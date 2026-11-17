NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2026 / KIDZ AI Inc. (NASDAQ:KIDZ)(NASDAQ:KIDZW) ("KIDZ AI" or the "Company"), an education technology company advancing AI infrastructure and GPU computing initiatives alongside its core EdTech operations, today announced a strategic collaboration with Synestria, Inc. ("Synestria") to explore opportunities in AI infrastructure intelligence and optimization, supporting the Company's broader strategy to build an integrated AI infrastructure business focused on investing in computing assets, optimizing infrastructure efficiency and converting computing capacity into commercial value.

Growing Demand for AI Infrastructure Creates New Optimization Opportunities

As AI adoption accelerates, data centers face increasing pressure to maximize computing output while managing power, cooling and infrastructure costs. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), global data center electricity consumption is projected to nearly double from 485 terawatt-hours (TWh) in 2025 to approximately 950 TWh by 2030, while electricity consumption from AI-focused data centers is expected to triple over the same period.

As GPU infrastructure expands, bottlenecks across power, cooling, networking and compute systems can limit actual computing output and increase operating costs. For example, inadequate cooling can trigger thermal throttling, causing GPUs to reduce operating frequencies and deliver lower throughput despite continued power consumption. Identifying these performance losses is increasingly important to maximizing the productivity of valuable computing assets.

Synestria's Infrastructure Intelligence Platform

Through the collaboration, KIDZ AI and Synestria intend to evaluate the potential application of Synestria's infrastructure intelligence platform across selected AI infrastructure projects and GPU computing deployments.

The platform analyzes interconnected power, cooling, networking and compute systems to identify bottlenecks affecting GPU performance and productive computing capacity. Its Economic Availability framework measures the gap between theoretical computing capacity and actual productive output, helping operators quantify performance losses, prioritize optimization opportunities and identify potentially recoverable capacity.

Supporting KIDZ AI's AI Infrastructure Business Model

The collaboration represents a potential step in KIDZ AI's strategy to build an integrated AI infrastructure business extending beyond hardware acquisition and deployment.

As the Company expands its GPU computing capabilities, Synestria's technology could help KIDZ AI improve GPU utilization, identify infrastructure constraints and unlock additional productive computing capacity. These capabilities could support more efficient commercialization of computing resources, reduce operating inefficiencies and strengthen the economic returns of the Company's GPU computing operations.

Infrastructure intelligence could also support KIDZ AI's investment evaluation, technical due diligence, asset management and operational planning, helping the Company maximize the productive and economic value of its AI infrastructure.

The collaboration between KIDZ AI and Synestria is non-binding and any potential pilot deployments and commercial arrangements will be subject to the entry into binding agreements. Accordingly, no assurance can be given that definitive agreements with Synestria will be entered into or that the anticipated benefits of the collaboration will be realized.

Management Commentary

"AI infrastructure operators are making significant investments in computing capacity, but the economic value of that capacity depends on how efficiently the entire infrastructure operates," said John Chavner, Chief Executive Officer of Synestria. "Our Economic Availability framework is designed to help operators identify hidden performance losses across power, cooling, networking and compute systems, quantify their economic impact and prioritize opportunities to recover productive capacity. We look forward to exploring how our technology can support KIDZ AI's infrastructure initiatives."

"Building a competitive AI infrastructure business requires more than acquiring computing hardware. It requires maximizing the productivity and economic value of those assets," said Stephanie Luo, Chief Executive Officer of KIDZ AI. "Our collaboration with Synestria reflects our strategy to integrate computing asset deployment, infrastructure optimization and commercialization. We believe improving GPU utilization and unlocking additional productive computing capacity will be important to building a scalable GPU computing business."

About Synestria

Synestria develops economic intelligence technology for AI factories, helping data center operators measure, quantify and improve the economic performance of their infrastructure. Its Consequence Intelligence platform analyzes interconnected power, cooling, networking and compute systems to identify hidden performance losses, prioritize recovery opportunities and verify improvements in productive computing capacity and economic value.

About KIDZ AI Inc.

KIDZ AI Inc. (NASDAQ:KIDZ)(NASDAQ:KIDZW) is an AI-driven education technology company developing proprietary learning systems that combine artificial intelligence, AI agents and robotics. The Company is also pursuing opportunities in AI compute infrastructure, GPU cloud platforms and related data-center ecosystems.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on KIDZ AI's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of KIDZ AI's business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of KIDZ AI's control including, but not limited to: the final terms, timing and outcome of any definitive agreements contemplated by the collaboration with Synestria, which is non-binding; the risk that the anticipated benefits of the collaboration may not be realized; KIDZ AI's ability to execute its business model, including obtaining market acceptance of its products and services; KIDZ AI's ability to successfully expand its business into related areas, including but not limited to the autonomous fleet industry; KIDZ AI's financial and business performance, including financial projections and business metrics and any underlying assumptions thereunder; KIDZ AI's ability to obtain and deploy the GPUs and related equipment necessary to perform its obligations under existing agreements and achieve its goals and expected results; KIDZ AI's ability to maintain the listing of its securities on Nasdaq; changes in KIDZ AI's strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenue and losses, projected costs, prospects and plans; KIDZ AI's ability to attract and retain a large number of customers; KIDZ AI's future capital requirements and sources and uses of cash; KIDZ AI's ability to attract and retain key personnel; KIDZ AI's expectations regarding its ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection and not infringe on the rights of others; changes in applicable laws or regulations; risks associated with international operations, including political, regulatory, currency and enforcement risks; and the possibility that KIDZ AI may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. These risks and uncertainties also include those risks and uncertainties indicated in KIDZ AI's filings with the SEC. KIDZ AI's actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement made by KIDZ AI in this press release is based only on information currently available to KIDZ AI and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. KIDZ AI undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts

KIDZ AI Inc.

ir@kidzai.com

800-345-9588

SOURCE: KIDZ AI Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/kidz-ai-announces-strategic-collaboration-with-synestria-to-optim-1252192