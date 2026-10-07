KIDZ AI Inc.: KIDZ AI Joins AFCOM as Solution Provider Member to Advance High-Density AI Infrastructure and Enterprise GPU Cloud Commercialization

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 7, 2026 / KIDZ AI Inc. (NASDAQ:KIDZ)(NASDAQ:KIDZW) ("KIDZ AI" or the "Company"), an education technology company advancing AI infrastructure and GPU compute initiatives alongside its core EdTech operations, today announced that it has joined AFCOM as a Solution Provider Member, further integrating the Company into the data center ecosystem as it advances its AI infrastructure and GPU cloud commercialization strategy.

AFCOM is a professional association dedicated to data center and IT infrastructure management. With more than 2,000 professionals and more than 30 chapters across North America and Australia, AFCOM connects data center operators, infrastructure professionals, technology providers, and other industry participants across the mission-critical data center ecosystem. AFCOM also supports industry events and educational programs focused on the evolving requirements of data center infrastructure, including power, cooling, operations, and emerging AI workloads.

The AFCOM membership builds on KIDZ AI's recent acceptance into the Open Compute Project (OCP) as a Bronze Member and further expands the Company's engagement across the AI infrastructure ecosystem. While OCP focuses on open data center hardware designs, technical standards, and infrastructure engineering, AFCOM provides a complementary connection to the operational and commercial side of data center infrastructure, including facility management, infrastructure planning, and deployment.

For KIDZ AI, the AFCOM membership provides an opportunity to engage more closely with the operational requirements of high-density AI infrastructure, including power availability, cooling, facility operations, and other deployment requirements. Through its Solution Provider membership, KIDZ AI will have access to AFCOM's industry research, educational programming, regional chapter network, and opportunities to engage with data center operators and infrastructure decision-makers.

"High-density GPU infrastructure requires more than advanced compute technology-it also depends on power, cooling, facility operations, and the practical requirements of real-world data center environments," said Stephanie Luo, CEO of KIDZ AI. "Our engagement with OCP and AFCOM gives KIDZ AI broader exposure across both the technical and operational sides of the AI infrastructure ecosystem as we advance our GPU cloud strategy and evaluate future commercial opportunities."

As KIDZ AI continues to evaluate opportunities in GPU cloud platforms and AI data center infrastructure, the Company intends to leverage these industry relationships and technical ecosystem engagements to support its infrastructure planning, deployment strategy, and future commercial initiatives.

About KIDZ AI Inc.

KIDZ AI Inc. (NASDAQ:KIDZ)(NASDAQ:KIDZW) is an AI-driven education technology company developing proprietary learning systems that combine artificial intelligence, AI agents and robotics. The Company is also pursuing opportunities in AI compute infrastructure, GPU cloud platforms and related data-center ecosystems.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on KIDZ AI's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of KIDZ AI's business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of KIDZ AI's control including, but not limited to: KIDZ AI's ability to execute its business model, including obtaining market acceptance of its products and services; KIDZ AI's ability to successfully expand its business into related areas, including but not limited to the autonomous fleet industry; KIDZ AI's financial and business performance, including financial projections and business metrics and any underlying assumptions thereunder; KIDZ AI's ability to obtain and deploy the GPUs and related equipment necessary to perform its obligations under existing agreements and achieve its goals and expected results; KIDZ AI's ability to maintain the listing of its securities on Nasdaq; changes in KIDZ AI's strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenue and losses, projected costs, prospects and plans; KIDZ AI's ability to attract and retain a large number of customers; KIDZ AI's future capital requirements and sources and uses of cash; KIDZ AI's ability to attract and retain key personnel; KIDZ AI's expectations regarding its ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection and not infringe on the rights of others; changes in applicable laws or regulations; risks associated with international operations, including political, regulatory, currency and enforcement risks; and the possibility that KIDZ AI may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. These risks and uncertainties also include those risks and uncertainties indicated in KIDZ AI's filings with the SEC. KIDZ AI's actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement made by KIDZ AI in this press release is based only on information currently available to KIDZ AI and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. KIDZ AI undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts

KIDZ AI Inc.

ir@kidzai.com

800-345-9588

SOURCE: KIDZ AI Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/kidz-ai-joins-afcom-as-solution-provider-member-to-advance-high-d-1233735