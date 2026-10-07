Nvidia oder Micron: Welcher Chip-Schein bringt mehr?
© 2026 wallstreetONLINE TV
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|212,10
|212,15
|15:17
|212,10
|212,15
|15:17
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|15:06
|Micron's Latest Earnings Reveal Why the AI Memory Supercycle Could Run for Years
|14:49
|Micron Taoyuan union secures strike authorization, weighs 'surprise strike'
|14:30
|Micron To Rally Around 187%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Wednesday
|14:27
|You Might Not Believe This Prediction from Micron
|14:00
|DA Davidson lifts Micron price target to $3000 on AI memory demand
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|14:54
|Jim Cramer Says Investors Are Overlooking Elon Musk's $40 Billion 'Pot of Gold' For Nvidia - Intel Terafab Exit Rumors 'Squashed,' Dismisses 'Weakness' In Korea's Kospi
|14:27
|6 Billionen Dollar: NVIDIA erreicht neue Dimension
|Die NVIDIA-Aktie bewegt sich nach neuen Rekorden auf eine historische Bewertungsmarke zu. Mit einer Marktkapitalisierung von fast 6 Billionen US-Dollar hat der Chiphersteller seine Stellung als wertvollstes...
► Artikel lesen
|14:10
|Microsoft Windows and Surface event 2026: Live updates as Satya Nadella and Jensen Huang take the stage
|13:54
|Nvidia oder Micron: Welcher Chip-Schein bringt mehr?
|Nvidia oder Micron: Welcher Chip-Schein bringt mehr
► Artikel lesen
|13:28
|This 1 Quote in Anthropic's IPO Prospectus Should Have AI Investors Buying More Nvidia Stock
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC
|913,60
|-1,77 %
|NVIDIA CORPORATION
|212,05
|-0,21 %