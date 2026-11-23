New Lending Business will Target GPU Asset-Backed Financing Across the AI Infrastructure Market

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 23, 2026 / KIDZ AI Inc. (NASDAQ:KIDZ)(NASDAQ:KIDZW) ("KIDZ AI" or the "Company"), an education technology company advancing AI infrastructure and GPU computing initiatives alongside its core EdTech operations, today announced the establishment of Cortex Infra Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary specifically formed to conduct GPU asset-backed lending activities which the Company intends to initiate.

As demand for AI computing capacity accelerates, GPU infrastructure projects with strong underlying demand, identifiable customer commitments and attractive projected cash flows are emerging as compelling investment opportunities. However, the substantial capital requirements associated with equipment acquisition and deployment have created a growing gap between project financing needs and available capital solutions. KIDZ AI believes this structural financing gap presents an opportunity to deploy capital into asset-backed financing transactions with the potential to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns, while supporting the continued expansion of AI computing infrastructure.

As of September 30, 2026, the Company reported approximately $14.4 million in cash and cash equivalents. Additionally, pursuant to the Company's previously announced ChEF Purchase Agreement, the Company potentially has access to up to a $100 million equity line of credit, subject to conditions and limitations specified in such agreement. The Company believes these capital resources may provide flexibility to support future GPU financing activities, subject to the availability of funds, applicable financing conditions and transaction requirements. The Company may also work with external capital partners to fund transactions, depending on their size and risk profile.

KIDZ AI has engaged with participants across the GPU and AI infrastructure ecosystem, including infrastructure operators, compute marketplaces, financing intermediaries and potential capital providers, and has reviewed several GPU infrastructure projects for potential financing transactions. In connection with these activities, the Company has conducted investment analysis and financial structuring, evaluating capital expenditures, GPU assets, compute economics, utilization assumptions, customer arrangements, operating costs and projected cash flows. These efforts support the Company's assessment of project feasibility, capital deployment strategies and potential financing structures. KIDZ AI intends to continue evaluating opportunities and building industry relationships as Cortex Infra develops its lending business.

Cortex Infra intends to generate revenue through interest income from direct lending, origination and structuring fees, and investment returns from co-financed projects or SPV-based investments, depending on the structure and execution of individual transactions. The business is expected to broaden KIDZ AI's participation in the AI infrastructure market and diversify its revenue opportunities beyond its core EdTech operations. However, there is no assurance that Cortex Infra will be successful in developing its lending business and that the Company will recognize the expected benefits of such business.

KIDZ AI expects to continue evaluating potential transactions and building relationships with GPU operators, financing intermediaries and institutional capital providers. All transactions will be subject to due diligence, internal approvals and definitive agreements.

About KIDZ AI Inc.

KIDZ AI Inc. (NASDAQ:KIDZ)(NASDAQ:KIDZW) is an AI-driven education technology company developing proprietary learning systems that combine artificial intelligence, AI agents and robotics. The Company is also pursuing opportunities in AI compute infrastructure, GPU cloud platforms and related data-center ecosystems.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on KIDZ AI's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of KIDZ AI's business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of KIDZ AI's control including, but not limited to: KIDZ AI's ability to execute its business model, including obtaining market acceptance of its products and services; KIDZ AI's ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of engaging in the GPU asset-backed lending business; KIDZ AI's ability to successfully expand its business into related areas, including but not limited to the autonomous fleet industry; KIDZ AI's financial and business performance, including financial projections and business metrics and any underlying assumptions thereunder; KIDZ AI's ability to obtain and deploy the GPUs and related equipment necessary to perform its obligations under existing agreements and achieve its goals and expected results; KIDZ AI's ability to maintain the listing of its securities on Nasdaq; changes in KIDZ AI's strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenue and losses, projected costs, prospects and plans; KIDZ AI's ability to attract and retain a large number of customers; KIDZ AI's future capital requirements and sources and uses of cash; KIDZ AI's ability to attract and retain key personnel; KIDZ AI's expectations regarding its ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection and not infringe on the rights of others; changes in applicable laws or regulations; risks associated with international operations, including political, regulatory, currency and enforcement risks; and the possibility that KIDZ AI may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. These risks and uncertainties also include those risks and uncertainties indicated in KIDZ AI's filings with the SEC. KIDZ AI's actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement made by KIDZ AI in this press release is based only on information currently available to KIDZ AI and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. KIDZ AI undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts

KIDZ AI Inc.

ir@kidzai.com

800-345-9588

SOURCE: KIDZ AI Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/kidz-ai-commences-gpu-asset-backed-lending-business-to-finance-ai-1255239