simultaneously

King, the interactive entertainment company behind Candy Crush Saga, has achieved a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for the most people playing a mobile game simultaneously. A total of 1,146 employees came together to play Candy Crush Saga simultaneously and played the game continuously for five minutes.

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King Celebrates Candy Crush Saga With Guinness World Records Title

This record offers a playful way to celebrate a game that has continued to bring enjoyment to millions of players around the world for almost 15 years, as well as the people behind it. At King, everyone makes the games. From the teams creating new levels and experiences to those supporting players and bringing the game to life around the world, every Kingster plays a part in Candy Crush Saga's story.

With close to 25,000 levels and 60 more added every week, Candy Crush Saga continues to evolve, giving players new ways to play and keeping the experience fresh for millions of people around the world.

"Mobile games put fun in people's hands every day, all over the world. So with 1,146 Kingsters in one place, we thought: why just play Candy Crush Saga when we could break a world record doing it? It's a very King way to celebrate the people and community who make the game what it is," said Todd Green, President, King.

"A GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title is all about celebrating extraordinary achievements, and seeing 1,146 King employees playing Candy Crush Saga together certainly made for a memorable record attempt. The energy in the room was fantastic, and I'm delighted to officially recognise King as the holder of this Guinness World Records title," said Richard Stenning, Adjudicator, Guinness World Records.

The record follows a milestone year for Candy Crush Saga, which has continued to find new ways to bring its playful world to audiences, from a star-studded Music Season to experiences at Intuit Dome. This record acts as another reminder of the enduring power of mobile games to bring accessible moments of play to millions of people around the world.

Candy Crush Saga is free to download on iOS and Android. For more information, visit candycrushsaga.com.

About King

With a mission of Making the World Playful, King is a leading interactive entertainment company for the mobile world with more than 20 years of history of delivering some of the world's most iconic games in the mobile gaming industry, including the world-famous Candy Crush franchise, as well as other mobile titles such as Farm Heroes Saga. Around 200 million people play a King game every month. King, part of Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), has Kingsters in Stockholm, Malmö, London, Barcelona, Berlin, Dublin, San Francisco, New York, Los Angeles and Malta. More information can be found at King.com or by following us on LinkedIn and @lifeatking on Instagram.

About Candy Crush Saga

Candy Crush Saga is one of the world's most popular mobile games. Millions of players around the globe match colorful candies in combinations of three or more to win points, defeat obstacles, and progress through more than 20,000 levels. In November 2022, Candy Crush Saga celebrated its 10-year anniversary. Candy Crush Saga is available to download for free from the Apple App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Store, Windows App Store and Facebook.

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Contacts:

For more information, please contact:

Richard Smith king@teneo.com

King Comms press@king.com